ADVERTISEMENT

There are over a dozen Slavic countries across Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe, and every single one has its own rich history and identity. But spend enough time getting to know them, and you’ll notice they also have a whole lot in common.

No matter where you go, there will be grandmas who refuse to let you leave the table hungry, slippers waiting for you at every door and a strong collective belief that drafts cause every illness known to man. And their approach to home repairs is, well, creative enough to make an engineer cry.

Still, they wouldn’t have it any other way. We’ve gathered some hilarious photos that capture this side of Slavic culture perfectly, so scroll down and enjoy.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Instagram