When The Simpsons wasn't enough, Futurama was the best second option to tune in and get that only-Matt-Groening-knows-how-to-create kinda fun. And although we are a little reluctant to admit that Futurama comes second, we can't deny that the show that ramped Groening's career deserves the first spot. Still, after such success with The Simpsons and with the best writers on board, it was natural that Futurama would become another hit.

The star of the show is definitely Bender, and the numerous Bender quotes verify that. However, we can't forget Fry, who is to thank for the "shut up and take my money" meme going viral. This and many more Futurama quotes will never get old because, well, the show is set in the future, and we will get older before the characters do. And considering how many The Simpsons predictions came true, it wouldn't be surprising if some of the funniest Futurama quotes and moments actually came true too. Either way, we love funny Futurama quotes and every character to which these funny quotes are attributed because they don't play games and say exactly what they think without even the slightest mitigation to their thoughts. This mainly goes to Bender because the best Futurama quotes definitely belong to him.

To celebrate the upcoming release of Futurama season 11 (FYI, it's on July 24, so mark your calendars!) and recall some of the best Bender quotes, below, we've compiled quotes from Futurama that play in our heads over and over again. As always, upvote the quotes you like the best, and if you are interested in even more similar content, check out our previous article featuring some of the best quotes from The Simpsons!

#1



"Hey sexy mama. Wanna kill all humans?" — Bender





#2



"Blackmail is such an ugly word. I prefer extortion. The 'X' makes it sound cool." — Bender





#3



"Bite my shiny metal a*s." — Bender





#4



"Shut up and take my money!" — Fry





#5



"Ugh, it's like a party in my mouth and everyone is throwing up." — Fry





#6



"Oh wait, you're serious. Let me laugh even harder." — Bender





#7



"I hope he didn't die. Unless he left a note naming me his successor, then I hope he did die." — Bender





#8



"I never thought it would end this way, gunned down by Santa Claus." — Fry





#9



"By the way, I took the liberty of fertilizing your caviar." — Dr. John Zoidberg





#10



"In the game of chess you can never let your adversary see your pieces." — Zapp Brannigan





#11



"At the risk of sounding negative, no." — Leela





#12



"Now, now. There will be plenty of time to discuss your objections when and if you return." — Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth





#13



"Finally, a uniform I'd be happy to be caught dead in!" — Amy Kroker





#14



"If you ask me, it's mighty suspicious. I'm gonna call the police. Right after I flush some things." — Hermes Conrad





#15



"Did everything just taste purple for a second?" — Fry





#16



"My story is a lot like yours, only more interesting 'cause it involves robots." — Bender





#17



"Honey, I wouldn't talk about taste, if was wearing a lime green tank top." — Bender





#18



"Give me your biggest, strongest, cheapest drink!" — Bender





#19



"Why can't she just drink herself happy like a normal person?" — Bender





#20



"She's built like a steak house, but handles like a bistro." — Zapp Brannigan





#21



"Being a robot is great, but we don't have emotions, and sometimes that makes me very sad." — Bender





#22



"I really ought to do something but I am already in my pajamas." — Professor Farnsworth





#23



"If rich people think it's good, I will buy it. One art, please!" — Dr. Zoidberg





#24



"This is the worst kind of discrimination. The kind against me!" — Bender





#25



"Have you ever tried simply turning off the TV… sitting down with your kids… and hitting them?" — Bender





#26



"Well, if jacking on will make strangers think I'm cool, I'll do it." — Bender





#27



"I don't remember ever fighting Godzilla… But that is so what I would have done!" — Bender





#28



"I'm going to go build my own theme park! With blackjack! And hookers! In fact, forget the park!" — Bender





#29



"Valentine's Day is coming? Oh crap – I forgot to get a girlfriend again." — Fry





#30



"When you look this good, you don't have to know anything!" — Fry





#31



"I got your distress call and came here as soon as I wanted to." — Zapp Brannigan





#32



"If we hit that bullseye, the rest of the dominoes will fall like a house of cards. Checkmate." — Zapp Brannigan





#33



"Wow! Sporty go-cart, Leela! So hip and sexy. Not like you at all." — Amy Wong





#34



"Dammit Kif, where's the little umbrella? That's what makes it a scotch on the rocks!" — Zapp Brannnigan





#35



"We need rest. The spirit is willing, but the flesh is spongy and bruised." — Zapp Brannigan





#36



"Wait, I'm having one of those things. You know, a headache with pictures." — Fry





#37



"I surrender and volunteer for treason." — Zapp Brannigan





#38



"Amy, technology isn't intrinsically good or evil. It's how it's used. Like the Death Ray." — Professor Farnsworth





#39



"I'm back, baby!" — Bender





#40



"I'm so embarrassed, I wish everybody else was dead!" — Bender





#41



"I got ants in my butt, and I need to strut." — Bender





#42



"You know what cheers me up? Other people's misfortune." — Bender





#43



"You're a pimple on society's ass and you'll never amount to anything!" — Bender





#44



"We'll soon stage an attack on technology worthy of being chronicled in an anthem by Rush!" — Bender





#45



"Society is never gonna make any progress until we all learn to pretend to like each other." — Leela





#46



"Fry, it's been years since medical school, so remind me. dis

Report

4points
POST
#47

Futurama Quotes

"Well, you obviously won't listen to reason. so, I guess I'll listen to idiotic-ness and come with you." — Leela

Report

4points
POST
#48

Futurama Quotes

"Stop exploding you cowards!" — Zapp Brannigan

Report

4points
POST
#49

Futurama Quotes

"Fry, remember when I told you to finish your stories one sentence earlier?" — Leela

Report

4points
POST
#50

Futurama Quotes

"We know nothing about their history, their language, or what they look like, but we can assume this – They stand for everything that we don’t stand for. And also, they told me you guys look like dorks." — Zapp Brannigan

Report

4points
POST
#51

Futurama Quotes

"Men who call too much are the worst... I bet." — Leela

Report

4points
POST
#52

Futurama Quotes

"You win again, gravity." — Zapp Brannigan

Report

4points
POST
#53

Futurama Quotes

"That young man fills me with hope. Plus some other emotions that are weird and deeply confusing." — Zapp Brannigan

Report

4points
POST
#54

Futurama Quotes

"Two oil changes for the price of one! Now if I could afford the one, and the car." — Dr. Zoidberg

Report

4points
POST
#55

Futurama Quotes

"Oh, cruel fate, to be thusly boned. Ask not for whom the bone bones. It bones for thee." — Bender

Report

4points
POST
#56

Futurama Quotes

"You can't keep boogieing like this. You'll come down with a fever of some sort." — Leela

Report

3points
POST

