“My Wife Thinks Video Games Are Juvenile And Playing Them Makes Me Less Attractive”
Everyone needs something to take the edge off. For Reddit user AtreidesOne, that something is video games. The 42-year-old has been enjoying them throughout his entire life and believes he has managed to do so without having to sacrifice much else.
However, the man’s wife recently told him that the hobby makes him look childish and less attractive. Considering that she’s always been aware of how he spends his free time, he was shocked and didn’t really know what to make of the sudden news. So, he turned to the internet for help.
Image credits: Erik Mclean / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: AtreidesOne
Image credits: Guillaume Issaly / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
In response to some of the most common questions, the guy clarified a few important points
And later joined the discussion that unfolded in the comments
People eagerly shared their advice for him
How dare he have a hobby he enjoys. Jokes aside, unless he becomes negligent because of gaming (which doesn't seem to be the case) it's wonderful that he has something that he enjoys that allows him to relax. In my own experience it's usually boils down to jealousy. I've met many women without ANY hobbies or passions and getting angry at the hobbies I have (gaming, collecting board games and books etc). She's probably bored and wants attention. Which is fair, but he's not really burning their time together. He's literally playing at night when everybody is asleep. Still, the solution is to talk it over. No point in letting it fester. It's not like they are just started dating, they are in a very well established relationship. They should be able to smooth it out. Scheduling a date night would also be a good idea.
An hour a day, with all the family and work responsibilities or once a week for a long session would be enough. Every night for hours, to the point you’re useless in the am, is excessive.
Suddenly you're unattractive. She's cheating on you.
