Life is full of weird little moments, the kind that make you laugh, cringe, or question reality for a second. And that’s exactly where Tragic Glee finds inspiration.

“It’s tough to pinpoint a theme, but I guess I would say it’s about finding absurdity in the everyday… There’s a laugh in anything you see, do, or experience,” the artist told us during our last interview.

Through sharp humor, relatable chaos, and a touch of surreal exaggeration, “Tragic Glee” turns ordinary situations into delightfully twisted comic strips that feel both uncomfortably real and hilariously absurd. So scroll down and enjoy a few of the most recent comics from the series.

More info: Instagram | tragicglee.com | x.com

#1

Comic showing a person haunted by a ghost, depicting a tragic situation twisted into a hilarious comic by an artist.

tragicglee Report

    #2

    Comic by artist showing tragic situations twisted into hilarious scenes about money and happiness wishes.

    tragicglee Report

    #3

    Comic by artist Tragiclee showing a tragic situation twisted into a hilarious comic about a painful breakup.

    tragicglee Report

    #4

    Comic panels showing a substitute teacher struggling to take roll with a confusing student name, humorous tragic situation artwork.

    tragicglee Report

    #5

    Comic panel showing a man humorously referencing DNA results with a pie chart labeled 96% creep in funny twisted tragic situations comic.

    tragicglee Report

    #6

    Comic showing a new guy humorously depicted as a hero without a cape in a series of tragic situations turned hilarious.

    tragicglee Report

    #7

    Comic by Tragic Glee showing a man and woman reacting to a child holding a football in a twisted tragic situation.

    tragicglee Report

    #8

    Comic by artist Tragic Glee humorously twists a dentist visit into a tragic situation with a funny dentist-patient exchange.

    tragicglee Report

    #9

    Comic panels showing a tragic situation humorously twisted with a Harry Potter lookalike, illustrating hilarious comics by an artist.

    tragicglee Report

    #10

    Comic illustrating tragic situations twisted into hilarious comics showing a person chasing a butterfly labeled direction in life.

    tragicglee Report

    #11

    Comic by Tragic Glee showing a cute dog with big eyes and humorous dialogue in a hilarious twisted situation.

    tragicglee Report

    #12

    Comic by Tragic Glee showing a robot helping with drinking in a tragic situation twisted into humor.

    tragicglee Report

    #13

    Comic panels humorously contrasting Mariah Carey’s music video and a young adult reading Pop-Tart heating instructions.

    tragicglee Report

    #14

    Comic showing a quirky character hired as a computer analyst, highlighting tragic situations twisted into hilarious comics.

    tragicglee Report

    #15

    Comic by artist Tragiclee showing a twisted tragic situation turned hilarious with a pun about apple trees and a character named Johnny.

    tragicglee Report

    #16

    Cartoon showing a person nervously holding a bucket facing a serious gorilla, a tragic situation twisted into a hilarious comic.

    tragicglee Report

    #17

    Comic by Tragic Glee humorously twisting tragic situations into hilarious nose art depicting modern warfare with a generation’s time capsule.

    tragicglee Report

    #18

    Comic strip illustrating tragic situations twisted into hilarious comics with a focus on dark humor and satire by the artist.

    tragicglee Report

    #19

    Comic showing a humorous tragic situation with a tired character realizing it is afternoon, illustrating twisted hilarious comics.

    tragicglee Report

    #20

    Comic by artist twisting tragic situations into hilarious scenes featuring characters debating rights and guns.

    tragicglee Report

    #21

    Adult friendships comic by artist showing kids and adults bonding over hobbies and work with high fives and beer cheers.

    tragicglee Report

    #22

    Comic by artist Tragic Glee showing a tragic situation twisted into hilarious dialogue with boxing gloves and a shocked expression.

    tragicglee Report

    #23

    Comic showing a humorous take on tragic situations with characters washing hands to fight coronavirus.

    tragicglee Report

