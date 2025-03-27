Artist Illustrates Her Personal Experiences With Anxiety, And You Might Find Them Relatable (33 Pics)Interview With Artist
Anxiety, depression, uncertainty, fear, loneliness, and so many other issues are way too common these days. Finding connection through shared experiences could ease our pain and help us to find solace, so today, we would like to introduce you to none other than Tanvi Parulkar, the creator behind Rum & Raisin Studio.
Tanvi is on a mission to illustrate her personal experiences in hopes of finding humor in all those difficult feelings and experiences. Her illustrations share a deep connection with her audience by capturing raw emotions with a touch of wit and relatability. By sharing her personal journey, Tanvi fosters a sense of community where open conversations about mental health are encouraged rather than shied away from.
So, without further ado, we invite you to explore Tamvi’s work, which serves as a reminder that while life may be overwhelming at times, there’s always room for a little laughter, creativity, and connection.
Bored Panda got in touch with Tanvi, who kindly shared more about herself: “I am a Mumbai-based illustrator and the founder of Rum & Raisin Studio. I illustrate from my personal experiences with anxiety in adulthood, ADHD, and other relatively common mental health struggles we currently face as a generation. We create fun self-help tools, relatable accessories, and products to help people like me feel seen and less alone.”
We were curious about what initially drew Tanvi to the world of artistry. She wrote: “I have always been a creative kid, with a few artists in my family. I was encouraged to express myself through visuals at a very early age, and then my design education in graphic design and illustration further solidified my passion for the world of art and visual storytelling. I have been creating lil pieces of art since I was as little as 3, and I haven’t stopped since.”
Tanvi also described the essence or theme behind her illustrations.
“Illustrations for your inner child! We are all figuring out life, no one really knows what they are truly doing, and my work is a depiction of that journey in a humorous and relatable way.”
As for the creative process, Tanvi explained how she comes up with ideas for illustrations and products.
“A lot of the time, I draw from my own life experiences, so I get random ideas popping into my head at random times and I turn them into little sketches. As for the products, we have an extremely detailed design process, with lots of iterations, trial and error, sampling, and manufacturing. We test out products within our community, get feedback, and also consult a psychologist if needed.”
The artist wrote about what she hopes audiences take away from her work. “I just want people to know that they are not alone and that having anxiety doesn’t make you broken in any way.”
