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A sign really has one job, to ensure people understand some vital detail. The previous sentence is longer than a good sign, it has to be short, snappy and to the point, worded so clearly so as to avoid any potential misunderstandings. As it turns out, making a good sign is an art and not all signmakers are made equal.

So we’ve collected some hilarious examples of signs that are just pointless, incomprehensible or just downright confusing. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples in the comments down below.