From starting a campfire to raking leaves and stopping the pasta water from boiling over the pot, many of the "problems" we face today have been tormenting people for ages, and believe me—there are more ways to take care of them than just your way.

Cutting corners is often considered a bad thing. But when it comes to chores, errands, and pesky little tasks that eat up your day, some creativity and resourcefulness can save precious time and energy.

#1 Bandaid Kept Falling Off. Cut The Wings Down The Middle And Cross-Crossed Them And Now It Stays On All Day Share icon

#2 Need More Light When You’re Camping? Put A Water Bottle On Top Of Your Phone Flashlight For A Lantern Effect Share icon

#3 I Use An Apple Corer To Prep My Roast Potatoes Share icon

#4 My Amazing Wife Taught Me This Fire-Starter Life Hack And It Works So Well Share icon Take the lint you get from the dryer after you do your laundry and stuff it into a used up toilet paper roll or rip a paper towel roll in half and make two. It works INCREDIBLY well as a fire starter, and it creates less waste!



#5 Ice Cream Life Hack. Our Helper Slices The Ice Cream Into Squares As Soon As It Arrives From Grocery. Result: Easy Frozen Ice Cream Removal When We’re Ready To Eat! Do You Do This Too? Share icon

#6 A Lawnmower Is More Effective At Picking Up Leaves Than A Rake Share icon

#7 My Car Visor Hack That Doesnt Extend. A Hair Ponytail Ring Thing, Hard Card Paper Cut To Size. Easy To Slide In Out As Needed Share icon

#8 Need Tweezers In A Pinch? Share icon

#9 Hack For Drying The Toilet Brush Share icon

#10 You Can Trim The Nappy Bristles Off The End Of Your Broom To Make It More Effective Before You Replace It Share icon

#11 Zipper Always Falling Down? Use A Key Ring To Keep It Up Share icon

#12 Have A Slat Bed That Creaks And Squeaks? Slide Cotton Swabs Under The Slats Where It Meets The Frame Share icon

#13 Do Y’all Grate Frozen Onion? Family Doesn’t Like Large Chunks Of Onion So I Grate Them Share icon

#14 Life Hack: Vacuuming Into Those Annoying Gaps. Insert Vacuum End Into Toilet Roll And Squeeze Tight. It Can Get Those Hard To Reach Places In Between Stuff Share icon

#15 Pizza Cutters Are An Under Utilized Kitchen Utensil Share icon

#16 Use Baking Sheets To Polish Your Faucets And Other Chromium Details Share icon

#17 Use Broth In Your Boxed Mac N Cheese If You’re Out Of Milk Share icon

#18 If You Get Splinters In Your Fingers, Try Using Your Phone's Flashlight Like This, You Will See Them Much Better To Remove Them Share icon

#19 Wow Just Wow Share icon

#20 You Can Use Your Pocket Knife As A Pill Splitter In A Pinch Share icon

#21 This Is Life Changing Share icon

#22 How To See Back Of Head! I Use Facetime And Screen Mirror To See The Back Of My Own Head When Preparting Share icon

#23 Height Adjustable Desk In Hotels Share icon

#24 Line The Underside Of Couches/ Furniture With Pool Noodles To Prevent Pet Toys From Going Under Share icon

#25 I Thought This Was Well Known Untill My Father Who Has Been A Mechanic For 30 Years Had Not Seen It Before Share icon Open your cable tie packets in the middle and you will never spill them all over the floor again. Pull out however many you need from the centre as seen below.



#26 A Very Important Playlist Share icon

#27 Use An Old Cupcake Tray To Organize Your Nuts And Bolts When Dismantling Something (In My Case, My Car’s Bumper) Share icon

#28 This Is Genius Share icon

#29 You Can Stir Natural Peanut Butter Before You Even Open The Jar By Carefully Putting The Jar Into The Whisk Attachment Of A Stand Mixer Share icon I ran it for about five minutes on the second lowest setting. This is my very first proof of concept. My intention was to 3d print an attachment, but this worked so well, I might reconsider.



#30 Beer Can Taco Stand Share icon

#31 Handwritten “Open Date” Share icon

#32 I Use A Hairpin To Mark The End Of My Duct Tape Share icon

#33 Never Using Lighter Fluid Again Share icon

#34 Guy On The Plane Put His Boarding Pass In His Phone Case, Holding It Up With The Tray Table Latch Share icon

#35 When Painting Put A Garbage Bag Over The Tray For Less Clean Up After Share icon

#36 You Can Make Loads Of Fun Things With The Tape Too, And Stick Things To Eachother And The Walls And Hang Stuff From The Overhead Fans And Lights - Super Universal, And Cost Like $1 Per Roll Share icon

#37 When Reheating Thick Pizza In The Oven, I Skewer The Centers With Stainless Steel Straws To Ensure The Center Heats More Evenly With The Outside Share icon I’ve never done a test by reheating one with and one without the skewer simultaneously, but the science checks out and the pizza reheats perfectly.



#38 Use Magic Erasers To Remove Yellow From Headlights Share icon There are several life-hack type tricks for deyellowing and defogging headlights, and I've tried a number of them. Toothpaste, bug spray, etc. None really worked. I was detailing the car and thinking that a magic eraser would probably do it... did a quick google search, verified my theory and went to town. 20 minutes later my headlights were significantly less yellow and also pulled some of the weird, hazy film off as well.



Headlights were on a newish Tacoma, which are notorious for going all yellow and ugly. Note: doesn't seem to help the "fogging" as much. Some folks suggested added some rubbing compound to help actually polish them.



Bonus tip: magic erasers also work similarly to clay bar for pulling bits of gunk out of the paint. Just know that they are microabrasive, so don't go crazy on one spot or it might damage the clear coat.

#39 Love This. I’ve Been Doubling Up On The Hollow Hotel Pillows But That’s Usually Too Much. Will Definitely Try Your Method Next Time Share icon

#40 Defrost Things Quickly. Needed To Defrost These In A Jif And Chatgpt Put Me On This Life Hack Called A Metal Pan Sandwich, So I Thought I’d Share Share icon

#41 Using Medical Gloves Instead Of Bubble Wrap Share icon

#42 Use Yellow Ducktape On TV Remote If You Have Black Furniture Share icon

#43 I Lost A Silicon Tip. But I Found That It Got Easier To Simply Tell Which Was The Right One Share icon

#44 Keeping Yourself Online. Did Anyone Think About This? Share icon

#45 My "Odd Socks Box" - Everytime A Lonely Sock Appears In The Washing Cycle It Goes Here Hoping To One Day Be Reunited Share icon

#46 I Got Tired Of Family Members Using A Cup Then Abandoning It Share icon So now we each have our own colored rubber band we put around whichever cup we’re using that day… And I end up washing fewer dishes.



#47 Organize Your Spaces With A Dab Of Hot Glue And Some Magnets. I Use Them All Around The House Share icon

#48 Ice Cream Mug. Hands Won't Get Cold, Ice Cream Is Insulated, More Steady To Sit On Soft Surfaces. You Are Welcome Share icon

#49 I Like To Make My Own All Purpose Cleaner Share icon I try to avoid store bought cleaners for a variety of reasons. Yeah, it's not that expensive to buy a bottle of cleaner. Most range from $3.99-$5.99. But homemade cleaner is gentler on the respiratory system, results in less plastic waste, saves a few dollars, and utilizes ingredients a lot of people already keep on hand. I use 1 cup water, 1 cup white vinegar, and 2 tablespoons rubbing alcohol. I used to add essential oils (as you can see on the photo) but I ran out a while back and don't feel like spending the money to buy more. Skipping the essential oils also makes it safer to utilize on upholstery. I use it to deotorize my couch. What kind of frugal cleaning tips do you have?



#50 4 Binder Clips And 2 Paper Clips Can Make You A Quick Phone Stand For This Slow Office Month Share icon

#51 Put A Small Amount Of Water In A Glass When You Microwave Your Pizza To Keep The Crust From Getting Chewy Share icon

#52 Because Your Dad Deserves The Nobel Prize In Science Share icon

#53 Damp Fabric And Cold Drink In Front Of The Fan With The Window Open Better Cooling Share icon

#54 I Feel Like This Straw Washing Hack Is Genius Share icon okay i feel like that’s genius. however, this is the first time in my adult life that i’ve ever lived somewhere that has a dishwasher, so this is all kind of new for me. my mom would have me unload the dishwasher as a kid, but never load it and we def didn’t have metal straws back then.



#55 Use Your Spring - Loaded Salad Tongs To Keep Your Reusable Bags Open As They Dry Share icon

#56 Saw This Here Some Years Ago And Always Use It: For When You Have To Drill Holes In The Wall, But Don’t Have Anyone To Hold A Vacuum Cleaner While Drilling Share icon

#57 Keep At Least One Empty Tissue Box On Hand. When You’re Sick, The Spare Makes A Nifty Container To Put Your Used Ones Into - Instead Of Winding Up All Over The Place If You’re Bed Bound Share icon

#58 Used The Overnight Vinegar Hack To Clean A Decade’s Worth Of Scaling On The Shower Chain Share icon I saw this vinegar hack on Instagram and thought I’d give it a try. You basically pour distilled white vinegar into a small ziplock, submerge the affected area and tie it with a rubber band overnight. Then I used a scrub daddy and wiped off excess stuff in the morning and voila, nearly brand new shower head chain woah! I used it on faucets around the house too, beautiful results. Only warning: the vinegar can eat through cheaper steel.



#59 Hack For Getting Pet Hair Off Furniture Or Just About Anything Share icon As a pet lover who has searched for ways to get fur off furniture, car interiors etc. more times than I can count, I had to share this because it’s not a hack I have seen anywhere else-use a dry shower squeegie! It works like magic!



#60 I Think This Is Really How To Take A Step Toward Something That You Feel Vulnerable About Share icon I shaved my head in Dec after knowing the time was approaching. Was nervous about the “omg! You shaved your head” comments. And after many interactions where I expected big responses and people didn’t seem to care I knew it was me making it a bit deal not them.



Until a friend’s 6y/o daughter made a huge reaction at a gathering with everyone there. I lt was perfect, all the adults just quietly didn’t say anything about it.



#61 Chopsticks And 2 Rubber Bands Help Squeeze Out Every Drop Of Toothpaste Share icon

#62 Phone/Tablet Hack For Car Passagers Share icon

#63 Today I Remembered That If You Don't Have A Candle, Orange Skin And Oil Of Olive Will Do It Share icon

#64 My Girlfriend Packs Her Underwear In Her Socks For Each Day She Won’t Be Home. I Think It’s Clever Share icon

#65 I’ve Been Married To My Wife For 11 Years And She Just Taught Me That If I Use A Cheese Grater On A Cold Stick Of Butter, It’s Easier To Spread On Toast And Muffins Share icon

#66 Use Zip Ties And A Wall - Mounted Coat Rack To Neatly Store Hair Tools And Keep Your Bathroom Clutter-Free Share icon My dad was tired of seeing my “tools” — hairdryer, straightener, curling wand — lying around the bathroom like a messy workbench. So he grabbed some zip ties, looped them through the handles, and hung everything on a sturdy coat rack screwed into the wall. Now it’s all tidy, accessible, and off the counter.



Bonus: no more tangled cords!



It’s a super cheap and effective way to organize heat tools if you don’t have drawer space.



#67 Keep A Top Sheet In Your Vehicle To Have Instant Shade When You Park. I Learned About This While Homeless, Living In My Suv. Having To Park In Parking Lots Without Shade Share icon

#68 Thrift Some Vintage Parm Jars To Use For Baking Soda For Easy Fridge Deodorizing And By The Sink To Wash Produce Share icon

#69 Leafblower vs. Dry Snow Share icon

#70 No Screens But Don't Want Your Pets To Get Out? Baby Gate Share icon

#71 Hack To Keep Products From Creating Mold In The Shower. My Grandma Taught Me This Trick To Use Shelf Risers To Let The Bottoms Of Shampoo Bottles Etc From Getting Moldy On The Tile Or Niche Share icon

#72 Not Sure If This Is A Lazy Hack Or A Life Hack… Found At My Parents House Share icon

#73 Summer Snack Hack I Learned From 8 Year Old Me: Stick A Spoon On Low Fat Vanilla Pudding And Put It In The Freezer For A Few Hours. Its Super Creamy And Cheaper Than Low Fat Icecream Share icon

#74 I Travel Alone And Always Lock My Doors Down This Way At Night So No One Can Open The Doors. It’s An Old Trucker Trick I Learned And I Hope It Helps Someone Share icon

#75 Just In Case You Have Not Learned This Little Trick Yet Share icon When building something that will be outside or in a wet environment (like this shower stool) one of the primary concerns is where the feet touch the ground. Because wood is just a bunch of straws, the feet tend to suck up (capillary) moisture and your project can rot from the ground up. Especially if the feet are in the dirt.



To stop this you need a barrier between the ground and the wood. So wrap tape around the feet so that tape creates a "bowl". Mix up some regular 5 minute epoxy (with epoxy, remember to stir/mix for much longer than you think you should) and pour the epoxy into your little bowl. It only needs to be about 1/8" thick. I know it's "5 Minute Epoxy" but let it cure overnight.



Remove the tape and rasp/file or sand it smooth. You now have a project that will last longer than if you had not done that.



#76 With A Boonie Hat, You Can Slide Trimmer Line Into The Little Slot In The Brim To Give It More Stability Share icon I found it useful for both hiking and cycling when it's windy, so it doesn't flip up and expose the skin to UV rays. The design looks better too.



#77 Tired Of Your Trash Cans Getting Blown Open By The Wind? Buy Some Seatbelts Share icon

#78 When Hotel Curtains Let Too Much Light In, A Quick Fix Share icon

#79 Saw The Bad Remote Hack And Figured I’d Share Mine. A Cheap Spatula Does The Trick. Haven’t Lost The Remote In Years Share icon

#80 Use Those Plastic Things That Come With Bread To Close Chip Bags Share icon