“You Have To Pay For The Other Leg”: Furious Passenger Shows ‘Sardine Can’ Seating In New Planes

A claustrophobia-inducing clip from a WestJet passenger has gone viral after it showcased the extremely congested seating arrangement on one of the airline’s planes.

On December 27, 2025, TikToker Amanda Schmidt (@amanda_rae.13) shared a video of her parents seated in the economy class of a WestJet flight. “The seats should at least fit normal-sized humans,” she captioned the video, which has garnered more than 1 million views on the social media platform.

Highlights A TikTok video showing WestJet’s new camped economy seats went viral as a passenger struggled for legroom.

Netizens blasted the airline’s cost-cutting move, raising safety concerns and vowing to avoid WestJet flights.

WestJet defended its new layout as industry-standard, saying tighter seating helps keep fares affordable.

As a result, WestJet faced severe backlash from netizens over its sardine-can-like seating plans, with several netizens criticizing the airline’s cost-cutting maneuver.

A WestJet passenger shared a video of the confined seats in new planes

WestJet airplane in flight against blue sky, highlighting sardine can seating on new planes

Image credits: calgaryplanes

Amanda Schmidt and her parents were on a four-hour flight from Edmonton to Toronto. However, the simple journey became unpleasant, especially for the parents, who did not quite fit into their seats.

Sardine can seating close-up of WestJet seat pocket with menu in cramped airplane cabin

Image credits: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In the video, Amanda’s father can be seen struggling to adjust his legs in the tight space ahead of his seat, prompting her to ask, “Can you straighten out your legs there?”

“Impossible,” he replied.

“You have to pay for the other leg,” Amanda joked.

Man in cramped airplane seat showing sardine can seating with limited legroom by window

Image credits: Longjumping-Box5691

The plane was reportedly among WestJet’s newly configured crafts featuring an economy class cabin with seat pitch (the distance between two seats) ranging between 30 to 28 inches.

Screenshot of an X reply mocking Ryanair, showing cramped sardine can seating complaint in new planes

Image credits: Ageless_Apex

Tweet screenshot: Standing seats next! by Robert, Jan 5 2026, criticizing sardine can seating on planes

Image credits: iRobMab

Netizens were appalled by the limited legroom offered by the airline, resulting in severe backlash on social media. Several users resolved to never fly with the company, while others felt the limited legroom raised safety concerns.

Cramped airplane cabin showing sardine can seating with narrow aisle and passengers squeezed into tight legroom.

Image credits: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“So don’t fly WestJet. Got it,” one user commented.

Another user wrote, “WestJet changed their seats, and this is how much leg room basic fares get.”

“Is this even safe in case of (an) emergency?” a third person said.

WestJet defended its newly reconfigured aircraft with limited legroom

Cramped passengers in sardine can seating on a new plane, woman squeezed with minimal legroom and man holding phone.

Image credits: Longjumping-Box5691

Despite the initial trouble, Amanda clarified that she had no issues with the airline’s staff, who helped her father by shifting him to an empty seat where he was able to fit.

Screenshot of a social media reply reading Seat crime. highlighting sardine can seating in new planes

Image credits: alex_crypto98

“I basically just said that this is outrageous. When you buy a seat for a human, you should be able to expect that it can fit a human safely,” she told the Toronto Star.

Tweet screenshot about sardine can seating; passenger calls seats 'straight cheeks' with crying emoji

Image credits: mafeertdrol

Passengers in sardine can seating, two people squeezed in narrow airplane seats with little legroom

Image credits: Longjumping-Box5691

WestJet defended its decision to scale back on seating space with Julia Kaiser, a spokesperson for the airline, telling the publication that the newly reconfigured aircraft previously had an all-economy cabin layout.

WestJet changed their seats and this is how much leg room basic fares get. You have to pay for a reclining seat now. pic.twitter.com/6aIRm5KBl1 — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) January 5, 2026

She revealed that by reducing the seat pitch, they could accommodate an extra row, allowing the airline to offer its passengers affordable rates.

“These pitches are in line with what you’ll find across North American airlines,” Kaiser added.

sardine can seating on new plane, cramped blue seats with narrow legroom, tray tables down and small seatback screens visible

Image credits: CBCTheNational

WestJet had first announced its decision to add “fixed recline” seats in September 2025, by overhauling the 43 planes of Boeing 737-8 MAX and 737-800 models.

Reddit comment reading A flying can of sardines, highlighting sardine can seating on cramped new planes

Reddit comment complaining economy flying is miserable, referencing sardine can seating in new planes

Airlines face continued backlash over non-reclining seats

Reddit comment under sardine can seating post: user says they'd rather drive than sit like that for hours

However, the decision was met with backlash, with speculation that it would force passengers to pay extra money for reclining seats. Gabor Lukacs, president of Canadian Air Passenger Rights, criticized the decision and expressed concern over its impact on tall travelers.

Underside of passenger jet approaching, illustrating sardine can seating on new planes

Image credits: suckamc

“WestJet may be trying to force these passengers to buy higher (cost) seats, and that is inappropriate,” he told the Toronto Star.

WestJet later changed its plans by reducing the number of planes featuring the new layout to 22, with 21 already sporting slimmer seats.

Airplane window view of wing and clouds, passenger highlights sardine can seating and cramped legroom

Image credits: Philipp Danne/unsplash (not the actual photo)

Last month, AirCanda was slammed online after a passenger was assigned a non-reclining seat despite paying full price. The airline also ranked 4th in a list of most legroom complaints based on researchers’ analysis of TripAdvisor reviews.

In July 2025, Southwest Airlines also faced backlash following its announcement of a “pick your seat” policy that would allegedly require passengers to pay higher fares for more legroom.

“Not even an option.” Netizens slammed WestJet for its new non-reclining seats

Reddit screenshot of angry passenger complaining about sardine can seating and cramped new plane rows added by airline

Reddit comment asking if cabin is safe in emergency beneath image showing sardine can seating in new planes

Reddit comment warning you'd be in danger in an emergency, criticizing sardine can seating on new planes

Reddit screenshot of user complaining about cramped, sardine can seating on budget airlines and high fares for short flights

Reddit comment warning of broken legs after crash, criticizing sardine can seating on new planes

Reddit comment: Noooope nope nope nope, instant claustrophobic panic attack, reacting to sardine can seating

Reddit screenshot of furious passenger complaining about sardine can seating in new planes and double-decker seats

Screenshot of Reddit comment criticizing government and Ticketmaster, highlighting sardine can seating on new planes

Reddit screenshot praising premium economy beside sardine can seating complaint about cramped new planes

Reddit commenter says at 6ft 6in they cannot fit into sardine can seating on new planes and won't fly that airline

Reddit comment calling for standardized leg room on aircraft, highlighting sardine can seating complaint

Reddit comment criticizes cramped sardine can seating on new planes, warns safety compromised for dollars.

Reddit comment complaining about reclining seats and cramped legroom in economy, showing sardine can seating.

