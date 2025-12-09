Studio owner João wrapped things up with a pair of truly iconic stories — one as a tattooist, and one as a client.



Story One: The Human Boulder. “I had a client who could NOT stay still. Not from pain — he just… couldn’t. I told him, ‘If you can find a way to stay still, I’ll tattoo you faster.’ Next session, he shows up calm. Very calm. Suspiciously calm. He lies down and immediately falls into a deep sleep. Completely immovable. Snoring like a chainsaw — loud enough that every artist was begging me to wake him up. Honestly? I was thrilled. I tattooed faster than ever. He never did tell me what he took.” Sleep paralysis demon chic.



Story Two: The Switzerland Disaster “For the second session of my backpiece, I flew to Switzerland to see Filip Leu. I told myself, ‘One beer won’t hurt.’ Next thing I knew, I’d partied all night. Running on almost no sleep, I show up for my appointment. After a few hours, I head to the bathroom. While I’m peeing, the floor suddenly… turns to jelly. It’s spinning. I’m thinking, ‘What’s wrong with this floor?’ Then I fall. Onto my freshly tattooed back. Straight through the solid wooden door, breaking it clean off. Everyone rushes over and there I am — naked, on the floor, like a tragic Renaissance painting. Not the floor’s fault. My 27-year-old fault.” Tattoo lesson: hangovers and backpieces do not mix.

