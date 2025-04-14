Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“My Wife Thinks Video Games Are Juvenile And Playing Them Makes Me Less Attractive”
Couples, Relationships

“My Wife Thinks Video Games Are Juvenile And Playing Them Makes Me Less Attractive”

Everyone needs something to take the edge off. For Reddit user AtreidesOne, that something is video games. The 42-year-old has been enjoying them throughout his entire life and believes he has managed to do so without having to sacrifice much else.

However, the man’s wife recently told him that the hobby makes him look childish and less attractive. Considering that she’s always been aware of how he spends his free time, he was shocked and didn’t really know what to make of the sudden news. So, he turned to the internet for help.

    Image credits: Erik Mclean / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: AtreidesOne

    Image credits: Guillaume Issaly / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    In response to some of the most common questions, the guy clarified a few important points

    And later joined the discussion that unfolded in the comments

    People eagerly shared their advice for him

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Jacob B
    Jacob B
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    How dare he have a hobby he enjoys. Jokes aside, unless he becomes negligent because of gaming (which doesn't seem to be the case) it's wonderful that he has something that he enjoys that allows him to relax. In my own experience it's usually boils down to jealousy. I've met many women without ANY hobbies or passions and getting angry at the hobbies I have (gaming, collecting board games and books etc). She's probably bored and wants attention. Which is fair, but he's not really burning their time together. He's literally playing at night when everybody is asleep. Still, the solution is to talk it over. No point in letting it fester. It's not like they are just started dating, they are in a very well established relationship. They should be able to smooth it out. Scheduling a date night would also be a good idea.

    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    An hour a day, with all the family and work responsibilities or once a week for a long session would be enough. Every night for hours, to the point you’re useless in the am, is excessive.

