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A sign really has one job, to ensure people understand some vital detail. The previous sentence is longer than a good sign, it has to be short, snappy and to the point, worded so clearly so as to avoid any potential misunderstandings. As it turns out, making a good sign is an art and not all signmakers are made equal.

So we’ve collected some hilarious examples of signs that are just pointless, incomprehensible or just downright confusing. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples in the comments down below.

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#1

"Do Not Touch" Must Be One Of The Scariest Things To Read In Braille

A hilariously failed red sign with white text says HOT SURFACE DO NOT TOUCH, with braille below it.

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    #2

    Good To Know, Almost Made A Mistake

    A hilariously failed sign reading DO NOT BREATHE UNDER THE WATER.

    Wild_Recipe_4609 Report

    6points
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    #3

    Look At That Smug Face

    A real seagull standing on a hilariously failed sign that prohibits birds from landing on it.

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    6points
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    #4

    A hilariously failed sign reading CAUTION FIRE IS HOT next to an actual burning fire pit.

    Jan Raźny Report

    6points
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    casejustin159 avatar
    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Hot" is a relative term. The fire might be cold depending on what you are using as a comparison.

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    #5

    World’s Most Pointless Warning Sign

    A hilariously failed sign warns of sand in the middle of a vast desert with sand everywhere.

    ctnguy Report

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    #6

    A warning sign on a gate that reads 'Gate does not open while closing', a hilarious sign failure.

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    5points
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    #7

    This Time , I Don’t Have A Valentine

    A hilariously failed sign offering dark humor, stating no one loves you on other days either if sad about Valentine's Day.

    ginger_martini_05 Report

    5points
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    #8

    Well That’s Ironic

    A sign on a fence hilariously failed by reading NO SIGNS, humorously contradicting itself.

    JigglyJellyJasper Report

    4points
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    #9

    Heads Up!

    A hilariously failed sign says Beware of Wall on a blank wall in a warehouse.

    GRAPHICSPEDIA Report

    4points
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    #10

    I'd Never Have Noticed Without The Sign, Thanks

    A hilariously failed sign reading DO NOT USE next to a broken urinal with exposed pipes in a public restroom.

    GryphonSK Report

    4points
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    #11

    One Of The Better Auditor Traps I've Seen

    A hilariously failed sign in a natural setting, red with white text, that says PRIVATE SIGN DO NOT READ.

    THEMIKEPATERSON Report

    4points
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    #12

    Irony

    A sign on a lawn says Learn to Read FREE! with a phone number, a sign that hilariously failed its message.

    stealthily_ Report

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    #13

    Does This Qualify?

    A chalkboard sign states Braille Menu Available, but is written in print, a hilariously failed sign.

    apgapgapg Report

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    #14

    A Hotel Lobby In New Orleans This Morning

    A hilariously failed sign, a yellow wet floor sign in a building lobby completely flooded with water.

    jefuchs Report

    4points
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    #15

    A Most Unhelpful Street Sign

    A brown road sign with a question mark on it, hilariously failed at providing direction.

    antmansbigxmas Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Thanks For The Useless Fact!

    A plaque on a brick wall reads On This Site In 1897 Nothing Happened, a hilariously failed sign of historical significance.

    tellawtaem Report

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    #17

    Useless Sign

    A sign on a library door reads Library Is Closed Until Opening Time, a clear instance of a hilariously failed sign.

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    #18

    Most Pointless Sign In The World

    A hilariously failed sign on a yellow emergency phone post reads, Emergency Phone Not Installed. Please Do Not Have An Emergency At This Location.

    UK Cop Humour Report

    4points
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    #19

    A hilariously failed sign reading PLEASE CLOSE GATE on a wooden gate that is not closed and has a large gap.

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    4points
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    casejustin159 avatar
    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, but why open the gate?

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    #20

    A sign in a window hilariously failed to finish its message, concluding that 6 out of 10 people...

    Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage Report

    4points
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    #21

    Punctuation Matters!

    A hilariously failed sign at the water edge states, CROCODILES DO NOT SWIM HERE.

    Sally Hughes Report

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    #22

    Wall

    A hilariously failed sign on a glass door that reads I identify as a WALL, Please use other door.

    Georgie_B123 Report

    3points
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    #23

    Entrances Be Crazy

    A hilariously failed sign on a glass door providing confusing instructions: Push, Pull, or try the actual entrance.

    ohionymous Report

    3points
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    #24

    Thank You For Driving Carefully

    An overturned car next to a sign that says 'Thank you for driving carefully', a hilarious sign failure.

    unknown Report

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    #25

    Tight Security

    A hilariously failed sign states constant video surveillance below a camera pointed at the ceiling.

    moses10960 Report

    3points
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    #26

    On The Road To Success

    An Intel truck with 'No shortcuts' text stuck under a low bridge, a hilarious sign failure.

    unknown Report

    3points
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    #27

    Truly Ironic

    A hilariously failed sign for a book titled The Best Things in Life Are Free, with a price tag of £16.99.

    AllAroundGamerTM Report

    3points
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    #28

    Nothing Written In Stone

    A stone slab engraved with NOTHING IS WRITTEN IN STONE, a sign that hilariously failed its own statement.

    unknown Report

    3points
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    #29

    That'll Show Em (Sign On A Hotel Window)

    A hilariously failed sign against mosquitos on a window, with a vast outdoor space visible beyond.

    Oangetomato Report

    3points
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    #30

    Another Product From The "Completely Useless Sign Company"

    A sign by the ocean hilariously states County Road Ends At Water, demonstrating a sign that failed its purpose.

    Cultural_Magician105 Report

    3points
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    #31

    Uhm, What Happened Here?

    A funny sign for skiers says Caution: Trees Don't Move, an example of a hilariously failed sign.

    willowpelt_ Report

    3points
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    #32

    Useless Sign

    A hilariously failed sign on a clear gumball machine filled with peanuts states, May Contain Peanuts, with a 25-cent label.

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    #33

    Useless Sign

    A hilariously failed sign in a grassy field states NO SWIMMING, with no water in sight.

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    #34

    Water On Road

    A man in a neon vest hilariously failed holding a sign that reads CAUTION WATER ON ROAD DURING RAIN on a sunny day.

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    3points
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    #35

    A hilariously failed notice sign in a green field, with repetitive text about noticing, failing to be worth noticing.

    Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage Report

    3points
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    #36

    What Caused This To Be Put In Place?

    A hilariously failed sign on an elevator door showing a no-car symbol.

    Aesha_Reborn_Again Report

    3points
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    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An idiot. Most of the signs are there for idiots 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

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    #37

    A sign at a store hilariously failed to provide useful information, stating, IF ITS IN STOCK WE HAVE IT!

    Howard Siefke Report

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    #38

    It Does Not Run On Magic!

    A hilariously failed sign warns Battery Has Been Removed on an empty battery compartment.

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    2points
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    #39

    Loose Gravel

    A hilariously failed sign warns of loose gravel as large boulders cover the road.

    meg_n_cheese12 Report

    2points
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    #40

    My Township Newsletter... Delivered In A Plastic Bag

    A roll of plastic bags with a 'Say no to plastic bags' label, a hilarious sign failure.

    Zulbak Report

    2points
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    #41

    Flood Defences

    A sign promoting flood risk reduction submerged in floodwaters, a hilarious sign failure.

    nomaddd79 Report

    2points
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    #42

    Are Pets Allowed Or Not?

    Two conflicting signs: one says NO PETS ALLOWED, the other ALL PETS MUST BE ON LEASH. A sign that hilariously failed.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #43

    The Tans Will Fade

    A decorative sign that reads The tans will fade, but the will last forever, a sign that hilariously failed with a missing word.

    TheNosferatu Report

    2points
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    #44

    School For The Deaf

    A hilariously failed sign at Texas School for the Deaf advertises a pancake breakfast with live music.

    CaptainAdventurous Report

    2points
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    #45

    Made Me Smile

    A locked double door with a Freedom Lounge sign above, a sign that hilariously failed at its purpose.

    cherishthechill Report

    2points
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    #46

    Guaranteed Fresh With Mold!

    A hilariously failed sign in a store, claiming Guaranteed FRESH above a rusty and dirty shelf.

    unknown Report

    2points
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    #47

    This Sign At A Restaurant I Went To

    A sign on a tiled wall stating EMPLOYEES MUST WASH HANDS and If employee is not available, please wash your own, hilariously failed at instruction.

    VashMatematik Report

    2points
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    #48

    Most Pointless Sign Found In Cornwall, England

    A road sign pointing both left and right for Camborne and all other destinations, hilariously failed at providing clear direction.

    Georgeous94 Report

    2points
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    #49

    The Most Pointless Sign

    A hand dryer with a sign above it stating HAND DRYER IS WORKING, hilariously failed at its intention.

    corrdion Report

    2points
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    #50

    This Unhelpful Sign

    A hilariously failed sign pointing in both directions towards a Walled Garden Castle.

    lsdeverywhere Report

    2points
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    #51

    This Sign Tells You Where You Are In A Very Obvious And Unhelpful Way

    A hilariously failed sign pointing down to the ground that reads YOU ARE HERE.

    forlackofabetterpost Report

    2points
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    #52

    Useless Sign

    A hilariously failed sign that reads SIGN NOT IN USE on a roadside.

    Karyote300 Report

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    #53

    Useless Sign

    A hilariously failed sign warning that it has sharp edges and to not touch it.

    Karyote300 Report

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    #54

    Useless Sign

    A hilariously failed sign states food is an important part of a balanced diet, with a picture of a burger and fries.

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    2points
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    #55

    This Pool Depth Sign

    A hilariously failed sign at a pool with 0ft 0in depth, warning NO DIVING.

    unknown Report

    2points
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    #56

    Useless Sign

    A hilariously failed sign advertises organic boneless bananas for $1.29 per lb.

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    #57

    Useless Sign

    A hilariously failed sign reads ENTRANCE ONLY DO NOT ENTER, creating a funny paradox.

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    #58

    I'm Sure Glad We Cleared That Up

    A hilariously failed sign states Parking Available In Empty Spaces Only, showcasing a humorous sign failure.

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    2points
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    #59

    Really Pointless Sign

    A street scene with a hilariously failed sign of eyeglasses on a pole, overlooking a busy intersection with cars and pedestrians.

    Junkle_monkle Report

    2points
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    #60

    A hilariously failed sign in a grassy field with mountains in the background, reading BEWARE OF SIGNS, failing its purpose.

    Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage Report

    2points
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    #61

    A hilariously failed road sign with many arrows pointing in all directions, failing to give clear guidance.

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    #62

    A crosswalk sign that hilariously failed, depicting a person with a cane with an arrow pointing right for an 'audible signal'.

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    2points
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    #63

    Thank Goodness For The Sign. I Almost Used The Basin

    A bathroom sign that hilariously failed, taped above a completely shattered basin, stating 'Do Not Use Basin'.

    aJrenalin Report

    2points
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    #64

    What

    A road sign that hilariously failed its purpose, reading 'Right Lane Must Right Left' against a background of trees.

    200K_Official Report

    2points
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    #65

    This Sign Reminding Me That The Stairs Go Down

    A man walking up stairs past multiple signs that hilariously failed by pointing 'Down' at a Great Western Railway station.

    Flabajacka123 Report

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    #66

    Broken

    A sign that hilariously failed its purpose by stating 'Dispenser is Broken' above an obviously empty soap dispenser.

    Insanitychick Report

    2points
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    #67

    No Cars

    A no-vehicles sign on a forest path with stairs, a hilariously failed sign for the road.

    Racingamer145 Report

    2points
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    #68

    “Left Turn Signal” But What About The Other One?

    A traffic signal and left turn sign with conflicting arrows, a hilariously failed sign.

    Fiyero- Report

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    #69

    Found This In The Middle Of Nowhere

    A white sign in a field reads NO SIGNS NO EXCEPTIONS, a hilariously failed sign.

    The-Parzival Report

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    #70

    Pouring It On Thick At Hersheypark

    A sign at Hersheypark reads Take the Stage, but a smaller sign below says Please Stay Off Stage, a hilariously failed sign.

    OMGLMAOWTF_com Report

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    #71

    I Also Saw A Pointless Sign Today

    A hilariously failed sign warning to beware of a pole, with the signpost itself being the pole.

    [deleted] Report

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    #72

    Unhelpful Signage

    A red sign with arrows pointing to the right for customer car park and to the left for deliveries, hilariously failed at clear direction.

    mattk1017 Report

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    #73

    Useless Sign

    A hilariously failed sign with a fire hydrant icon above an actual fire hydrant.

    Karyote300 Report

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    #74

    Pointless Sign

    A hilariously failed sign with the text NEW SIGN COMING SOON above a landscape with hills and a cloudy sky.

    SloppySexDream Report

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    #75

    A hilariously failed blank blue sign by a road, failing to convey any message.

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    #76

    Which Way Tho?

    Confusing trail signs on a tree hilariously failed to provide clear direction.

    Equizotic Report

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    #77

    Are They?

    A kookaburra in a cage with a sign stating kookaburras are inside, a hilariously failed sign.

    I-Stole-25-Fish Report

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