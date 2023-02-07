Welcome back to the introverted side of the internet! With introverts gaining more recognition and acceptance in society, our consumption of introverted memes has never been so high. While these memes are funny, they also ring true for many of us. But it's important to remember that despite social awkwardness, introverts possess unique talents and strengths that often go unnoticed.

So let's celebrate and embrace the introverted nature, and never underestimate the power of quiet reflection and solitude. To aid in this self-reflection, we have collected the best introvert memes from Instagram's account introvertsays.in. We believe that embracing introverted qualities can help to appreciate and grow in our own individuality. Therefore, dear Pandas, it is time to reflect, laugh and maybe even grow a little.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

GoGoPDX
GoGoPDX
Shhhh..... I am MOOditatating....

#2

#3

GettingCereal
GettingCereal
I'm fairly introverted, but I don't do this. I wait for a bit, and if it takes them too long to decide what they want I go up and say "Excuse me, could I just...?" Because I hate shopping and want to go back home to my couch as soon as possible.

Some common misconceptions about introverts and introversion are that introverts are shy, aloof, or uninterested in social interaction. However, this is not always the case, as introverts can be sociable and enjoy spending time with others, but they also need alone time to recharge. Additionally, introversion is not the same thing as being socially anxious or having social phobias.

To learn more about the subject Bored Panda got in touch with Dr. Jonathan Cheek, a Professor of Psychology at Wellesley College. On this subject, he commented: “shyness is social anxiety, non-anxious introversion is introspection, preference for solitude”. So the difference between introversion and shyness is that introversion is a personality trait that refers to someone who prefers to spend time alone or in small groups and is often characterized by a more inward focus. Shyness, on the other hand, is a fear of social judgment or embarrassment that may or may not be associated with introversion.
#4

#5

#6

Alien Ghost
Alien Ghost
Wait a moment, you guys are getting out of bed?

The question is, are you introverted or just shy? Someone can know if they are an introvert by paying attention to their own energy levels and preferences. Introverts may feel drained after prolonged social interaction and find comfort in solitude, but they are not necessarily fearful of social situations. On the other hand, shy individuals may avoid social situations due to fear of being judged or embarrassed, even if they enjoy being around others.
#7

Candy Cane
Candy Cane
I can't stand it. I'll buy a soda or a candy bar or a hand sanitizer or *something*. I know its not wrong, but I can't do it.

#8

#9

Fizzer
Fizzer
The waiter (also an introvert) : Why is this one guy just staring at me?!?

To determine whether you are introverted or shy, consider your own preferences and feelings in various social situations. Are you uncomfortable in large groups or social settings because you prefer to spend time alone, or are you afraid of being judged or embarrassed? Answering these questions can help you understand if you are introverted or shy.
#10

#11

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
See, this is why I don't go to parties.

#12

Angi
Angi
It's 2 am but yup

Introverts can thrive in environments that tend to favor extroversion by finding ways to balance their alone time with social interaction. This can include setting boundaries, finding quiet spaces to retreat to, and engaging in activities that allow for solo time but also provide social opportunities.

Some strategies that introverts can use to manage their energy and recharge after socializing or being in stimulating environments include finding quiet spaces to be alone, engaging in quiet activities like reading or journaling, and prioritizing time for self-care. It is also important for introverts to set boundaries and communicate their needs to those around them. Additionally, introverts can try to schedule alone time before and after social events to allow for adequate recharging.
#13

Ladedah
Ladedah
I have always HATED group projects. Some people are just too lazy to do the work and others do such a horrible job that it would be better if they had done absolutely nothing at all. If I have to keep writing three-page emails describing where they messed up their APA formatting in both body and reference list (when we have the freaking format book), then clearly we're in two different leagues. Eventually I'm forced to just fix the c**p myself to save time... time which I will inevitably need to fix their overall s****y contributions. No thanks.

#14

#15

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
“Can I cheeseburger- Can I have a medium cheeseburger and c**k- COKE! Oh s**t-“

#16

coppertopped panda
coppertopped panda
I do this with my dog and sitting there with him is always better than the other thing I was supposed to do.

#17

troufaki13
troufaki13
It's the silence before the storm

#18

#19

troufaki13
troufaki13
Everything you say can and will be used against you

#20

Angi
Angi
If a relative calls my mom, I usually disappear until she's off the phone. I'm just being polite.

#21

RedPepper
RedPepper
"Do as if you didn't know the answer"

#22

Alien Ghost
Alien Ghost
I NEED AN ADULTIER ADULT!!!!!

#23

#24

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Yeah, mine is never right - hairstylists just won't get it short enough. I gave up and shaved it all off again lol

#25

#26

A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
I'm bad at words and better at hugs

#27

#28

Ladedah
Ladedah
I totally lucked out in life. My husband and I have been together almost 20 years (since I was 17 and he was 20) and we are both introverts. It's the best thing in the world to have a partner in crime who is also willing to pause the TV and remain silent, pretending that nobody is home when there is a knock at the door... and who will also giggle in victory with me as we watch them walk away 😁. Don't get me wrong... we do the human-interaction stuff when we have to (ironically, both our jobs involve a lot of "people" skills)... but we sure love to avoid it whenever we can! We didn't even want kids... two dogs suit us just perfect!

#29

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
No, I can't run. I'm like a deer in the headlights

#30

Lizzy the ironic frog
Lizzy the ironic frog
Whenever I read or remember old situations I say out loud ‘Ouch’

#31

Jack S
Jack S
Oh I hate this. Makes you feel like absolute s**t lol.

#32

Alien Ghost
Alien Ghost
'Draw me like one of your french girls, Jack.'

#33

troufaki13
troufaki13
Phones are a great distraction from every day misery

#34

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
dunno if that's introverted so much as good manners

#35

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Excuse me, but have you tried sleep? It's so good

#36

A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
And then they just say "Yeah my day was fine, hbu?"

#37

Sara W
Sara W
This is really harsh. Introvert, no. Depressed, yes.

#38

Casey McAlister
Casey McAlister
Not to be dramatic, but I'd rather die than go to the doctor with my mom. Who does that?

