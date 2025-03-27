ADVERTISEMENT

Anxiety, depression, uncertainty, fear, loneliness, and so many other issues are way too common these days. Finding connection through shared experiences could ease our pain and help us to find solace, so today, we would like to introduce you to none other than Tanvi Parulkar, the creator behind Rum & Raisin Studio.

Tanvi is on a mission to illustrate her personal experiences in hopes of finding humor in all those difficult feelings and experiences. Her illustrations share a deep connection with her audience by capturing raw emotions with a touch of wit and relatability. By sharing her personal journey, Tanvi fosters a sense of community where open conversations about mental health are encouraged rather than shied away from.

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore Tamvi’s work, which serves as a reminder that while life may be overwhelming at times, there’s always room for a little laughter, creativity, and connection.

More info: rumandraisin.in | Instagram