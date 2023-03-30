Life is not only rainbows and butterflies. It can often feel routine and unremarkable, punctuated by occasional moments of joy or sadness. The good thing is that, no matter how low you may feel, you are not alone. And this endless resource of connection and support that is the internet is waiting to prove it to you!

Introducing “My friends are alarmed by the content”, a Facebook page dedicated to all the things that might make your therapist raise an eyebrow. Having a whopping 433 thousand followers, this account shares funny memes on a variety of topics, from the everyday struggles of adulthood to the inner demons that haunt us all. “My friends kept messaging me about the memes I was posting and that needed to stop,” the author of the page says. Despite the attempts to halt the sharing of these humorous posts, the protests failed to stop the stream of fresh and witty content that keeps us all coming back for more.

We believe that laughter sometimes can be the finest medicine, so we’ve gathered some of the best “My friends are alarmed by the content” memes to dispel the clouds of gloom a bit! Scroll down to discover the therapeutic power of a good laugh.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

random-jot , mobile.twitter.com Report

33points
POST
View more comments
#2

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#3

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

20points
POST
Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never do today what you can put off. You may be lucky enough to get out of ever doing it

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Memes are an omnipresent form of communication in today's online world. They can range from funny and light-hearted to political and controversial. Occasionally, memes may tackle more serious topics related to mental health or overall well-being in a humorous way. While some find these images relatable and helpful in coping with difficult emotions, others might have concerns about the potential harm they could cause. To delve deeper into this topic, Bored Panda reached out to Joshua Klapow, Ph.D., psychologist and creator of MentalDrive - an Instagram psychological well-being initiative providing daily tips, strategies and affirmations to help people gain access to the best in class psychological and performance tools to live healthier, more fulfilled and successful lives.

Memes have become a common way for people to express themselves and communicate online. However, as memes that delve into personal struggles have grown in popularity, concerns about their potential risks have been raised. According to J. Klapow, context is everything. “Memes put out to the ‘world’ are subject to so many varied interpretations. For some, there may be a feeling of validation on a more humorous or absurd level. And in that way memes can be helpful for normalizing, even making humor of intense negative emotions. However, those same memes can be seen as offensive, heartless, and even triggering negative emotions in some people. And thus the challenge here is that a meme that is presented to the world can be both helpful for some and quite harmful for others. I do not believe it is worth the risk.”
#4

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

20points
POST
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t even get to remember my dreams

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

19points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

18points
POST
Alvia Vseobecna
Alvia Vseobecna
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was at one point.. then I got help

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Mental health is an essential component of overall well-being, yet it is often overlooked. Despite this, recognizing when to seek professional help is crucial in addressing mental health issues. J. Klapow explained that mental health symptoms are unique in some ways, but much like physical symptoms, their severity is determined by the distress they are causing and the disruption they are having in an individual’s ability to perform their normal daily functions. “If mental health symptoms of any kind are keeping a person from interacting with others, going to school, working, being in relationships, feeling safe, and the like, it is very important to seek care. When these symptoms are keeping you from doing what you want to do in life, it’s time to seek help.”
#7

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

18points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The bottom right one is by far the most mysterious

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#8

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

17points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm upset because I can't stop being upset

0
0points
reply
#9

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

16points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did they mean 90? Or 900?

4
4points
reply
View more comments

The stigma surrounding mental health struggles can prevent people from seeking the help they need, as they may feel like they are the only ones experiencing these issues. Therefore, we got curious about whether the use of memes and other forms of popular culture could encourage more people to seek help. According to J. Klapow, memes can serve to normalize mental health conditions, in the sense that they can show people that they are not alone. “Informative conversations, willingness to share stories, discussion of the impact of the conditions and how getting help can help. All of these are critical societal dialogues that are necessary to break down the stigmas and reduce the negative connotation of mental health conditions. Memes are but one component of this larger disclosure among the public about the commonality of mental health issues.”
#10

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

16points
POST
Alvia Vseobecna
Alvia Vseobecna
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

there is nothing more true than this

0
0points
reply
#11

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

15points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I worry about this often. Am I being to cringy? Clingy? Worst part it's probably all fine, I'm just overthinking and probably making things worse than they actually are.

1
1point
reply
#12

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

15points
POST
Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hahaha...shouldn't laugh but this really appeals to my dark side. I have a few chronic illnesses....and my stock response to any queries after my health is *yeah, I'm totally fine/ok/feeling much better* even though I'm basically crippled 70% of the time!!

0
0points
reply
View more comments

Stress and anxiety are common experiences in today's fast-paced world, and they can have a significant impact on our mental and physical health. While it's impossible to eliminate stress and anxiety altogether, we got curious whether there are some effective coping strategies that can help manage these feelings. “The biggest challenge of stress and anxiety is that they exist in the mind and the body,” J. Klapow shared. “They have an impact on our autonomic nervous system and thus cause both physical symptoms (increased heart rate, muscle tension, GI distress, sweating, etc.) as well as feelings of distress.

Managing our physiology and reregulating it through recalibrating breathing, removing ourselves from a stressful situation, and learning how to slow our physiology down, are all critical ways to manage stress and anxiety. Cognitively we need to absolutely answer the question ‘what am I anxious about, what am I stressed about?’—Stress and anxiety have a way of sticking to everything we experience. Until we can label what we are stressed/anxious about, the stress and anxiety will grow and grow. As soon as we are able to identify the source of the anxiety/stress, it becomes much more manageable and far less global.”
#13

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

15points
POST
Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, the video of this is funny.

0
0points
reply
#14

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

14points
POST
#15

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

13points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just numb. It's like your emotions are being covered by the blanket of stress and overwork. Depression is numbness.

3
3points
reply

Despite growing awareness and understanding of mental health, there are still many common misconceptions and myths that persist. According to J. Klapow, mental health is seen as an illness that only impacts a small percentage of the population, which is not true. “In fact, the prevalence of mental health issues combined is as common as heart disease. Mental health issues are only for the illest, ‘crazy’ people. Not the case at all. Nearly 20% of the population will suffer from depression or anxiety at some point. It is common and prevalent but just not discussed. Mental health is not a weakness. Having diabetes or heart disease is not seen as a weakness. Mental health conditions are the same. The weakness comes from not addressing them.”
#16

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

CamSullivanFM Report

13points
POST
October
October
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks Cam. Will it be soon?

5
5points
reply
#17

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#18

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

13points
POST
View more comments

Therapy can be a valuable tool for people struggling with mental health issues. However, some individuals may be resistant to seeking counseling, whether due to stigma or a lack of understanding of the benefits of therapy. How could we encourage the ones we care about to ask for help? J. Klapow has some advice: “be willing to listen to them and allow them to talk with you. You do not have to be a therapist, but you can be a good listener. Don’t force therapy. Don’t push. Allow them to ease their way into readiness. Let them know that their suffering doesn’t have to be this way, and just like any other health condition, mental health conditions are extremely treatable. Let them know that you or others they may know have benefited from therapy. Ask them to give it a try. No commitments, just a try.”
#19

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

13points
POST
Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like spending this time reading about all these depressed people

0
0points
reply
#20

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

12points
POST
#21

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

12points
POST
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who said I left bed to begin with?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

11points
POST
#23

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

11points
POST
#24

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

11points
POST
Alvia Vseobecna
Alvia Vseobecna
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel strangely connected to this

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#25

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

donni Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#26

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

11points
POST
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn't really care since I wouldn't exist.

1
1point
reply
#27

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

RobertONeill31 Report

11points
POST
#28

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

11points
POST
#29

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

11points
POST
Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*but not looking as pretty doing it*

0
0points
reply
#30

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

11points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just bury it deep inside with no help from anything or anyone, works for me. I'm sure it's healthy.

0
0points
reply
#31

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

10points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I say sorry too much, I realize it but can't stop it. Raise your hand if you too say sorry way too often.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

10points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't want to be a burden

0
0points
reply
#33

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

10points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Time to put myself in a dumpster. Life as trash sounds nice. Treated the same as everyone else, I finally look better than everyone else, I just sit there and avoid people all day.

1
1point
reply
#34

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

10points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm raised a certain way and then yelled at for being a certain way, wth did you expect

1
1point
reply
#35

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent , twitter.com Report

10points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was already depressed, I just put on a good sad song because it makes the depression feel slightly better.

1
1point
reply
#36

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

pinkrangerlb Report

10points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Each day is a battle. You've won every single one so far, that makes you pretty strong.

0
0points
reply
#37

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

10points
POST
Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
17 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ChatGPT waits one minute & 1 second to add another datapoint to its repository

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#38

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

tearsofashes09 Report

9points
POST
#39

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

9points
POST
#40

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

9points
POST
#41

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

takisiski Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

9points
POST
#43

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

9points
POST
#44

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#45

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

9points
POST
#46

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

9points
POST
#47

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

8points
POST
#48

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

8points
POST
#49

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

8points
POST
#50

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#52

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

7points
POST
#53

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

7points
POST
Dawn Marie
Dawn Marie
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am now refusing to feel any emotions. It is just not worth it. Yes, I'm working on it with my therapist.

2
2points
reply
#54

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

6points
POST
#55

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

6points
POST
#56

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

6points
POST
#57

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

6points
POST
#58

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

nick_talife Report

6points
POST
#59

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

6points
POST
#60

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content

alarmingcontent Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Funny-Relatable-Therapy-Memes-Alarming-Content