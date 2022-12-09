This Twitter Account Collects Photos Of Cats In Small Shops Looking Like They Own The Place (135 New Pics)
Welcome to the internet, where possibilities are endless, yet we still would choose cat pictures over any art piece ever shared online. Why do we love cats? If you have ever been accepted by a cat so that it climbed and sat on your lap and voluntarily started to purr, then you know the answer. They are irresistible, cute, and entertaining.
We love cats so much that we even hire them (not really) to work at stores. Such cats are called bodega cats. Even though it is probably illegal due to some health codes, that doesn’t stop this phenomenon. These bodega cats can either be domesticated or semi-feral.
Nowadays, bodega cats are a part of our internet culture, and we are happy to present you with some of the cutest cat pictures online. This Twitter account by the name @bodegacats_ shares cats taking their responsibilities ‘seriously’ by protecting the merchandise.
After a hard night of sleeping, bet this came as a welcome relief to the cat!
Come now! Step right up for our magnificent Dave the cat! Only for $50 per pet. Step right up ladies and gentlemen!
Cat chants "light as a feather, stiff as a board" repeatedly...
Reminds me of this! https://www.indooroutdoors.co.uk/products/jakes-farm-yard-cardboard-cat-tank-enrichment-toy
I need to look in your bags you potential thief !!
I would totally patronize this florist shop 😻💐
I thought there were pepperoni sticks somewhere around here
Spider cat, spider cat, does whatever a spider cat does
"So let me get this right...you need a screw but you don't know what type? A round one....wonderful, that narrows it down"
"Looks like a fun night out, go home to the ole ball an chain amirite?" (said like one of those old uncles running a shop but likes to make friends).
I'd buy this nativity scene once the cat is included as baby Jesus.
"Yes Linda, I read that you can be intimidating by looking at someone's forehead instead of their eyes. What do you mean did it say if you had to stop blinking too?"