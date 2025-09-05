ADVERTISEMENT

Cutting corners is often considered a bad thing. But when it comes to chores, errands, and pesky little tasks that eat up your day, some creativity and resourcefulness can save precious time and energy.

From starting a campfire to raking leaves and stopping the pasta water from boiling over the pot, many of the "problems" we face today have been tormenting people for ages, and believe me—there are more ways to take care of them than just your way.

Continue scrolling to learn how to make things easier!

#1

Bandaid Kept Falling Off. Cut The Wings Down The Middle And Cross-Crossed Them And Now It Stays On All Day

Close-up of a finger with a creative bandage wrap demonstrating one of the most genius life hacks people actually use.

jesiweeks3348 Report

    #2

    Need More Light When You’re Camping? Put A Water Bottle On Top Of Your Phone Flashlight For A Lantern Effect

    Plastic water bottle placed on top of a smartphone used as a light source, showcasing a genius life hack in everyday use.

    iamg0d Report

    smacrob11 avatar
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one actually blew me away the first time I learned it / tried it out. Works exceptionally well.

    #3

    I Use An Apple Corer To Prep My Roast Potatoes

    Apple slicer cutting fruit into segments next to cooked seasoned potato wedges arranged like a flower, showcasing genius life hacks.

    CraftyHolic Report

    #4

    My Amazing Wife Taught Me This Fire-Starter Life Hack And It Works So Well

    Hand holding a cardboard tube stuffed with steel wool, demonstrating a genius life hack for fire starting.

    Take the lint you get from the dryer after you do your laundry and stuff it into a used up toilet paper roll or rip a paper towel roll in half and make two. It works INCREDIBLY well as a fire starter, and it creates less waste!

    TheSuppishOne Report

    #5

    Ice Cream Life Hack. Our Helper Slices The Ice Cream Into Squares As Soon As It Arrives From Grocery. Result: Easy Frozen Ice Cream Removal When We’re Ready To Eat! Do You Do This Too?

    Ice cream frozen and cut into even squares in a container, demonstrating a genius life hack for easy serving.

    yellowbelle45 Report

    smacrob11 avatar
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not sure how that's significantly easier than just scooping it out.... also unless this was posted by an elderly or disabled person wow would I hate to work for these people in any capacity.

    #6

    A Lawnmower Is More Effective At Picking Up Leaves Than A Rake

    Lawn mower clearing fallen leaves on grass, demonstrating a genius life hack for easy yard cleanup.

    Low-Baseball-7978 Report

    smacrob11 avatar
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I figured this out at about the same age I decided jumping into leaf piles wasn't incredibly fun. I did a lot of chores and yard work growing up on an orchard though.

    #7

    My Car Visor Hack That Doesnt Extend. A Hair Ponytail Ring Thing, Hard Card Paper Cut To Size. Easy To Slide In Out As Needed

    Car sun visor with a rubber band hack holding an extended shade for better sun protection inside the vehicle.

    hotmailist Report

    #8

    Need Tweezers In A Pinch?

    Close-up of fingers holding stacked coins showing a simple genius life hack used by people inside a car.

    Apps4Life Report

    #9

    Hack For Drying The Toilet Brush

    Toilet with brush inside the bowl showing a genius life hack for easy bathroom cleaning and maintenance.

    callMeSIX Report

    #10

    You Can Trim The Nappy Bristles Off The End Of Your Broom To Make It More Effective Before You Replace It

    Dustpan, small scissors, and hair clippings in a container demonstrating genius life hacks for easy cleaning and grooming.

    04chri2t0ph3r Report

    #11

    Zipper Always Falling Down? Use A Key Ring To Keep It Up

    Jeans zipper pull attached to a key ring as a genius life hack for easy zipper use and repair.

    frodobaggindeeznuts Report

    #12

    Have A Slat Bed That Creaks And Squeaks? Slide Cotton Swabs Under The Slats Where It Meets The Frame

    Bed frame showing cotton balls placed on screws to prevent noise, demonstrating genius life hacks that people actually use.

    thewun111 Report

    #13

    Do Y’all Grate Frozen Onion? Family Doesn’t Like Large Chunks Of Onion So I Grate Them

    Bowl with ground meat, grated onion and cheese being prepared using a grater, showcasing genius life hacks for cooking.

    goddessbotanic Report

    smacrob11 avatar
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kinda brilliant. But chopping is one of my favorite things to do while cooking. At least ever since I got some top quality knives. Before then not so much.

    #14

    Life Hack: Vacuuming Into Those Annoying Gaps. Insert Vacuum End Into Toilet Roll And Squeeze Tight. It Can Get Those Hard To Reach Places In Between Stuff

    Hand using a vacuum cleaner with a cardboard tube attachment to clean narrow window track, showing genius life hacks in use.

    beeanchor13 Report

    #15

    Pizza Cutters Are An Under Utilized Kitchen Utensil

    Pizza cutter slicing thin, evenly diced ham pieces on a white cutting board showing genius life hacks.

    MatternTimes Report

    #16

    Use Baking Sheets To Polish Your Faucets And Other Chromium Details

    Hand wiping a faucet clean with a cloth and washing hands under a shiny sink tap, showing genius life hacks.

    Quietation Report

    #17

    Use Broth In Your Boxed Mac N Cheese If You’re Out Of Milk

    Close-up of creamy mac and cheese in a bowl, illustrating genius life hacks that people actually use for easy meals.

    changetocomeyear3mil Report

    #18

    If You Get Splinters In Your Fingers, Try Using Your Phone's Flashlight Like This, You Will See Them Much Better To Remove Them

    Close-up of a finger held over a phone flashlight, demonstrating a genius life hack for a DIY red light effect.

    mrflamingosaurus Report

    #19

    Wow Just Wow

    Heart-shaped leaves used as biodegradable confetti, showcasing a genius life hack for eco-friendly celebrations.

    reddit.com Report

    smacrob11 avatar
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Smart even if itd be time consuming. Also if you're using confetti outdoors you kinda suck tbh. Edit- assuming it's not leaf confetti.

    #20

    You Can Use Your Pocket Knife As A Pill Splitter In A Pinch

    Close-up of a person using a multi-tool knife to carefully cut a small round tablet, demonstrating genius life hacks.

    celticdude234 Report

    smacrob11 avatar
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This seems way more difficult than just setting the pill down and cutting it. Unless you really like chasing down pill fragments of course.

    #21

    This Is Life Changing

    Boiling pot with a wooden spoon over it, demonstrating a genius life hack to prevent pasta from boiling over.

    MikeIsaac Report

    #22

    How To See Back Of Head! I Use Facetime And Screen Mirror To See The Back Of My Own Head When Preparting

    Person using a mirror and phone to see the back of their head, demonstrating a genius life hack in hair styling.

    Friendly_Reserve_940 Report

    #23

    Height Adjustable Desk In Hotels

    Ironing board repurposed as a laptop desk with snacks, water, and accessories showcasing genius life hacks in use.

    Vegetable_Week7259 Report

    #24

    Line The Underside Of Couches/ Furniture With Pool Noodles To Prevent Pet Toys From Going Under

    A genius life hack showing how to use a foam pool noodle to support and level a couch on a carpeted floor.

    MrBiteyDaHoneyBadger Report

    #25

    I Thought This Was Well Known Untill My Father Who Has Been A Mechanic For 30 Years Had Not Seen It Before

    Hand pulling plastic bag handle through hole in plastic wrap, showcasing a genius life hack for easy carrying.

    Open your cable tie packets in the middle and you will never spill them all over the floor again. Pull out however many you need from the centre as seen below.

    J-R-Hudson Report

    #26

    A Very Important Playlist

    Screenshot of a Spotify playlist with songs timed for CPR compressions demonstrating genius life hacks people use.

    juliareinstein Report

    smacrob11 avatar
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Weird I've done first aid training multiple times and every single class they say to use stayin alive. Figured id see that on here.

    #27

    Use An Old Cupcake Tray To Organize Your Nuts And Bolts When Dismantling Something (In My Case, My Car’s Bumper)

    Muffin tin organizer with labeled compartments holding screws and washers, demonstrating genius life hacks for tool storage.

    leroy_pylant Report

    #28

    This Is Genius

    Six screaming rubber chickens velcroed to a stoop as a genius life hack for small garage parking alerts.

    __-Midnight__ Report

    #29

    You Can Stir Natural Peanut Butter Before You Even Open The Jar By Carefully Putting The Jar Into The Whisk Attachment Of A Stand Mixer

    Stand mixer used to stir peanut butter jar demonstrating genius life hacks people actually use in kitchen setup.

    I ran it for about five minutes on the second lowest setting. This is my very first proof of concept. My intention was to 3d print an attachment, but this worked so well, I might reconsider.

    GameCounter Report

    #30

    Beer Can Taco Stand

    Tacos held upright by crushed soda cans, demonstrating a genius life hack for easy taco assembly and serving.

    wrapped-in-reverse Report

    #31

    Handwritten “Open Date”

    Blue fairlife milk carton with handwritten expiration date on a beige marble surface, illustrating genius life hacks in everyday use.

    Fulton_P01135809 Report

    #32

    I Use A Hairpin To Mark The End Of My Duct Tape

    Hand placing a bobby pin on clear packing tape roll demonstrating a genius life hack people actually use.

    Rough3Years Report

    markbuxbaum avatar
    Mark Buxbaum
    Mark Buxbaum
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just fold over about 1/4 inch or so, that'll leave an easy opening tab.

    #33

    Never Using Lighter Fluid Again

    Large peanut oil container, paper towels, and a torch on a table next to a person holding a beer near a fire barrel outdoors, showcasing genius life hacks.

    thedeuschebag85 Report

    #34

    Guy On The Plane Put His Boarding Pass In His Phone Case, Holding It Up With The Tray Table Latch

    Phone holder hack on airplane seatback using a hook to watch media hands-free, a genius life hack in everyday travel.

    Jhawk2k Report

    #35

    When Painting Put A Garbage Bag Over The Tray For Less Clean Up After

    Paint roller cleaning hack with plastic liner in tray, showing a genius life hack for easy paint cleanup.

    SquareSniper Report

    smacrob11 avatar
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How have I never done this despite doing exactly this whenever I put a resident / patient on the commode?

    #36

    You Can Make Loads Of Fun Things With The Tape Too, And Stick Things To Eachother And The Walls And Hang Stuff From The Overhead Fans And Lights - Super Universal, And Cost Like $1 Per Roll

    Two kids using blue painters tape on airplane tray tables as a genius life hack to keep them entertained during a flight.

    LinusEkenstam Report

    #37

    When Reheating Thick Pizza In The Oven, I Skewer The Centers With Stainless Steel Straws To Ensure The Center Heats More Evenly With The Outside

    Two slices of pepperoni pizza with piped mashed potatoes on top, held on a white plate, demonstrating genius life hacks.

    I’ve never done a test by reheating one with and one without the skewer simultaneously, but the science checks out and the pizza reheats perfectly.

    ThingCalledLight Report

    #38

    Use Magic Erasers To Remove Yellow From Headlights

    Front view of a blue Toyota truck with raised windshield wipers, demonstrating a genius life hack people actually use outdoors.

    There are several life-hack type tricks for deyellowing and defogging headlights, and I've tried a number of them. Toothpaste, bug spray, etc. None really worked. I was detailing the car and thinking that a magic eraser would probably do it... did a quick google search, verified my theory and went to town. 20 minutes later my headlights were significantly less yellow and also pulled some of the weird, hazy film off as well.

    Headlights were on a newish Tacoma, which are notorious for going all yellow and ugly. Note: doesn't seem to help the "fogging" as much. Some folks suggested added some rubbing compound to help actually polish them.

    Bonus tip: magic erasers also work similarly to clay bar for pulling bits of gunk out of the paint. Just know that they are microabrasive, so don't go crazy on one spot or it might damage the clear coat.

    imgur.com , Squid_Viciously Report

    #39

    Love This. I’ve Been Doubling Up On The Hollow Hotel Pillows But That’s Usually Too Much. Will Definitely Try Your Method Next Time

    Reddit post explaining a genius life hack to make hotel pillows firmer using a folded bath towel inside the pillowcase.

    azrubicon Report

    #40

    Defrost Things Quickly. Needed To Defrost These In A Jif And Chatgpt Put Me On This Life Hack Called A Metal Pan Sandwich, So I Thought I’d Share

    Stacked pots with a frozen bag in between to save space on a kitchen counter showing genius life hacks people use.

    Alive-Eye-676 Report

    #41

    Using Medical Gloves Instead Of Bubble Wrap

    Packing a fragile item using inflated medical gloves for protection, demonstrating genius life hacks people actually use.

    ronninka Report

    #42

    Use Yellow Ducktape On TV Remote If You Have Black Furniture

    Black leather chair with a TV remote placed on the seat demonstrating a genius life hack people actually use.

    Xx_memelord69_xX Report

    #43

    I Lost A Silicon Tip. But I Found That It Got Easier To Simply Tell Which Was The Right One

    In-ear wired earphones with red and yellow tips held in palm, demonstrating genius life hacks for everyday use.

    mechpencillover Report

    #44

    Keeping Yourself Online. Did Anyone Think About This?

    Laptop keyboard with a blue pen inserted into a keyhole, demonstrating one of the most genius life hacks people actually use.

    mayur2797 Report

    #45

    My "Odd Socks Box" - Everytime A Lonely Sock Appears In The Washing Cycle It Goes Here Hoping To One Day Be Reunited

    Socks neatly organized and stored in a shoebox showcasing a genius life hack for smart home organization.

    Sad-Appearance4437 Report

    #46

    I Got Tired Of Family Members Using A Cup Then Abandoning It

    Colorful silicone bands organized on a cabinet hook next to neatly stored clear plastic cups inside a kitchen cabinet.

    So now we each have our own colored rubber band we put around whichever cup we’re using that day… And I end up washing fewer dishes.

    Gtapex Report

    #47

    Organize Your Spaces With A Dab Of Hot Glue And Some Magnets. I Use Them All Around The House

    Nail clipper, tweezers, and scissors attached inside a cabinet door showcasing genius life hacks for organization.

    wittynamehero Report

    #48

    Ice Cream Mug. Hands Won't Get Cold, Ice Cream Is Insulated, More Steady To Sit On Soft Surfaces. You Are Welcome

    Ice cream container placed inside a coffee mug showing a genius life hack for keeping treats cold and accessible.

    reddit.com Report

    #49

    I Like To Make My Own All Purpose Cleaner

    Hand holding a homemade all-purpose cleaner bottle with recipe label showing genius life hacks people actually use.

    I try to avoid store bought cleaners for a variety of reasons. Yeah, it's not that expensive to buy a bottle of cleaner. Most range from $3.99-$5.99. But homemade cleaner is gentler on the respiratory system, results in less plastic waste, saves a few dollars, and utilizes ingredients a lot of people already keep on hand. I use 1 cup water, 1 cup white vinegar, and 2 tablespoons rubbing alcohol. I used to add essential oils (as you can see on the photo) but I ran out a while back and don't feel like spending the money to buy more. Skipping the essential oils also makes it safer to utilize on upholstery. I use it to deotorize my couch. What kind of frugal cleaning tips do you have?

    Baggle-Me-Fingies Report

    #50

    4 Binder Clips And 2 Paper Clips Can Make You A Quick Phone Stand For This Slow Office Month

    Black phone case held upright by binder clips on desk, demonstrating genius life hacks with everyday office supplies.

    a_mex_t-rex Report

    #51

    Put A Small Amount Of Water In A Glass When You Microwave Your Pizza To Keep The Crust From Getting Chewy

    Slices of pizza and a glass of water inside a microwave illustrating genius life hacks people actually use.

    Nylian Report

    #52

    Because Your Dad Deserves The Nobel Prize In Science

    Thermos used as a clever life hack to keep burritos warm, showcasing one of the most genius life hacks people actually use.

    lez0nya Report

    #53

    Damp Fabric And Cold Drink In Front Of The Fan With The Window Open Better Cooling

    Small fan elevated on Coca-Cola cans with a cloth draped over it, demonstrating a genius life hack for cooling.

    ConfusionVisible Report

    #54

    I Feel Like This Straw Washing Hack Is Genius

    Open dishwasher loaded with plates, utensil holders, and cutlery demonstrating genius life hacks for organization.

    okay i feel like that’s genius. however, this is the first time in my adult life that i’ve ever lived somewhere that has a dishwasher, so this is all kind of new for me. my mom would have me unload the dishwasher as a kid, but never load it and we def didn’t have metal straws back then.

    ShoddySun8347 Report

    #55

    Use Your Spring - Loaded Salad Tongs To Keep Your Reusable Bags Open As They Dry

    Vacuum-sealed vegetables hanging to keep fresh using a genius life hack for food storage and preservation.

    alaorath Report

    #56

    Saw This Here Some Years Ago And Always Use It: For When You Have To Drill Holes In The Wall, But Don’t Have Anyone To Hold A Vacuum Cleaner While Drilling

    Wall with a small hole covered by a piece of lined paper showing a simple genius life hack for damage concealment.

    DingoDamp Report

    #57

    Keep At Least One Empty Tissue Box On Hand. When You’re Sick, The Spare Makes A Nifty Container To Put Your Used Ones Into - Instead Of Winding Up All Over The Place If You’re Bed Bound

    Two tissue boxes on a table demonstrating a simple life hack to keep tissues organized and easily accessible.

    WarningGipsyDanger Report

    #58

    Used The Overnight Vinegar Hack To Clean A Decade’s Worth Of Scaling On The Shower Chain

    Before and after cleaning a metal shower hose, demonstrating a genius life hack that people actually use for shine and rust removal.

    I saw this vinegar hack on Instagram and thought I’d give it a try. You basically pour distilled white vinegar into a small ziplock, submerge the affected area and tie it with a rubber band overnight. Then I used a scrub daddy and wiped off excess stuff in the morning and voila, nearly brand new shower head chain woah! I used it on faucets around the house too, beautiful results. Only warning: the vinegar can eat through cheaper steel.

    blue-lilacs Report

    #59

    Hack For Getting Pet Hair Off Furniture Or Just About Anything

    Hand holding a window squeegee on a wooden surface demonstrating a genius life hack for easy cleaning.

    As a pet lover who has searched for ways to get fur off furniture, car interiors etc. more times than I can count, I had to share this because it’s not a hack I have seen anywhere else-use a dry shower squeegie! It works like magic!

    Alert-Knowledge-1298 Report

    #60

    I Think This Is Really How To Take A Step Toward Something That You Feel Vulnerable About

    Reddit tip suggesting shaving your head for Halloween as a clever life hack to avoid awkward hair situations.

    I shaved my head in Dec after knowing the time was approaching. Was nervous about the “omg! You shaved your head” comments. And after many interactions where I expected big responses and people didn’t seem to care I knew it was me making it a bit deal not them.

    Until a friend’s 6y/o daughter made a huge reaction at a gathering with everyone there. I lt was perfect, all the adults just quietly didn’t say anything about it.

    MagicGene Report

    #61

    Chopsticks And 2 Rubber Bands Help Squeeze Out Every Drop Of Toothpaste

    Toothpaste tube squeezed with a stick to save product featuring genius life hacks people actually use.

    CaramelTHNDR Report

    #62

    Phone/Tablet Hack For Car Passagers

    Car headrest life hack showing a DIY tablet holder using plastic wrap, demonstrating genius life hacks people actually use.

    Quietation Report

    #63

    Today I Remembered That If You Don't Have A Candle, Orange Skin And Oil Of Olive Will Do It

    Orange fruit candle made with a halved orange and lit wick, demonstrating a genius life hack in use.

    calicemaxi Report

    #64

    My Girlfriend Packs Her Underwear In Her Socks For Each Day She Won’t Be Home. I Think It’s Clever

    Three pairs of colorful animal-themed socks neatly paired using a genius life hack to keep them organized and matched.

    DestryDanger Report

    #65

    I’ve Been Married To My Wife For 11 Years And She Just Taught Me That If I Use A Cheese Grater On A Cold Stick Of Butter, It’s Easier To Spread On Toast And Muffins

    Person using a phone case as a grater to shred butter onto toast in a kitchen demonstrating genius life hacks in use

    45and290 Report

    #66

    Use Zip Ties And A Wall - Mounted Coat Rack To Neatly Store Hair Tools And Keep Your Bathroom Clutter-Free

    Hair styling tools neatly organized by hanging on hooks as a genius life hack for easy storage and access.

    My dad was tired of seeing my “tools” — hairdryer, straightener, curling wand — lying around the bathroom like a messy workbench. So he grabbed some zip ties, looped them through the handles, and hung everything on a sturdy coat rack screwed into the wall. Now it’s all tidy, accessible, and off the counter.

    Bonus: no more tangled cords!

    It’s a super cheap and effective way to organize heat tools if you don’t have drawer space.

    Plane-Buddy8796 Report

    #67

    Keep A Top Sheet In Your Vehicle To Have Instant Shade When You Park. I Learned About This While Homeless, Living In My Suv. Having To Park In Parking Lots Without Shade

    Car window covered with a colorful Sonic the Hedgehog fabric used as a creative life hack for sun protection.

    The_Undercover_Fox Report

    #68

    Thrift Some Vintage Parm Jars To Use For Baking Soda For Easy Fridge Deodorizing And By The Sink To Wash Produce

    Hand holding a baking soda shaker, showing a genius life hack for storage and use in the kitchen and refrigerator.

    Apprehensive_Jury67 Report

    #69

    Leafblower vs. Dry Snow

    Snowy yard with a cleared grass path leading to a white garage, illustrating genius life hacks people actually use.

    NorthStarZero Report

    #70

    No Screens But Don't Want Your Pets To Get Out? Baby Gate

    Cat looking outside through a window with a DIY mesh screen, one of the genius life hacks people actually use at home.

    froggy_boots Report

    #71

    Hack To Keep Products From Creating Mold In The Shower. My Grandma Taught Me This Trick To Use Shelf Risers To Let The Bottoms Of Shampoo Bottles Etc From Getting Moldy On The Tile Or Niche

    Bathroom shelf life hack organizing shower products in a corner to save space and keep items easily accessible.

    La-La-Lu-Lu Report

    #72

    Not Sure If This Is A Lazy Hack Or A Life Hack… Found At My Parents House

    Morton salt container with a shaker lid used as a genius life hack for easy seasoning.

    niyamaa27 Report

    #73

    Summer Snack Hack I Learned From 8 Year Old Me: Stick A Spoon On Low Fat Vanilla Pudding And Put It In The Freezer For A Few Hours. Its Super Creamy And Cheaper Than Low Fat Icecream

    Hand holding a yellow cup with a vanilla soy yogurt lid pierced by a spoon demonstrating a genius life hack.

    ZeraNaomi Report

    #74

    I Travel Alone And Always Lock My Doors Down This Way At Night So No One Can Open The Doors. It’s An Old Trucker Trick I Learned And I Hope It Helps Someone

    Car seat with a genius life hack showing a seatbelt threaded through the door handle for added safety and comfort.

    KittyCommittee86 Report

    smacrob11 avatar
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The average looking for cars to steal from isn't picking locks... that's not stopping the windows getting smashed out. Can't see this healing at all, the scumbags stealing out of cars tend to either just check every car looking for one that isn't locked, or they smash windows.

    #75

    Just In Case You Have Not Learned This Little Trick Yet

    DIY woodworking life hacks showing creative ways to protect and shape wood pieces during cutting and assembly.

    When building something that will be outside or in a wet environment (like this shower stool) one of the primary concerns is where the feet touch the ground. Because wood is just a bunch of straws, the feet tend to suck up (capillary) moisture and your project can rot from the ground up. Especially if the feet are in the dirt.

    To stop this you need a barrier between the ground and the wood. So wrap tape around the feet so that tape creates a "bowl". Mix up some regular 5 minute epoxy (with epoxy, remember to stir/mix for much longer than you think you should) and pour the epoxy into your little bowl. It only needs to be about 1/8" thick. I know it's "5 Minute Epoxy" but let it cure overnight.

    Remove the tape and rasp/file or sand it smooth. You now have a project that will last longer than if you had not done that.

    WhiteOakMountain Report

    #76

    With A Boonie Hat, You Can Slide Trimmer Line Into The Little Slot In The Brim To Give It More Stability

    Camouflage hat used to store and carry orange coil for outdoor genius life hacks practical use.

    I found it useful for both hiking and cycling when it's windy, so it doesn't flip up and expose the skin to UV rays. The design looks better too.

    ToastedSlider Report

    #77

    Tired Of Your Trash Cans Getting Blown Open By The Wind? Buy Some Seatbelts

    Black trash bin lids secured with adjustable straps outdoors, demonstrating genius life hacks for practical use.

    EricaDeVine Report

    smacrob11 avatar
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What even are most of these? I've never had wind blow them open unless it's so windy they also just blw them over / away.

    #78

    When Hotel Curtains Let Too Much Light In, A Quick Fix

    Sheer curtains neatly hung on a blue wall corner using a clothespin as a genius life hack for securing fabric.

    chi-bacon-bits Report

    #79

    Saw The Bad Remote Hack And Figured I’d Share Mine. A Cheap Spatula Does The Trick. Haven’t Lost The Remote In Years

    Remote control attached to a spatula handle as a clever genius life hack for easier grip and use on a soft fabric surface.

    JulioServeThatScampi Report

    #80

    Use Those Plastic Things That Come With Bread To Close Chip Bags

    Reusable bag clip holding a Kirkland Signature organic coffee bag, demonstrating genius life hacks people actually use.

    -Qwerty-- Report

    #81

    Travel Hack: Tooth Brush In Empty Water Bottle

    Toothbrush stored inside a toothpaste tube as a genius life hack for easy travel and hygiene protection.

    EzDaBassHead Report

