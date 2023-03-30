Life is not only rainbows and butterflies. It can often feel routine and unremarkable, punctuated by occasional moments of joy or sadness. The good thing is that, no matter how low you may feel, you are not alone. And this endless resource of connection and support that is the internet is waiting to prove it to you!

Introducing “My friends are alarmed by the content”, a Facebook page dedicated to all the things that might make your therapist raise an eyebrow. Having a whopping 433 thousand followers, this account shares funny memes on a variety of topics, from the everyday struggles of adulthood to the inner demons that haunt us all. “My friends kept messaging me about the memes I was posting and that needed to stop,” the author of the page says. Despite the attempts to halt the sharing of these humorous posts, the protests failed to stop the stream of fresh and witty content that keeps us all coming back for more.

We believe that laughter sometimes can be the finest medicine, so we’ve gathered some of the best “My friends are alarmed by the content” memes to dispel the clouds of gloom a bit! Scroll down to discover the therapeutic power of a good laugh.