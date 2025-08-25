Your Only Clue Is The Alphabet: Pass This 26-Question General Knowledge Geography Test

ADVERTISEMENT

The world is full of places, landmarks, and regions that we’ve all heard of, but remembering where everything is can be a challenge. This quiz will test your general geography skills one letter at a time, from A all the way to Z. We’ve already done Part 1 of this quiz – check it out here if you missed it. Now it’s time for round two. You’ll get 26 questions with four choices each – only one is correct.

Think you can name the right countries, rivers, seas, and cities without getting lost? Let’s find out! 🌍

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman