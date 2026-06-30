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In the world of single-panel cartoons, every line matters. There are no elaborate story arcs or multiple frames to build toward a punchline, just one carefully composed scene where the drawing and caption have to do all the work. Few cartoonists handle that challenge as consistently as Harry Bliss, whose understated humor has been entertaining readers for decades.

Best known for his work in The New Yorker, Bliss has built a career on observing the quirks of everyday life with remarkable precision. His humor combines warmth, intelligence, and a playful perspective, making his comics enjoyable whether you're discovering them for the first time or returning for another laugh.

More info: Instagram | store.harrybliss.com