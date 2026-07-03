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Prove Your Language IQ By Naming 18 Words From Everyday Life That All End In ‘-ANT’
Golden brown croissants on a wooden surface with a red TRIVIA banner, perfect for a language IQ challenge ending in -ANT.
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Prove Your Language IQ By Naming 18 Words From Everyday Life That All End In ‘-ANT’

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Think you’re better than the average person at word games? Do you consider yourself a walking encyclopedia? 📚 Here’s a challenge with a twist: every single answer ends in ‘-ANT’.

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You’ll encounter everyday vocabulary, animals, adjectives, occupations, and a few words that rarely get the spotlight. A perfect challenge to reveal how well you process clues!

Ready to see how many ‘-ANT’ words you can uncover? Let’s find out. 🧩

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Scrabble tiles spelling QUIZ on a wooden surface, representing a language IQ challenge to name words ending in '-ANT'.

    Image credits: ChatGPT

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I almost gave up on pendant. Fun!

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Failed with discriminant. I'm sure we didn't call it that when I was at school

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I almost gave up on pendant. Fun!

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    0points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Failed with discriminant. I'm sure we didn't call it that when I was at school

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