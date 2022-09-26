Do you ever stop after seeing a weirdly specific warning posted somewhere and think, what the ever-loving frick happened to make someone put that up? You’re definitely not alone. We guarantee that. There’s an entire Facebook group dedicated to these weird warnings and bizarre disclaimers that are beyond hilarious, but were probably the result of some very unpleasant situations involving lawyers, courts, and settlements. Perhaps. Maybe. It’s all super mysterious and very hush-hush, really.

‘Warnings and disclaimers that were clearly the result of a lawsuit’ is a fantastic group that documents various signs with strange warnings that are there for very specific reasons. Scroll down for some of their best posts, Pandas, and upvote your fave ones. Though keep in mind that while many of these warnings might sound silly to most of us, they still serve to protect some people.

The founder and administrator of the Facebook group was kind enough to answer Bored Panda’s questions about its origins, the content they share, and the challenges of running a community of this size. “The group was initially set up as a fun way for me and a few family and friends to share funny warnings that we had come across,” she told us. “I have two young children, and some of the warnings on children's toys are so puzzling, you assume they could only be explained as being the result of a lawsuit.” Be sure to read on for our full interview with the admin.

Warning: you might laugh way too hard at some of these pics. Be sure to share ‘em with your colleagues and classmates to let them know it’s time to take a break. And if you enjoyed the content, send the group a request to join—just be sure to follow the rules!