20 General Knowledge Questions That Start Easy And Get Brutally Hard – Challenge Yourself

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From things you consider common sense to facts that only true know-it-alls have learned, we prepared 20 questions that start easy and get progressively more difficult.

While the first 10 questions might feel like a breeze, you’ll feel yourself digging through the most forgotten drawers in your brain to answer the rest. So, if you think you have a strong general knowledge base in many fields, it’s your time to shine! Are you ready? Let’s get started.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Arturo Añez.