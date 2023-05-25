83 Funny Tombstone Names, As Shared By People On The Internet
All of us eventually meet the same end - we kick the bucket, give up the ghost, push up the daisies; you get the gist. And while ending bereft of life is an inherently sad affair, even then, some people refuse to succumb to despair and only wish to be remembered with joy and laughter. And it isn’t like there are only a few of them, as these funny tombstone names prove!
Okay, to be fair, these funny tombstones that we found on this gorgeous Reddit thread aren’t exactly real. Meaning, it’s people telling us what they wish to have written on their tombstones when the time comes, and not scribings from already existing headstones. However, it would be pretty amazing to find a Victorian-era grave telling us I’m with stupid →. And while there is no such thing now, we’re pretty sure at least half of the people on the list will continue with their short funny tombstone names promise and leave something to be remembered for centuries to come.
One last thing - if it’s not too morbid for you, please do share your own ideas for funny names on tombstones in the comments; that would be a hoot! But, of course, first, you’re going to need to read the funny tombstone sayings that people on this AskReddit shared, rank them the way you wish, and share this article with anyone you think might find this list particularly amusing.
"Delete my browsing history please."
"It's ok I'll do it tomorrow."
"I asked to be cremated what the hell."
"The risk I took was calculated,
But man, am I bad at math."
"Here could be YOUR advertising"
"Still dead THX for checking."
"Return to sender."
"You should have seen the other guy."
"Guess I have tomorrow off."
"Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and all around pathological liar."
"I’m with stupid ——>"
"Pepperoni and sausage."
"Lorem ipsum dolor."
"You're probably wondering how I got here."
"Here lies squidwards hopes and dreams."
"Run you fools! A pine box and 6 feet of dirt won't hold him forever!"
"I'VE STILL GOT 7 HORCRUXES LEFT!"
"Unable to beat his personal record for most days lived."
"Hold my beer."
"Error 404: corpse not found."
"I can make that jump."
"Wasted."
"I was going to say “Bacon Cheeseburger” but then realized that’s Jack’s, not Tombstone."
"I asked to be shot out of a cannon into the Pacific Ocean."
AntiTheory said:
"A Steam review of Life:
309,936 hours played.
"It's OK."
Does NOT Recommend."
SweetCosmicPope replied:
"7.8/10 - Too much water."
Aquahert also replied:
"Kinda hard to live 2/10."
"GAME OVER.
[ ] Continue.
[X] Save & Quit."
"Forgotten but not gone."
"A shared link to a powerpoint presentation with Google stock images explaining why I'm never gonna give you up.
I will keep rick rolling even in death."
"You're standing on my balls."
“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”
"Press F to pay respects."
Pakutto replied:
"Don't forget an actual pressable F key attached to your gravestone."
"I should have played more EVE Online."
"Worm farm.
Worms €1 apiece, three for €2,5.
Cash only, no refunds."
"I'll be back!"
"Just kidding. I'm at Costco."
"Left for lunch one morning and never returned. Missing, presumed fed."
"Hey, who turned out the lights?"
"Died doing what he loved, screaming in agony."
"He died as he lived: a virgin."
"Not appreciating my puns when I was still alive was a grave mistake."
"Here lies an atheist. All dressed up with no place to go."
"Here will lie the first immortal, if he ever proves he's not."
"Private Residence. Please knock."
"Free WiFi Here!"
"I want a fully nude sculpture of me, and at the base it says "Can't Touch This" And if you do it then plays the song."
"BORN: 1992
DIED: IN YOUR ARMS TONIGHT."
"I can see up your skirt."
"Second fastest gun draw in the Wild West."
"I want to apologize to anyone who didn't hate me. I unfortunately didn't have the chance to make you hate me in time."
"With my last breath, I curse ZOIDBERG!!!"
"Didn't see that coming."
"Be excellent to each other. Party on dudes."
"Lights out. Parties over."
"Help! I'm not dead!"
"To be continued."
"I've made many dumb decisions in my life, and only one of them got me killed."
Aquahert replied:
"Russian roulette without the roulette."
"My body lies but still I roam."
cooperkfb8 replied:
"Roamer, Wanderer, Nomad, Vagabond, Call me what you will."
"Slightly off topic…. but I saw a picture of a headstone once that had a cookie recipe on the back of it. The poster said that while grandma was alive, they’d ask her for her famous cookie recipe and she’d say, “Over my dead body”. So, when she died, they found the recipe and put it where she always said - over her dead body.
I don’t care if it’s true or not; that’s savage and I’m here for it!"
"Died Tragically Rescuing His Family From The Remains Of A Destroyed Sinking Battleship."
69420memes replied:
"DTRHFFTROADSB."
"I told you I was sick."
VaferQuamMeles replied:
"Spike Milligan's epitaph. A very funny man.
I believe his gravestone actually says 'I told you I was ill.'"
"GET OFF MY DAMN GRAVE!!"
"The world is a fine place, and worth the fighting for, and I hate very much to leave it."
"Choked on Vomit."
"Here lies Nintendo1964.
He could make one hell of a sandwich.
Pictured: a big sandwich I made when I was alive."
"You're in a coma. Please, wake up!"
"I didn't have enough power on rise of kingdoms."
"We've been trying to reach you about your extend car warranty.
1990-1990."
"Please insert Disc 2."
"Respawning 3… 2… 1…"
"To find my hidden treasure, you must answer my riddles three..."
"You can’t always get what you want."
"A problem has been detected and Windows has been shut down to prevent damage to your computer. The problem seems to be caused by the following file: LIVER.SYS."
"He sure loved his corn."
"PLEASE HELP I'M TRAPPED IN A TOMBSTONE FACTORY."
"This is only a save point."
"I didn't want to live on this planet anymore."
"Don't try this at home."
"HE WAS NUMBER 1!"
"Look behind you."
"I was strolling through a small town graveyard as a kid and found a tombstone that said "Joe Thorpton - Died of Boredom in Brooklyn".
Since then I have wanted that on my tombstone."
"Extra, EXTRA anchovies!"
"Here rest a legend."
"Only this tombstone?
I was hoping for a pyramid."