77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do
A sign really has one job, to ensure people understand some vital detail. The previous sentence is longer than a good sign, it has to be short, snappy and to the point, worded so clearly so as to avoid any potential misunderstandings. As it turns out, making a good sign is an art and not all signmakers are made equal.
So we’ve collected some hilarious examples of signs that are just pointless, incomprehensible or just downright confusing. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples in the comments down below.
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"Do Not Touch" Must Be One Of The Scariest Things To Read In Braille
Good To Know, Almost Made A Mistake
Look At That Smug Face
"Hot" is a relative term. The fire might be cold depending on what you are using as a comparison.
World’s Most Pointless Warning Sign
This Time , I Don’t Have A Valentine
Well That’s Ironic
Heads Up!
I'd Never Have Noticed Without The Sign, Thanks
One Of The Better Auditor Traps I've Seen
Irony
Does This Qualify?
A Hotel Lobby In New Orleans This Morning
A Most Unhelpful Street Sign
Thanks For The Useless Fact!
Useless Sign
Most Pointless Sign In The World
Punctuation Matters!
Wall
Entrances Be Crazy
Thank You For Driving Carefully
Tight Security
On The Road To Success
Truly Ironic
Nothing Written In Stone
That'll Show Em (Sign On A Hotel Window)
Another Product From The "Completely Useless Sign Company"
Uhm, What Happened Here?
Useless Sign
Useless Sign
Water On Road
What Caused This To Be Put In Place?
An idiot. Most of the signs are there for idiots 🤦♀️🤦♀️