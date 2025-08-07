Overthinking, Awkward Moments And Laughs: 26 Comics You’ll Probably Relate ToInterview With Artist
Life is full of weird, funny, and sometimes emotional moments, and comic artist Evie Hilliar knows exactly how to capture them. Based in Australia, Evie turns everyday experiences into colorful, relatable, and often hilarious comics that speak to all kinds of people. Whether it’s a silly thought, a mental health struggle, or an awkward social situation, her work helps readers feel seen, laugh, and maybe even tear up a little.
Evie’s comics are a reflection of real life: messy, unpredictable, and full of feelings. Her unique art style changes depending on the topic, showing both the light and the heavy sides of being human. No matter the theme, her comics remind us we’re not alone in what we’re going through.
More info: Instagram | x.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com
Evie’s comics cover a wide range of topics, from laugh-out-loud wordplay to deeper thoughts about loneliness, self-doubt, and mental health. She often draws from her own experiences that many people find deeply relatable. Whether it’s overthinking a simple situation or feeling overwhelmed by emotions, her comics reflect what it’s like to be human. As she puts it, “My comics really are an extension of me, who I am, and whatever I’m feeling or thinking at the time.”
Evie is very open about the creative struggles behind the scenes. Like many artists, she faces moments of self-doubt and burnout. “Artist’s block is the worst!” she said. “It’s like needing to open a can, but you don’t have a can opener. The ABSOLUTE worst!” Her advice? Start small, let yourself make imperfect art, and don’t be afraid to just create. “Being bad at art is always better than not doing any art at all,” she reminds us.
Whether you're in the mood for a silly laugh or something that hits a bit closer to the heart, Evie’s comics offer a little bit of everything. Her honesty, humor, and heart have earned her a loyal audience—and it’s easy to see why. “I think we are all just trying to find comfort in this big scary world,” she says. “And if I can give that, then I’ll do it for as long as I can.”