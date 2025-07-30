ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Dimitri Bourriau, and I am a photographer specializing in abandoned places.

For years, I have traveled the world in search of forgotten sites — silent witnesses to the passage of time. Through my lens, I aim to capture the fragile beauty of these deserted spaces, where history still lingers on the walls.

This time, I return to Georgia, a former Soviet republic, in search of its past and the remnants of its Soviet heritage. In this new photo series, I invite you to discover hauntingly beautiful locations: a Stalinist palace frozen in time, an abandoned house of culture, ancient mosaics still clinging to life — and more recent, once-ambitious towers now standing empty along the shores of the Black Sea.

Each image is a journey into a half-erased story — an invitation to reflect on impermanence, collective memory, and the poetry found in decay.

More info: jahzdesign.com | Instagram

#1

Tower

Tower

    #2

    Hotel

    Hotel

    #3

    Sanatorium

    Sanatorium

    #4

    Soviet Aircraft

    Soviet Aircraft

    #5

    Sanatorium

    Sanatorium

    #6

    Fire Station

    Fire Station

    #7

    House Of Culture

    House Of Culture

    #8

    Hotel

    Hotel

    #9

    Soviet Monument

    Soviet Monument

    #10

    Sanatorium

    Sanatorium

    #11

    Soviet Base

    Soviet Base

    #12

    Soviet Mosaic

    Soviet Mosaic

    #13

    Sanatorium

    Sanatorium

    #14

    House Of Culture

    House Of Culture

    #15

    House Of Culture

    House Of Culture

    #16

    House Of Culture

    House Of Culture

    #17

    Sanatorium

    Sanatorium

    #18

    Soviet Complex

    Soviet Complex

    #19

    Soviet Mosaic

    Soviet Mosaic

    #20

    Soviet Mosaic

    Soviet Mosaic

    #21

    Cemetery

    Cemetery

    #22

    Chapel

    Chapel

    #23

    Lenin

    Lenin

    #24

    Soviet Swimming Pool

    Soviet Swimming Pool

    #25

    Dismantled Statue Of Joseph Stalin

    Dismantled Statue Of Joseph Stalin

    #26

    Sanatorium

    Sanatorium

    #27

    House Of Culture

    House Of Culture

    #28

    House Of Culture

    House Of Culture

    #29

    House Of Culture

    House Of Culture

    #30

    Stalin

    Stalin

    #31

    Soviet Mosaic

    Soviet Mosaic

