ADVERTISEMENT

Tucked between the trailheads and the summit markers and the very stern warnings about bears, there exists a whole world of signage that suggests whoever is responsible for them has been out in the wilderness a little too long and has simply stopped caring about professionalism. We respect it deeply.

These are the park rangers, trail managers, and anonymous wilderness comedians who thought about the full spectrum of human stupidity they deal with on a daily basis and decided that humor was the only reasonable response. The result is a collection of signs that is infinitely more motivating than any fitness app. So lace up your boots, apply your sunscreen, and prepare to feel very seen.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Well, That’s Encouraging, I Guess

Funny signs in the wild: Wooden signs in a forest indicate CARDIAC CLIMB and ALMOST HALFWAY.

Report

13points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    I Went Hiking In Joshua Tree And Found The Least Helpful Sign In The Whole World

    A wooden post with two white arrows pointing right, a funny sign in a desert landscape with sparse bushes and a sandy path.

    RedPenVandal Report

    13points
    POST
    #3

    Makes You Wonder Why A Sign Was Needed

    A funny sign in a swamp, prohibiting cars in the marshland, highlighting a humorous placement for the rule in the wild.

    photofrolic Report

    13points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because we humans are renowned for being very stupid

    2
    2points
    reply

    Hiking is, it turns out, extremely popular, which explains both the breathtaking trail photos all over your Instagram feed and the absolutely baffling behavior of some of the people in this list. Over a third of U.S. adults hike at least occasionally, and in 2024, a record-breaking 331.9 million people visited U.S. National Parks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Globally, the Austrians lead the charge with a remarkable 53% of the population hiking regularly, followed closely by Poland at 47%. Which means that somewhere in the Austrian Alps right now, there is almost certainly someone doing something that absolutely warrants a sign. There usually is.
    #4

    This Sign Tells Me To “Duck“

    A funny sign with a yellow duck and an exclamation mark, nailed to a fallen tree over a path in the wild.

    PO1983 Report

    13points
    POST
    #5

    Next Time You Go To A Forest, Don't Make The Trees Angry

    A triangular yellow DANGER sign with black angry trees and a running person, one of many funny signs.

    SomeRandomCanadian_ Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    But It’s Not Really Hiking Unless You Have A Karaoke Machine

    A yellow diamond-shaped funny sign asking people to turn off Bluetooth speakers beyond this point, found in the wild.

    Basic-Art-9861 Report

    11points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so very true, we really don't

    0
    0points
    reply

    Funnily enough, for all the warnings these signs cover (bears, cliffs, unstable terrain, the many creative ways nature can humble you), there is one very real trail hazard that goes almost entirely unaddressed. The Alpine divorce. It happens more than you'd think. Two people set off together in matching hiking boots, full of optimism and trail mix, and somewhere around mile four, things go south.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When one person is moving too slowly, or too fast, or stops to photograph every single wildflower, or refuses to admit they took a wrong turn, something shifts. The mountain does not cause the argument. The mountain simply provides the conditions for an argument that was always coming. Relationships have ended on gentler terrain. Perhaps someone should make a sign.
    #7

    Funniest Series Of Signs I’ve Seen On A Hiking Trail In Korea

    A collage of four funny signs with red circles and slashes, showing forbidden rabbit activities in the wild.

    dentalexaminer Report

    11points
    POST
    #8

    Not Sure I Feel Fit Enough For This Trail. Do You?

    A funny sign on a trail that reads Hear Banjos? Walk Faster, with images of hikers.

    sovalente Report

    11points
    POST
    #9

    It Depends... Do You Hear Any Violin Music?

    A black post with the word RUN in yellow, serving as a funny sign on a trail in a forest.

    happysnarkygal2 Report

    11points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which way though?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Suddenly, everyone's a hiker. At least according to their dating profiles. Lying about hiking on a dating profile is one of the most popular and least consequential forms of modern deception. It's easy to get away with it; it makes you look active and outdoorsy, and crucially, it gives you an excuse to use your best summit photo where the lighting was incredible, and you looked unexpectedly athletic.

    Pride even endorsed the trend, calling the "I Hiked to the Top of This Mountain!" profile photo an excellent opportunity to be shirtless and not look so conceited. Research by eHarmony Australia found that travel and exercise rank second and third among the most attractive interests a man can list on his profile. So the hiking photo stays. The actual hiking? Negotiable.
    #10

    This Was Taken In December 2014

    A funny sign for the Peek-A-Boo Loop trail covered in snow, surrounded by pine trees in winter.

    unknown Report

    11points
    POST
    #11

    Petrified Forest National Park

    A funny sign in the wild with a rainbow and cloud warns to be in your vehicle by 5:30 PM or hungry coyotes might eat you.

    Massive_Put_5858 Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    In A Parking Lot, Shaded By A Grove Of Mangos. Delicious Attack Mangos

    A funny sign in the wild on a tree says BEWARE! MANGOS, a humorous warning for hikers.

    thisisdia Report

    11points
    POST

    And yet, for all the people who fake their way through hiking on a dating profile, there are others who take it to the complete opposite extreme, scaling waterfalls, dangling off cliff edges, and generally treating the wilderness like a personal photography studio with no regard whatsoever for the laws of gravity. The selfie warning signs you'll spot in this list might seem absurd at first glance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Surely, you think, no one needs to be told not to do that. And then you read about the 18-year-old tourist who met his maker at Yosemite National Park while attempting to take a selfie atop a waterfall, and suddenly the signs start to make perfect, depressing sense. Nature is beautiful. Nature is also completely indifferent to your follower count. Please just enjoy the view with your eyes.
    #13

    A Friend Is In Maine, And He Sent Me This On A Hiking Trail

    A funny sign in the woods that says DO NOT PET THE FART SQUIRRELS, a humorous find in the wild.

    Derek Bodner Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    A Dirty Trickster Placed This In Front Of My Hiking Trail. Dirty Trickster

    A funny sign that says NO DUMPING with a toilet placed underneath, making it a humorous find in the wild.

    boardraob Report

    11points
    POST
    #15

    Good Thing There's A Gate

    A person stands by an open gate with a funny sign that says Please! Close the Gate in a grassy field.

    parsniplovaaa Report

    11points
    POST

    Of course, selfies aren't the only thing the trail has working against you. Depending on where in the world you're hiking, the local wildlife has its own strong opinions about your presence. In North America, that means grizzly and black bears as well as mountain lions in the western states, which are ambush predators that would like you to know that running away is the absolute worst thing you can do. Venomous snakes round out the American experience.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In Europe, hikers are statistically most likely to be injured not by a bear or a wolf, but by a cow. Wild boar and brown bears also make occasional appearances in eastern Europe, just to keep things interesting. In India and South Asia, the stakes rise considerably, with cobras, kraits, vipers, unpredictable moon bears, and leopards and Bengal tigers that are absolutely not a metaphor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And in Australia, where the entire ecosystem seems to operate on a different threat level entirely, hikers must contend with some of the most venomous snakes on the planet, plus the Eastern Brown Snake, which is somehow worse. The most surprising Australian hazard, however, is the magpie. Yes, a bird. So keep your eyes on the sky! Every continent has its own version of danger. Pack accordingly.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    An Odd Note Stapled To A Tree Near A Hiking Trail

    A tree with a funny sign that says TREE? in yellow with a question mark, found in the wild.

    GrooviGhost Report

    11points
    POST
    #17

    This Made Me Uncomfortable As A 26-Year-Old Male, 3 Miles Into My Run

    A funny sign in the wild warns of a cougar in the area, advising to stay on trails and not allow men under 30 to travel alone.

    cryle042 Report

    10points
    POST
    #18

    Hikers Beware

    A funny sign advising against hiking a strenuous trail, found in the wild.

    CairnFilippelli Report

    10points
    POST
    liz-h-gregory avatar
    Nicely
    Nicely
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is an excellent sign. Just needs a banana for scale.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hiking didn't always look like this. The sport we know today evolved over a surprisingly long period of history. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, it emerged as a respectable middle-class pursuit, with outdoor organizations forming to give it structure.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Sierra Club was founded in the U.S. in 1892, while Germany's Wandervögel youth movement was busy cutting trails through the countryside purely for the joy of it, which, in hindsight, was extremely cool of them. The second wave came in the 1960s and 1970s, driven by new gear technology, the post-WWII economic boom, and growing conservation movements.

    These efforts made people look at nature and think, "perhaps we should go outside and appreciate this before it disappears". Fast forward to today, and hiking has become one of the most participated-in outdoor activities on the planet. The signs, thankfully, came with it.
    #19

    I Found This On A New Cycle Trail Today, Glad This Wasn’t On The Route

    A funny sign on a gate warning about a bull in the field, found in the wild.

    Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    You’d Better Have Your Bear Spray When Bigfoot Comes Around

    Funny signs in the wild: A yellow sign on a tree warns BEWARE BIGFOOT IN AREA.

    Report

    10points
    POST
    #21

    My Buddy Kris On His Hike Along The Appalachian Trail

    A man with a backpack posing next to a funny sign pointing to Chunky Gal Trail in a forest.

    dropstop Report

    10points
    POST

    Beyond the views, the wildlife encounters, and the deeply questionable decisions documented in this list, hiking is, and we say this with full sincerity, genuinely good for you. Extremely good, actually. It builds cardiovascular endurance, strengthens bones and muscles, and burns a serious number of calories, particularly on anything with a meaningful elevation gain.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But the mental benefits are arguably even more impressive. Time on the trail actively reduces stress, lowers the risk of depression, and gives your brain a good workout through spatial navigation and environmental problem-solving. Essentially, hiking makes you fitter, calmer, and smarter all at once, which is a better deal than most gym memberships offer. The blisters are a minor footnote.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Spotted On A Popular Local Hiking Trail

    A funny sign in the wild attached to a tree, reading, Stay on trails and paths regardless of Pokémon.

    jvangoor Report

    10points
    POST
    #23

    New Signs For The Hiking Trails

    A man holding a funny sign in the wild asking, Why are you littering? with sarcastic options.

    JiveMonkey Report

    10points
    POST
    #24

    This Is Brilliant

    A blue sign with funny signs for dog guardians and dogs, urging pickup after pets, in a green park setting.

    adamgreattweet Report

    10points
    POST

    At the end of the trail, sore-legged, slightly sunburned, and inexplicably proud of yourself, there's a reason people keep coming back. Hiking is one of the few activities that actually delivers on its promises. The views are real. The health benefits are real. The sense of achievement at the top is real. And the signs? Also very, very real.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    All because someone out there has watched enough people do enough ridiculous things in the great outdoors to feel that a large printed warning was the only remaining option. We salute those people. They are unsung heroes. They have seen things. And if nothing else, they've given the rest of us something to laugh at on the way up the hill, which is, honestly, the best possible motivation for making it to the top.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Is a funny sign enough to get you on the trail? Tell us how you really feel about hiking in the comments section!
    #25

    Went Hiking Just Upstate Of NYC. Found A Sign (And A Stick)

    A funny sign nailed to a tree in the wild, advising against spray painting rocks and to use a stick on oneself.

    RainbowChainsaw Report

    10points
    POST
    #26

    The Sign I Saw While Hiking Yesterday

    A white danger sign with red text and a black pictogram showing a person falling off a cliff, warning to keep children close.

    56witch Report

    10points
    POST
    #27

    I Was Hiking Deep In The Backwoods Of West Virginia And Found This Sign. Uh, No Thanks

    A brown sign with yellow text and arrow pointing right that says SURPRISE, found in the wild on a tree.

    DFWV Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Views From The South Kaibab Trail, Grand Canyon, AZ

    A funny sign in the wild at a scenic overlook reads OOH AAH POINT, with the Grand Canyon in the background.

    Longjumping-Clue-572 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Found This Gem While Out Walking

    A funny sign in the wild on a tree advises, SAT NAV WRONG USE BRAIN, with a winter landscape.

    haemhorrhoidian Report

    10points
    POST
    #30

    You Could Not Have Warned Me A Little Earlier

    A funny sign in the wild that says Trail Unsafe When Under Water, partially submerged in floodwaters.

    TeachMeImWilling69 Report

    9points
    POST
    #31

    If You Mark An Unmarked Trail, Isn't It Now Marked?

    A funny sign at a trail entrance stating This Path Is Not A Marked Trail!, found in the wild.

    Kenny_Squeek_Scolari Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Found On A Hiking Trail, Ramsey Park, Minnesota

    A funny sign in Ramsey Park warning pet owners about leaving pet waste, found in the wild.

    lonely-blue-sheep Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Now That’s A Trail Marker I Can Relate To

    Funny signs in the wild: A brown trail sign with an arrow and the words Mentally Sensitive.

    Report

    9points
    POST
    #34

    Well, What Is It Then?

    Funny signs in the wild: A black sign in a forest says NOT A TRAIL STAY OUT.

    Report

    9points
    POST
    #35

    Seen On A Hike On A Washington State Trail

    A funny sign in the wild warning, Please Do Not Feed Animals, featuring silhouettes of a bear, deer, bigfoot, and cougar.

    Shhhnooneshere Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    I Added Some New Rules To The Park By My House

    A funny sign detailing unusual park rules, including specific dog requirements and warnings about coyotes, found in the wild.

    obviousplant Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Forest Sign Telling Me To... Twerk?

    A blue and yellow outdoor funny sign with illustrations demonstrating exercises like back arching and torso rotation, for mobility.

    AbunchofAsh Report

    9points
    POST
    #38

    Have You Ever Seen A Sign Like This? Why No Jogging, But Hiking Is Okay?

    A brown and white signpost with multiple funny signs: No Jogging, Hiking, No Bicycles, and No Pets allowed on the trail.

    Saw this near Corvallis, Oregon, just going for a little walk, but this would have been a great place for trail running. This was on a nature preserve, so I’m guessing they are trying to avoid disturbing wildlife. I also thought maybe they don’t want people running around where they allow hunting, also?

    BatSniper Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    No Idea What This Sign Says, Looks Like No Curly Hair

    A funny sign depicting a broken trail, hung on a tree in a lush green forest.

    joblessboyy Report

    9points
    POST
    #40

    This City Park Has Both Bafflingly Vague And Overly Specific Signs

    Two funny signs: one prohibiting releasing animals (with a baby human silhouette) and another forbidding duck roasting, both found in the wild.

    Chumdegars Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Discarded In A National Park. The Creek Is Down A Steep Embankment Off The Trail - Good Luck, John

    A funny handwritten sign on a stick in the wilderness that says John go down here to the creek, a unique find in the wild.

    misfox Report

    8points
    POST
    #42

    A Huge Bear Walking By Tourists At Alaska's Katmai National Park

    A large brown bear stands in front of a funny sign in the wild showing a picture of a bear on a trail.

    Pazluz , RedditTokStories Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    What Did The Unicyclists Do To Be Banned From The Trail?

    A funny sign in the wild prohibiting motorbikes, electric scooters, unicycles, and hoverboards in a forest preserve.

    Then-Championship-67 Report

    7points
    POST
    #44

    Is This Sign Just A Suggestion?

    A funny sign warning about falling and a second sign saying Not A Trail, found in the wild.

    Subi-Lee Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Hiking Trail In New Buffalo, MI

    Funny signs in the wild: A red sign in foliage states LEAVING SCHOOL PROPERTY and Private Hunting Area.

    CJ-does-stuff Report

    7points
    POST
    #46

    Went Lost Hiking, Where Do I Go?

    A wooden post with funny signs pointing in different directions, including 'that way' and 'way out', found in the wild.

    Ok_Task_4135 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Every Hiking Trail In The Park Has Signs That Look Like This

    A tall black signpost with yellow lettering, spelling out a trail name vertically, one of many funny signs.

    arierroc Report

    7points
    POST
    #48

    On A Trail At Deception Pass State Park

    A funny sign on a trail warning that falling in love can be deadly, with a graphic of a person falling.

    wa_greens Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Meanwhile, At The Local Hiking Trails

    Two funny signs: one for rattlesnake avoidance training and another for a missing dog, both interesting finds in the wild.

    ineverposthere Report

    7points
    POST
    #50

    A Hiking Trail I Went On Cut Through A Cow Pasture

    A funny sign in a cattle grazing area, providing rules and warnings for visitors about livestock.

    Pink_Axolotl151 Report

    7points
    POST
    hu-ghcasement avatar
    Fred
    Fred
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Keep well clear of any cow. Note the number on the ear tag.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    What On Earth Happened To Necessitate This Sign? Found Them At Many Nice Viewpoints In Kruger National Park In South Africa

    A funny sign in the wild from South African National Parks about rules and regulations.

    chris-za Report

    6points
    POST
    #52

    The Hiking Trail Markers In This State Park Look Like Upvotes

    A funny sign on a tree, an orange circle with an upward-pointing grey arrow, indicating a trail.

    i-would-rather-dont Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Sign At A Neighborhood Park. Read The Fine Print

    A warning sign about funny coyote activity, detailing strange behaviors like carrying an ACME box, found in the wild.

    hausstaudt Report

    5points
    POST
    #54

    Classic Florida

    A collection of funny signs warning about snake habitat, alligators, and fire ants on a wooden post.

    discoStuNA Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow