“Can You Pass This Geography Test?”: Name At Least 36/43 Countries To Prove It

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Calling all geography lovers! 🌍 This is the ultimate Geography Challenge. In this trivia quiz, you’ll be given a series of 43 questions with no answer options. 😵

The real challenge is identifying countries from maps, flags, famous people, landmarks, outlines, and even scrambled letters.

Whether you’re a regular at our geography quizzes or joining us for the first time, welcome! Read each question carefully, answer accurately, and put your world knowledge to the test.

How much do you really know about the world? That’s what we’ll find out…🧐

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Monstera Production