Life is full of weird, funny, and sometimes emotional moments, and comic artist Evie Hilliar knows exactly how to capture them. Based in Australia, Evie turns everyday experiences into colorful, relatable, and often hilarious comics that speak to all kinds of people. Whether it’s a silly thought, a mental health struggle, or an awkward social situation, her work helps readers feel seen, laugh, and maybe even tear up a little.

Evie’s comics are a reflection of real life: messy, unpredictable, and full of feelings. Her unique art style changes depending on the topic, showing both the light and the heavy sides of being human. No matter the theme, her comics remind us we’re not alone in what we’re going through.

More info: Instagram | x.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com

#1

Comic strip showing awkward clown school grades with overthinking and humor in relatable, funny moments.

yeevz_ Report

Evie’s comics cover a wide range of topics, from laugh-out-loud wordplay to deeper thoughts about loneliness, self-doubt, and mental health. She often draws from her own experiences that many people find deeply relatable. Whether it’s overthinking a simple situation or feeling overwhelmed by emotions, her comics reflect what it’s like to be human. As she puts it, “My comics really are an extension of me, who I am, and whatever I’m feeling or thinking at the time.”
    #2

    Two people discussing a scary movie and awkward moments at a movie theater, highlighting relatable overthinking scenes.

    yeevz_ Report

    #3

    Comic strip depicting awkward moments and overthinking in conversations about gaming habits and TV shows.

    yeevz_ Report

    Evie is very open about the creative struggles behind the scenes. Like many artists, she faces moments of self-doubt and burnout. “Artist’s block is the worst!” she said. “It’s like needing to open a can, but you don’t have a can opener. The ABSOLUTE worst!” Her advice? Start small, let yourself make imperfect art, and don’t be afraid to just create. “Being bad at art is always better than not doing any art at all,” she reminds us.
    #4

    Comic panels showing two women discussing overthinking and awkward moments about relationships, highlighting relatable emotions and laughs.

    yeevz_ Report

    #5

    Comic panels showing awkward online dating talk, overthinking, and a character happily playing RuneScape with relatable humor.

    yeevz_ Report

    Whether you're in the mood for a silly laugh or something that hits a bit closer to the heart, Evie’s comics offer a little bit of everything. Her honesty, humor, and heart have earned her a loyal audience—and it’s easy to see why. “I think we are all just trying to find comfort in this big scary world,” she says. “And if I can give that, then I’ll do it for as long as I can.”

    #6

    Comic strip showing a lizard relating to the phrase bless this mess, highlighting overthinking and awkward moments humor.

    yeevz_ Report

    #7

    Cartoon bird showing overthinking and awkward moments with humorous self-doubt in a relatable comic style.

    yeevz_ Report

    #8

    Comic strip showing awkward relationship moment with overthinking and emotional expressions in a humorous style.

    yeevz_ Report

    #9

    Comic strip showing a couple’s awkward and funny moment, highlighting overthinking and relatable humorous interactions.

    yeevz_ Report

    #10

    Comic panels showing a conversation featuring overthinking and awkward moments with characters expressing intense emotions and burning eyes.

    yeevz_ Report

    #11

    Comic strip depicting awkward moments with overthinking, showing a tense conversation and a character struggling to stay calm.

    yeevz_ Report

    #12

    Comic panels showing overthinking moments with a dog reacting skeptically to an invitation for a walk at the flea market.

    yeevz_ Report

    #13

    Comic panels showing awkward and funny moments with characters overthinking social interactions and expressing self-hate humor.

    yeevz_ Report

    #14

    Comic strip showing a person overthinking and expressing deep emotional attachment to their friend with humor and awkward moments.

    yeevz_ Report

    #15

    Comic showing overthinking and awkward moments with a character awkwardly socializing by liking a friend’s post.

    yeevz_ Report

    #16

    Comic panels showing a woman humorously overwhelmed by overthinking and awkward moments with oversized fish representing her worries.

    yeevz_ Report

    #17

    Comic panels illustrating overthinking and awkward moments using The Sims game mechanics to relate to personal needs and self-care struggles.

    yeevz_ Report

    #18

    Comic panels showing changing jacaranda trees and sunsets, illustrating overthinking, awkward moments, and subtle emotional shifts.

    yeevz_ Report

    #19

    Two women overthinking awkward social moments at a party with humor and relatable comic-style illustrations.

    yeevz_ Report

    #20

    Comic strip showing awkward Halloween costume overthinking with character suggesting Jay-Z as various monsters and a zombie.

    yeevz_ Report

    #21

    Comic strip showing overthinking and awkward moments with a woman, a gnome, and several dogs in a humorous scene.

    yeevz_ Report

    #22

    Comic panels showing a character overthinking their appearance over time, illustrating relatable awkward moments and laughs.

    yeevz_ Report

    #23

    Two dogs in a comic strip showing an awkward moment with overthinking and laughs about a tongue blep and licking.

    yeevz_ Report

    #24

    Comic strip featuring overthinking and awkward moments with worms reacting to Becky’s glow up, capturing relatable laughs and emotions.

    yeevz_ Report

    #25

    Comic showing a girl overthinking about drawing while a crow offers humorous advice on awkward moments and creativity.

    yeevz_ Report

    #26

    Comic panels showing a heart being scolded in class and failing tests, illustrating overthinking and awkward moments with humor.

    yeevz_ Report

