Welcome to the internet, where possibilities are endless, yet we still would choose cat pictures over any art piece ever shared online. Why do we love cats? If you have ever been accepted by a cat so that it climbed and sat on your lap and voluntarily started to purr, then you know the answer. They are irresistible, cute, and entertaining.

We love cats so much that we even hire them (not really) to work at stores. Such cats are called bodega cats. Even though it is probably illegal due to some health codes, that doesn’t stop this phenomenon. These bodega cats can either be domesticated or semi-feral.

Nowadays, bodega cats are a part of our internet culture, and we are happy to present you with some of the cutest cat pictures online. This Twitter account by the name @bodegacats_ shares cats taking their responsibilities ‘seriously’ by protecting the merchandise.

#1

Bodegacats_ Report

karl briggs
After a hard night of sleeping, bet this came as a welcome relief to the cat!

#2

Bodegacats_ Report

engineer_nope.avi
engineer_nope.avi
Come now! Step right up for our magnificent Dave the cat! Only for $50 per pet. Step right up ladies and gentlemen!

#3

Bodegacats_ Report

#4

Bodegacats_ Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Self medicating again George?

#5

Bodegacats_ Report

#6

Bodegacats_ Report

#7

Bodegacats_ Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Cat chants "light as a feather, stiff as a board" repeatedly...

#8

Bodegacats_ Report

#9

Bodegacats_ Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Reminds me of this! https://www.indooroutdoors.co.uk/products/jakes-farm-yard-cardboard-cat-tank-enrichment-toy

#10

Bodegacats_ Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Sir ...'scuse me Mr Hooman you forgot your change!

#11

Bodegacats_ Report

#12

Bodegacats_ Report

#13

Bodegacats_ Report

Monska
Monska
Aisle four please! Somebody spilled their cat...again

#14

Bodegacats_ Report

#15

Bodegacats_ Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
The new spicy Cheetos are a bit bitey.

#16

Bodegacats_ Report

#17

Bodegacats_ Report

waddles
waddles
desperately patting the screen in a feeble attempt to get to the tummy

#18

Bodegacats_ Report

#19

Bodegacats_ Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Enlightenment loading .....

#20

Bodegacats_ Report

Zia Barrett
Zia Barrett
I believe this ATM has a fee. Give pets before money.

#21

Bodegacats_ Report

#22

Bodegacats_ Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
That'll cost you 5 dabloons human ..yes 5!!

#23

Bodegacats_ Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Gorgeous chaos cloud 💗

#24

Bodegacats_ Report

Piper Panda
Piper Panda
I bring all the milkshakes to the register!

#25

Bodegacats_ Report

OnAFreakingRollercoaster
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
I need to look in your bags you potential thief !!

#26

Bodegacats_ Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Like liquid, alcoholic liquid...

#27

Bodegacats_ Report

OnAFreakingRollercoaster
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
I would totally patronize this florist shop 😻💐

#28

Bodegacats_ Report

waddles
waddles
i dare you to turn it on, dave. i. dare. you.

#29

Bodegacats_ Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
I can hear and feel that stretch!

#30

Bodegacats_ Report

#31

Bodegacats_ Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Is this like a reverse psychology sort of thing?

#32

Bodegacats_ Report

waddles
waddles
i, too would be relaxed in that section

#33

Bodegacats_ Report

#34

Bodegacats_ Report

#35

Bodegacats_ Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
I like that it's on top of some White Claws!

#36

Bodegacats_ Report

#37

Bodegacats_ Report

#38

Bodegacats_ Report

Brianna Hunter
Brianna Hunter
Put the lime in the Coconut and mix it all up!

#39

Bodegacats_ Report

OnAFreakingRollercoaster
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
I thought there were pepperoni sticks somewhere around here

#40

Bodegacats_ Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Spider cat, spider cat, does whatever a spider cat does

#41

Bodegacats_ Report

#42

Bodegacats_ Report

waddles
waddles
cheetos's little cousin

#43

Bodegacats_ Report

waddles
waddles
okay he owns the place now he absolutely owns it

#44

Bodegacats_ Report

#45

Bodegacats_ Report

engineer_nope.avi
engineer_nope.avi
Ah yes, pineapple. That's what we're seeing.

#46

Bodegacats_ Report

#47

Bodegacats_ Report

waddles
waddles
i must stay for i have found my place

#48

Bodegacats_ Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
"So let me get this right...you need a screw but you don't know what type? A round one....wonderful, that narrows it down"

#49

Bodegacats_ Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
"Looks like a fun night out, go home to the ole ball an chain amirite?" (said like one of those old uncles running a shop but likes to make friends).

#50

Bodegacats_ Report

#51

Bodegacats_ Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
I'd buy this nativity scene once the cat is included as baby Jesus.

#52

Bodegacats_ Report

Jill Bussey
Jill Bussey
"I'm bored of ordinary milk."

#53

Bodegacats_ Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
"Yes Linda, I read that you can be intimidating by looking at someone's forehead instead of their eyes. What do you mean did it say if you had to stop blinking too?"

#54

Bodegacats_ Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
It was "

#55

Bodegacats_ Report

#56

Bodegacats_ Report

waddles
waddles
you can’t have any all of this is mine

#57

Bodegacats_ Report

