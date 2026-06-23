52 Examples Of “Slavic Science” That Prove These People Are A Different Species
There are over a dozen Slavic countries across Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe, and every single one has its own rich history and identity. But spend enough time getting to know them, and you’ll notice they also have a whole lot in common.
No matter where you go, there will be grandmas who refuse to let you leave the table hungry, slippers waiting for you at every door and a strong collective belief that drafts cause every illness known to man. And their approach to home repairs is, well, creative enough to make an engineer cry.
Still, they wouldn’t have it any other way. We’ve gathered some hilarious photos that capture this side of Slavic culture perfectly, so scroll down and enjoy.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Homemade ice cleats. Not attractive, but they look like they get the job done.
Hey, that's not so much weird as practical. I once made toast on a clothes iron. My toaster didn't survive the move to a new apartment, but the iron was fine.
Slam on the breaks, get rear-ended. Since you aren't wearing a seat belt I guess both of you will be thrown out the window.
"I need to borrow your bike tire pump." "But you don't own a bike?" "It's for my gate"