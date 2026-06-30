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In the world of single-panel cartoons, every line matters. There are no elaborate story arcs or multiple frames to build toward a punchline, just one carefully composed scene where the drawing and caption have to do all the work. Few cartoonists handle that challenge as consistently as Harry Bliss, whose understated humor has been entertaining readers for decades.

Best known for his work in The New Yorker, Bliss has built a career on observing the quirks of everyday life with remarkable precision. His humor combines warmth, intelligence, and a playful perspective, making his comics enjoyable whether you're discovering them for the first time or returning for another laugh.

More info: Instagram | store.harrybliss.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A New Yorker Magazine cartoonist's one-panel comic depicts D***h telling an old man he will see all his dogs.

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ryanmortimer avatar
Kaz
Kaz
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't wait to see my old budgie.

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Beyond magazine cartoons, Bliss is also an accomplished illustrator and author who has collaborated on numerous children's books and founded the nonprofit Cornish CCS Fellowship for Graphic Novelists, which supports emerging cartoonists and graphic storytellers. His work reflects both a deep appreciation for drawing and an understanding that some of the funniest jokes are the ones that feel just plausible enough to happen in real life.
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    #2

    New Yorker Magazine cartoonist creates a clever one-panel comic about pollen allergies.

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    #3

    A New Yorker Magazine cartoonist's one-panel comic shows a couple toasting with wine glasses at a restaurant.

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    #4

    A New Yorker Magazine cartoonist's one-panel comic depicts two angels with halos looking surprised on a cloud.

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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Heaven gossip must be crazy.

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    #5

    A New Yorker Magazine cartoonist's clever one-panel comic shows one person at the top of a hill and another climbing up, saying, 'I forgot what you said.'

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I said, 'deal with your dementia first' ! "

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    #6

    A New Yorker Magazine cartoonist's clever one-panel comic shows a man having his palm read by a fortuneteller.

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    #7

    A black and white comic portrays two elderly people with mobility aids in a park. A New Yorker Magazine Cartoonist creates clever comics.

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    8points
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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Rage, rage against the dying of the light!"

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    #8

    A New Yorker Magazine cartoonist's clever one-panel comic featuring a doctor and a bandaged patient.

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The other good news is, we sell suits of armour

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    #9

    A clever one-panel comic by a New Yorker Magazine cartoonist shows Godzilla towering over a city.

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    #10

    A New Yorker Magazine cartoonist's one-panel comic shows an elderly woman joyfully jumping on a mountain path.

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nana's been quite lively since she got that electrically propelled wheelchair

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    #11

    A black and white comic shows a man and a boy talking on a couch. A New Yorker Magazine Cartoonist creates clever comics.

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    #12

    A New Yorker magazine cartoon showing a father werewolf reading Hello Moon to his son werewolf in bed.

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every werewolf dad dreads the day when he has to have "the talk" with his child

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    #13

    A New Yorker Magazine cartoonist's clever one-panel comic features a man on a therapist's couch discussing a dream.

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It means this patient is from Aberdeen ?

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    #14

    A New Yorker Magazine cartoonist's clever one-panel comic depicts a couple on a mountain overlook. One photographs the view.

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    #15

    A New Yorker Magazine cartoonist's one-panel comic shows a person in a shark costume at a social gathering.

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    #16

    New Yorker Magazine cartoonist illustrates family stopping grandma from talking politics at Christmas, clever one-panel comic.

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nana has rather right-wing views. And left hook ...

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    #17

    A New Yorker magazine cartoon of a boy and a grandpa next to a large tree, with the caption about hitting heads.

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, maybe not exactly 'likes', more 'feels the need to' in fact.

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    #18

    A New Yorker Magazine cartoonist's clever one-panel comic illustrates a line of hockey players after a game, exchanging greetings, one saying, 'I'm in love with you.'

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    #19

    A New Yorker Magazine cartoonist's clever one-panel comic features a man struggling to push a giant Slinky up a hill.

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sisyphus and a Slinky actually works :)

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    #20

    New Yorker Magazine cartoonist creates a clever one-panel comic with a chicken in therapy.

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    #21

    A New Yorker Magazine cartoonist's clever one-panel comic shows two women at a tombstone in a graveyard.

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another victim of global warming ?

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    #22

    A New Yorker Magazine cartoonist's one-panel comic illustrating a highway sign welcoming people to Rochester.

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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does that mean that London is home to people who live in London?!

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    #23

    New Yorker Magazine cartoonist depicts Dopey holding a Zoloft bottle with Grumpy, clever one-panel comic.

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    #24

    New Yorker Magazine cartoonist draws a skier falling, while another skier comments, clever one-panel comic.

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    4points
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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Must have got at least 12 feet this time ...

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    #25

    A New Yorker magazine cartoon depicting a man surprised by a party, including the Grim Reaper, with a Surprise! banner.

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    4points
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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Retirement feels like this, if you're aware of our surroundings

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    #26

    A New Yorker magazine cartoon of the Grim Reaper skateboarding, being asked Where's your helmet, young man?!

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    #27

    A New Yorker Magazine cartoonist's clever one-panel comic depicts a man walking in on a woman in bed, saying, 'You lost your free range status!'

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Farmer Giles had been wondering about the dawn silence for days ...

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    #28

    New Yorker Magazine cartoonist creates a clever one-panel comic about an elevator.

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another reason why it is more healthy to use the stairs

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    #29

    New Yorker Magazine cartoonist creates a clever one-panel comic about a loud leaf blower.

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You realise this means war ?

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    #30

    A clever one-panel comic by a New Yorker Magazine cartoonist shows a man at a bar, saying he drinks instead of buying a ping-pong table for his kids.

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    #31

    A black and white comic features an elf buried in snow, using a phone. A New Yorker Magazine Cartoonist creates clever comics.

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aviation authorities in 23 States are fighting a Presidential ban on prosecuting an elderly, unqualified pilot for animal a***e and low flying

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    #32

    New Yorker Magazine cartoonist illustrates two zombies at a table with a served foot, one holding a microphone, clever one-panel comic.

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not 'fresh' , you fool! Bring me some out-dated stuff !

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    #33

    A black and white comic of two people in a small boat on rough seas. A New Yorker Magazine Cartoonist creates clever comics.

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    #34

    A black and white comic depicts Hulk and The Thing trying to fist bump. A New Yorker Magazine Cartoonist creates clever comics.

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    #35

    A New Yorker magazine cartoon showing a fancy restaurant on the left and a Child Check room with children on the right.

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    3points
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    #36

    A New Yorker Magazine cartoonist's clever one-panel comic shows a clown saying goodnight to a child in bed.

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    3points
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    #37

    A New Yorker Magazine cartoonist's one-panel comic shows a man looking at a painting that says 'SHHH. I'M A FAKE.'

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    2points
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    #38

    New Yorker Magazine cartoonist shows a skier chased by a walking tree stump down a snowy slope, clever one-panel comic.

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    2points
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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "After George's unfortunate collision with a tree while skiing, ..."

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    #39

    A New Yorker Magazine cartoonist's clever one-panel comic shows Charlie Brown facing an intervention from his friends.

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can see why Snoopy is looking so sad

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    #40

    New Yorker Magazine cartoonist creates a clever one-panel comic featuring an elephant and a librarian.

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