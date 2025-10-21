ADVERTISEMENT

Life is full of weird little moments, the kind that make you laugh, cringe, or question reality for a second. And that’s exactly where Tragic Glee finds inspiration.

“It’s tough to pinpoint a theme, but I guess I would say it’s about finding absurdity in the everyday… There’s a laugh in anything you see, do, or experience,” the artist told us during our last interview.

Through sharp humor, relatable chaos, and a touch of surreal exaggeration, “Tragic Glee” turns ordinary situations into delightfully twisted comic strips that feel both uncomfortably real and hilariously absurd. So scroll down and enjoy a few of the most recent comics from the series.

More info: Instagram | tragicglee.com | x.com