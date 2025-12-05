ADVERTISEMENT

Humanity has produced some truly elite ideas. The snooze button, read receipts, and trash bags with drawstrings that actually close. Civilizational wins. Whoever invented these absolutely understood the assignment and improved daily life for everyone.

But nature demands balance. For every stroke of genius, there also has to be something completely useless. And Reddit has a whole community dedicated to finding exactly those creations. It’s called Well That Was Pointless, and it’s full of hilariously unnecessary fails. Scroll down for the funniest ones.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Vent In My Hotel Shower Doesn't Seem To Be Working

Bathroom vent positioned unusually high on tiled wall, an example of pointless things serving no purpose except being funny.

sorry_wasntlistening Report

10points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A Screwdriver That Requires A Screwdriver To Open It

    Hand holding a Stanley tool with a pointless plastic guard attached, one of the pointless things for funny purposes.

    brozajm Report

    10points
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Moment 22 aka Catch 22?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Who Is It?

    A person squinting through a narrow gap next to a wooden door, illustrating pointless things serving no purpose.

    sorry_wasntlistening Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    #4

    Hmm

    A printed maze puzzle with a highlighted impossible path, illustrating pointless things that serve no purpose.

    sorry_wasntlistening Report

    8points
    POST
    timhood avatar
    timhood
    timhood
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    World record fastest maze solution. 😆

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    I Understand

    A man in historical clothing making a silly gesture, one of many pointless things meant for funny entertainment.

    sorry_wasntlistening Report

    8points
    POST
    rumedavid_1 avatar
    Rume David
    Rume David
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen a lot of this actually

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    What A Deal!

    Clearance sign showing a pointless pricing mistake with crossed-out price and same sale price, highlighting funny pointless things.

    WinterBlastard Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    Your Trusted News Source!

    Two blurred people being interviewed on a TV show holding microphones, illustrating pointless things that serve no purpose.

    sorry_wasntlistening Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    Starting To Understand Office Space A Little More

    Error message on computer screen showing printing is not supported, an example of pointless things being funny.

    sorry_wasntlistening Report

    8points
    POST
    timhood avatar
    timhood
    timhood
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you find out why that printer was so cheap. 😆

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Thanks

    Red road sign stating sign not in use placed beside an empty rural road illustrating pointless things.

    sorry_wasntlistening Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Best Security Gate Ever Made

    Yellow gate standing alone on a sidewalk with no fence or walls, one of the pointless things that serve no real purpose.

    termi21 Report

    7points
    POST
    timhood avatar
    timhood
    timhood
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This must be in Germany, where they always follow the rules. So it would work without the high cost of installing all that other fencing, 😆

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    A Picture To Sum Up This Sub

    Wooden object attached to a metal tool, an example of pointless things that serve no purpose except for being funny.

    Bad__Bob Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #12

    Proper Drainage

    Park walkway flooded on one side with a drain grate surrounded by grass, illustrating pointless things that serve no purpose.

    sorry_wasntlistening Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Made In Japan

    Label with made in Japan text crossed out and rewritten, one of 33 pointless things serving no purpose except for being funny

    sorry_wasntlistening Report

    7points
    POST
    timhood avatar
    timhood
    timhood
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not made int *that* Japan. Made in the other Japan. 😆

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    A Solar Powered Parking Meter In An Underground Garage

    Solar-powered parking meter in a dim garage next to a sign and a yellow trash can, a pointless thing serving no purpose.

    sorry_wasntlistening Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    Thank You For Noticing

    Small fabric label on denim with a funny pointless notice thanking for noticing the notice and noting the noting.

    sorry_wasntlistening Report

    6points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Duly noted.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #16

    Secure Your Haul. Task Complete!

    Pile of dirt tied down with a knotted strap on a flatbed truck illustrating pointless things with no purpose.

    Bad__Bob Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Iron Man With Removable Iron Man Mask

    Spider-Man and Iron Man action figures from Marvel Legends series packaged as collectible toys, funny pointless items.

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Solar Panels Are Set, Boss

    Solar panels installed on a rooftop at an odd angle, illustrating pointless things that serve no practical purpose.

    alechko Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    Smhh

    Tweet about pigs rescued from fire later served as sausages, illustrating pointless things that serve no purpose except being funny.

    JPlayz99 Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    This Dart Apparently

    Colorful balloons stuck with arrows during archery, illustrating pointless things that serve no useful purpose but are funny.

    sorry_wasntlistening Report

    5points
    POST
    sofia_21 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    what is this sorcery

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    To Anyone Who Pays To Advertise Here

    Gray utility box blocking a sidewalk sign on an urban street, an example of pointless things serving no purpose except for being funny.

    sorry_wasntlistening Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    I Don't Think That's How It Works...

    Fortune cookie slip with ironic message about planning spontaneity, illustrating pointless things that are funny and serve no purpose.

    sorry_wasntlistening Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Wonderful

    Door slide bolt installed incorrectly on a blue door, an example of pointless things that serve no purpose except being funny.

    TickleMyWeasel Report

    4points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maxwell Smart - missed it by THIS much!!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Thank God Someone Translated This

    Bilingual cafeteria sign humorously highlights pointless things that serve no purpose except for being funny in a hallway setting.

    DJCouttyboy123 Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    To Help With Your Fear Of Putting Eye Drops In

    Person wearing glasses with tiny funnels over the eyes, humorously demonstrating pointless things with no practical purpose.

    sorry_wasntlistening Report

    3points
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is chindogu, the design of useless but not useless things. This isn't serious, bt captures chindogu perfectly.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Bus Stop

    Temporary bus stop sign next to covered permanent stop, illustrating pointless things that serve no purpose except being funny.

    cbo250 Report

    3points
    POST
    sofia_21 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    they padlocked it. It means that someone lifted it and chased the bus with it

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Wait👀

    Tweet showing Baltimore Orioles player wearing uniform with Braille lettering, an example of pointless things serving no purpose except being funny.

    Big-Mama-Brett Report

    2points
    POST
    cougarallen avatar
    Cougar Allen
    Cougar Allen
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Blind people *would* be happy to see this....

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #28

    My Friend Just Sent Me This From Dundee

    Yellow price tag showing a savings of 1p on a product, illustrating pointless things that serve funny purposes.

    MatthewExley Report

    2points
    POST
    #29

    Wow Thanks Safari

    Safari privacy notification showing zero trackers blocked and IP address hidden in the last seven days, highlighting pointless things.

    AsheXehsA Report

    2points
    POST
    timhood avatar
    timhood
    timhood
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now turn on the tracking prevention and see how much better it works! 😆

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Today I Made A Noodle

    Uncooked spaghetti used as chopsticks resting on a plate with sauce, illustrating pointless and funny kitchen hacks.

    NsfwOlive Report

    1point
    POST
    twanny73 avatar
    Twanny 73
    Twanny 73
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And it still look undercooked

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    When You Go To A Scenic Overlook But You’re In A Cloud

    Signboard of the Olympic Mountains on a foggy day, showcasing pointless things that serve no purpose except being funny.

    reddituser6533687 Report

    1point
    POST
    sofia_21 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Greek Gods wants their privacy

    1
    1point
    reply
    #32

    Everything's On Sale

    Price tag showing no discount with same sale price for pointless things that serve no purpose except for being funny.

    BinkyBunky Report

    0points
    POST
    #33

    I Just Won The Lottery!

    Scratch-off lottery ticket with pointless things and funny prizes, highlighting pointless things that serve no purpose except humor.

    sorry_wasntlistening Report

    -1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!