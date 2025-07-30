ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Dimitri Bourriau, and I am a photographer specializing in abandoned places.

For years, I have traveled the world in search of forgotten sites — silent witnesses to the passage of time. Through my lens, I aim to capture the fragile beauty of these deserted spaces, where history still lingers on the walls.

This time, I return to Georgia, a former Soviet republic, in search of its past and the remnants of its Soviet heritage. In this new photo series, I invite you to discover hauntingly beautiful locations: a Stalinist palace frozen in time, an abandoned house of culture, ancient mosaics still clinging to life — and more recent, once-ambitious towers now standing empty along the shores of the Black Sea.

Each image is a journey into a half-erased story — an invitation to reflect on impermanence, collective memory, and the poetry found in decay.

More info: jahzdesign.com | Instagram