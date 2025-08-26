Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Has Been Urging Gay Brother To Come Out For Years, Refuses To Let Him Do So At His Wedding
Two young men smiling outdoors at a wedding, one wearing glasses, both with boutonnieres on their black jackets.
Family, Relationships

Man Has Been Urging Gay Brother To Come Out For Years, Refuses To Let Him Do So At His Wedding

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Our whole life is, by and large, a story of choice. We choose, we are getting chosen, we take some steps, we make mistakes, we fall, we move on – and sometimes we seriously regret the choice we once made. Any dilemma in our life can actually be very difficult.

Well, the user u/macacaralho, the author of today’s story, once faced the question of an incredibly painful choice for himself. On the one hand, he always supported his gay brother and has been urging him to come out for years. On the other, he wasn’t happy at all when the bro was going to announce everything – but at his own wedding.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The author of the post is going to marry soon, but the anticipation is marred by his brother’s unexpected idea

    Image credits: Gift Habeshaw / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author’s brother is gay but a few relatives only know about this – because the elder generations are very traditional in their viewpoints

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: macacaralho

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author knows about it and supports him, and he’s been urging his brother to come out for years – but to no avail

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: macacaralho

    Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, this time, the brother decided to come out right at the author’s wedding and to bring his boyfriend with him

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: macacaralho

    Image credits: Francisco De Legarreta C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The groom-to-be, however, expected a big scandal and didn’t want to have his wedding ruined like this

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: macacaralho

    So the man begged the brother to come alone – he agreed, but the relationship between the two brothers got strained

    So, the Original Poster (OP) says that he’s going to get married soon, he and his bride are definitely looking forward to this big and happy event, and the only thing that really darkens the anticipation for our hero is actually his brother. More precisely, the dilemma that his brother unwittingly put before him on the eve of the wedding.

    The thing is that the author’s brother is gay, but no one in the extended family knows about it, except for the OP and their parents. The older generations of the family are very old school, with outdated beliefs, so the man’s coming out would be a reason for a huge scandal. Our hero tried for years to convince his brother to come out, because he saw how difficult it was for him, but to no avail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So, on the eve of the wedding, the brother called him and said that he was planning to come to the event with his boyfriend of 6 months. The men know each other, and the author says that the bro’s partner is a great guy… but the very idea of ​​​​his coming out at the wedding could essentially ruin the whole day. Simply because the groom, knowing his older relatives very well, understood perfectly that a big fight was inevitable.

    In the confusion of emotions, our hero asked his brother to come alone – while explaining his motives. The brother didn’t get in touch for several days, and then called and coldly said that he’d come alone. So now, the OP is tormented by doubt – did he actually do the right thing here? He told his fiancee everything, and she agreed with his decision – as did his parents… but the man still decided to ask for advice online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Marius Muresan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The situation is very ambiguous – especially considering that this man, apparently, for a long time was almost the only family member who supported his brother – and now he perhaps expects his support again, after coming out,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here.

    “On the other hand, willing to act in this way, the brother, quite possibly, is trying to soften the anger of his older relatives. The anger is completely unjustified, but, apparently, inevitable. He probably expects that the effect of a happy wedding will make them refrain from much criticism.”

    “But by doing so, he’d unwittingly steal – partially, but anyway steal – this important day from his brother and sister-in-law. Quite possibly marring this day with a big fight. Not his fault, of course – but the groom here seems to have made the absolutely right, albeit very emotionally difficult, choice. I do hope, however, this will not affect the brothers’ relationship in the future,” Irina summarizes.

    As for the people in the comments, they also mostly supported the OP in his decision. Simply because a wedding is such a big and important day in any person’s life. The responders are quite sure that the brother will sooner or later understand the OP’s correctness. “If you did let him take it over like that you’d be a saint,” someone aptly added. By the way, what decision would you, our dear readers, make in this situation?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most commenters, however, supported the groom in his decision, claiming that the wedding should be only newlyweds’ day – and nothing more

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    wedding
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    7

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The wedding is about the people getting married. It's not the time to propose to a partner, nor come out to the family. . . . . If the family live nearby, I'd suggested the bride and groom host a bbq, or small party in their home when they return from honeymoon. Invite the brother, and his partner. The brother can come out to his family, or just enjoy a bbq.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jb_16 avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A solid and thoughtful suggestion. Unfortunately, OP has made it clear (comments) that the broader family, the folks he expects to have a problem with his brother, is geographically dispersed; they are only coming together for the wedding day. And there’s only a week ’til the wedding, which isn’t enough time for heated feelings to subside. I can imagine some folks dropping out last minute to demonstrate their ire, while others will attend with the intention of giving *everyone* a piece of their mind on the subject. Not a great outlook for the “happiest day” of OP and fiancée’s lives.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with OP - you don't hijack someone's wedding to come out. Save it for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, etc. Or invite a few people at a time to a small party + announce it then. I get why bro wants to do it at a large family event but the wedding will quickly evolve into, "OMG! He's gay!" and turn the focus from the bride and groom. Not to mention, the family members who will berate/be nasty to bro + his BF.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe the brother should make public that he has a boyfriend well ahead of the wedding so the buzz dies down by the time of the big day? Then he could attend with his +1 and all the good people could be happy. I guess it depends on the timeline available.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The wedding is about the people getting married. It's not the time to propose to a partner, nor come out to the family. . . . . If the family live nearby, I'd suggested the bride and groom host a bbq, or small party in their home when they return from honeymoon. Invite the brother, and his partner. The brother can come out to his family, or just enjoy a bbq.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jb_16 avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A solid and thoughtful suggestion. Unfortunately, OP has made it clear (comments) that the broader family, the folks he expects to have a problem with his brother, is geographically dispersed; they are only coming together for the wedding day. And there’s only a week ’til the wedding, which isn’t enough time for heated feelings to subside. I can imagine some folks dropping out last minute to demonstrate their ire, while others will attend with the intention of giving *everyone* a piece of their mind on the subject. Not a great outlook for the “happiest day” of OP and fiancée’s lives.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with OP - you don't hijack someone's wedding to come out. Save it for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, etc. Or invite a few people at a time to a small party + announce it then. I get why bro wants to do it at a large family event but the wedding will quickly evolve into, "OMG! He's gay!" and turn the focus from the bride and groom. Not to mention, the family members who will berate/be nasty to bro + his BF.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe the brother should make public that he has a boyfriend well ahead of the wedding so the buzz dies down by the time of the big day? Then he could attend with his +1 and all the good people could be happy. I guess it depends on the timeline available.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT