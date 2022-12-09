Welcome to the internet, where possibilities are endless, yet we still would choose cat pictures over any art piece ever shared online. Why do we love cats? If you have ever been accepted by a cat so that it climbed and sat on your lap and voluntarily started to purr, then you know the answer. They are irresistible, cute, and entertaining.

We love cats so much that we even hire them (not really) to work at stores. Such cats are called bodega cats. Even though it is probably illegal due to some health codes, that doesn’t stop this phenomenon. These bodega cats can either be domesticated or semi-feral.

Nowadays, bodega cats are a part of our internet culture, and we are happy to present you with some of the cutest cat pictures online. This Twitter account by the name @bodegacats_ shares cats taking their responsibilities ‘seriously’ by protecting the merchandise.

