39 No Context Pics Shared On This Facebook Page That Calls Itself “The Weirdest Place On The Internet”
The internet is notorious for serving us the most miscellaneous content whenever we need it. And one such online destination that makes you scroll endlessly is the Facebook page titled “No Context”.
Followed by 9.1K followers, the page is devoted to sharing images that are anything but ordinary. Think of whimsical and questionable snaps of life that feature people, pets, places, and the most random situations.
And while the level of absurdity these photos entail is hard to deny, you can’t help but become a voyeur of this raw theater of life.
I’m playing “The Witcher 3: wild hunt” at the moment and it took me a second to find the problem with this image: the motorcycle.
I have a kid that refuses to get out of the cart when it starts getting full. I'm guessing the parent decided on the "natural consequences" method
At least he doesn't have to worry about the passenger moving around and messing with his balance.
I'm gonna blame the duct tape guy for submitting this photo to every Bored Panda mashup, maybe he's hoping that someday someone will identify the dorm room and cut him down from the ceiling.
Well...I guess if there's no tattoo "pen" there will be no gain(ing) more crummy tattoos.
Yeah, I'd be wearing a disguise too if I had to drive around on those stupid wheels.