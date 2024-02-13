You see, it was a very tough time for me. I was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in November of 2019. This after just finally starting to feel better from a minor stroke that I had mid-2018. I went through many hospital stays receiving intense chemo, full-body radiation, and, finally, a bone marrow stem cell transplant (made possible by my brother, Mike) by the end of March 2020. It was a race against time and a whirlwind of hurt.

My body had been through a lot. By September of 2020 I was finally back at home but had been away for months. At that time, my daughters were doing the best they could to take care of me, I was in remission, but there were side effects from the procedures that saved my life. For starters, I had severe neuropathy in my hands and chronic fatigue. I couldn’t do my day job as a web developer (I had been on disability since February 2020), so I could only lie in bed trying to recover enough to go back to work.