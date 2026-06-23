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There are over a dozen Slavic countries across Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe, and every single one has its own rich history and identity. But spend enough time getting to know them, and you’ll notice they also have a whole lot in common.

No matter where you go, there will be grandmas who refuse to let you leave the table hungry, slippers waiting for you at every door and a strong collective belief that drafts cause every illness known to man. And their approach to home repairs is, well, creative enough to make an engineer cry.

Still, they wouldn’t have it any other way. We’ve gathered some hilarious photos that capture this side of Slavic culture perfectly, so scroll down and enjoy.

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#1

Before and after images of a couch armrest, showing a tear mended with lace, a testament to Slavic Science.

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    #2

    A car with a window frame strapped to its roof, a clever example of transportation in Slavic Science.

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    greg_dinham_2 avatar
    Greg
    Greg
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    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It opens the wrong way.

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    #3

    A shovel frying french fries over an open campfire, showcasing examples of Slavic science and ingenuity.

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    mel
    mel
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    50 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll bet that oil is cleaner than the oil at fast food places

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    #4

    A toilet paper roll suspended by a stick through a plastic bottle handle, demonstrating clever Slavic science.

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    #5

    Two men on bicycles, one grilling food and the other carrying a keg, showcasing Slavic Science ingenuity.

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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mmmmmm! Barbecue! Wait, is that a dog?

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    #6

    A car with a generator and an AC unit attached as an example of Slavic Science.

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    #7

    A washing machine repurposed as a stove, demonstrating unusual Slavic science, with Elon Musk looking perplexed.

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    #8

    Two sponges taped to a car's windshield wiper, a practical example of Slavic Science.

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    #9

    A narrow strip of fresh asphalt covering only the middle part of a dirt road, an example of Slavic Science.

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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seen this before. People stealing asphalt for personal use.

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    #10

    A makeshift faucet setup using a plastic bottle above a sink, showcasing Slavic Science.

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    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
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    54 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

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    #11

    Multiple satellite dishes haphazardly mounted on a building wall, illustrating practical Slavic Science.

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    #12

    A bride and groom in a decorated combine harvester, a unique wedding transport showcasing Slavic Science.

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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you let a five year old boy plan your wedding.

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    #13

    A vertical computer monitor displaying a broken top half and a game in the bottom, an example of Slavic Science.

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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One hald of the screen must be boogered up.

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    #14

    A lamppost integrated into a brick house wall next to a yellow mailbox, showing unusual Slavic science.

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    #15

    A street sign repurposed as a basketball hoop, an example of peculiar Slavic science and ingenuity.

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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, multitasking at its best.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A wooden chair with a plastic bag as a seat, placed over a squat toilet, demonstrating Slavic science.

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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some people can squat, some people can't.

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    #17

    A washing machine precariously installed above a toilet in a small bathroom, an example of Slavic science in action.

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    shinoohur avatar
    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Makes pooping 95% more life threatening

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    #18

    A washing machine installed in a small bathroom corner, illustrating practical Slavic Science solutions.

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    #19

    A hand holding a radio with bottle caps and cardboard used as batteries, an example of Slavic Science.

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    6points
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    #20

    Four images of Jaguar hood ornaments on different cars, showcasing the iconic design.

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    #21

    A woman pulling a man on a pallet jack, depicting an unusual form of Uber in a Slavic country, Slavic Science.

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    davenippon avatar
    David R.
    David R.
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's gonna get him high later.

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    #22

    A person in a red circle sitting on an office chair at a bus stop, a prime example of Slavic Science.

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    #23

    A creative electric pole construction showing unique Slavic science solutions above a house roof.

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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
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    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This bothers me in ways I can describe.

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    #24

    A home radiator installed as a car's engine cooler, an example of unusual Slavic science and repair.

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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know what that is.

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    #25

    A man pulling a car through a field of potatoes with a rope, illustrating a unique example of Slavic science.

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    #26

    A DIY car air conditioning system made from PVC pipes, showcasing Slavic science and innovative engineering.

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    #27

    An example of Slavic science: exposed wiring on a street lamp used to charge a cell phone, highlighting resourceful power solutions.

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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is this even-------W*F?

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    #28

    An example of Slavic science: a chicken coop made from a washing machine and a blue tarp, showcasing unique engineering.

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    #29

    Someone wearing rubber boots with chains wrapped around them for traction, highlighting Slavic science.

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    Bad Alchemy
    Bad Alchemy
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    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Homemade ice cleats. Not attractive, but they look like they get the job done.

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    #30

    A showerhead rigged with a soda can and duct tape, demonstrating clever Slavic Science.

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    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Necessity is the mother of invention 🤷‍♀️

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    #31

    A vintage car with a fire pit and a pot cooking on its hood, demonstrating innovative Slavic Science.

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    #32

    Someone using a hair straightener to toast bread, an example of peculiar Slavic Science methods.

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    j_brevelle avatar
    Bad Alchemy
    Bad Alchemy
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, that's not so much weird as practical. I once made toast on a clothes iron. My toaster didn't survive the move to a new apartment, but the iron was fine.

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    #33

    A broken escalator with stairs instead of moving steps, showing an example of Slavic Science innovation.

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    #34

    A person with one leg in a full-length cast and using crutches, showing examples of Slavic Science.

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    #35

    A house entirely covered in white crochet, humorously referred to as Slavic Science or Babushka's paint job.

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    j_brevelle avatar
    Bad Alchemy
    Bad Alchemy
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow. I like the personalized touch: "IRENE"

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    #36

    A urinal installed on a small balcony, an unconventional example of Slavic science and design.

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    #37

    An old CRT television fitted into a car's dashboard, displaying a unique approach to Slavic science and car modification.

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    #38

    A makeshift bidet made from a showerhead taped to a toilet, an example of Slavic Science.

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    David R.
    David R.
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    33 minutes ago

    That is horrid...

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    #39

    A makeshift showerhead constructed from a potato masher, illustrating unique Slavic science.

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    Sparky
    Sparky
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    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But what happens when you need to mash the potatoes?

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    #40

    A cinder block serving as a cup holder for two drinks in a car, demonstrating practical Slavic Science.

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    4points
    User avatar Mantas Kačerauskas
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    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
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    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Slam on the breaks, get rear-ended. Since you aren't wearing a seat belt I guess both of you will be thrown out the window.

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    #41

    A short paved road segment ending abruptly at a dirt path, illustrating an unusual application of Slavic Science.

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    #42

    A fence post with a bicycle wheel and fork as a makeshift gate latch, showcasing Slavic Science ingenuity.

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    4points
    User avatar Mantas Kačerauskas
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    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I need to borrow your bike tire pump." "But you don't own a bike?" "It's for my gate"

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    #43

    A meme contrasting eco-friendly cars with a ridiculously oversized engine on a small car, humorously depicting Slavic Science.

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    #44

    An exterior wall of a house featuring a door placed high up with no balcony, an example of Slavic Science.

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    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Watch that first step, it's a doozy!

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    #45

    An example of Slavic science: two office chair bases with rubber boots serving as seats, a peculiar seating innovation.

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    #46

    An example of Slavic science featuring a bizarrely wired electrical outlet with a cord emerging from the wall.

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    #47

    A car with a wooden truck bed attached to the rear, showcasing unusual Slavic Science.

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    #48

    An old CRT computer monitor connected to a laptop on a wooden desk, reflecting Slavic Science ingenuity.

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    #49

    A water heater installed upside down, highlighting a unique approach to Slavic Science.

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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ummmm, I have questions.

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    #50

    A doorway with two metal steps used to bridge the gap to the entrance, a unique example of Slavic Science.

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    3points
    User avatar Mantas Kačerauskas
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    #51

    People on a tiled rooftop with a red umbrella, next to a tall chimney, an example of Slavic Science.

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    #52

    An example of Slavic science: a TV propped on multiple tables, connected to a power source, demonstrating unusual setups.

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