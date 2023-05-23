When The Simpsons wasn't enough, Futurama was the best second option to tune in and get that only-Matt-Groening-knows-how-to-create kinda fun. And although we are a little reluctant to admit that Futurama comes second, we can't deny that the show that ramped Groening's career deserves the first spot. Still, after such success with The Simpsons and with the best writers on board, it was natural that Futurama would become another hit.

The star of the show is definitely Bender, and the numerous Bender quotes verify that. However, we can't forget Fry, who is to thank for the "shut up and take my money" meme going viral. This and many more Futurama quotes will never get old because, well, the show is set in the future, and we will get older before the characters do. And considering how many The Simpsons predictions came true, it wouldn't be surprising if some of the funniest Futurama quotes and moments actually came true too. Either way, we love funny Futurama quotes and every character to which these funny quotes are attributed because they don't play games and say exactly what they think without even the slightest mitigation to their thoughts. This mainly goes to Bender because the best Futurama quotes definitely belong to him.

To celebrate the upcoming release of Futurama season 11 (FYI, it's on July 24, so mark your calendars!) and recall some of the best Bender quotes, below, we've compiled quotes from Futurama that play in our heads over and over again. As always, upvote the quotes you like the best, and if you are interested in even more similar content, check out our previous article featuring some of the best quotes from The Simpsons!