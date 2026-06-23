Of course, selfies aren't the only thing the trail has working against you. Depending on where in the world you're hiking, the local wildlife has its own strong opinions about your presence. In North America, that means grizzly and black bears as well as mountain lions in the western states, which are ambush predators that would like you to know that running away is the absolute worst thing you can do. Venomous snakes round out the American experience.

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In Europe, hikers are statistically most likely to be injured not by a bear or a wolf, but by a cow. Wild boar and brown bears also make occasional appearances in eastern Europe, just to keep things interesting. In India and South Asia, the stakes rise considerably, with cobras, kraits, vipers, unpredictable moon bears, and leopards and Bengal tigers that are absolutely not a metaphor.

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And in Australia, where the entire ecosystem seems to operate on a different threat level entirely, hikers must contend with some of the most venomous snakes on the planet, plus the Eastern Brown Snake, which is somehow worse. The most surprising Australian hazard, however, is the magpie. Yes, a bird. So keep your eyes on the sky! Every continent has its own version of danger. Pack accordingly.