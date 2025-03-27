ADVERTISEMENT

Anxiety, depression, uncertainty, fear, loneliness, and so many other issues are way too common these days. Finding connection through shared experiences could ease our pain and help us to find solace, so today, we would like to introduce you to none other than Tanvi Parulkar, the creator behind Rum & Raisin Studio.

Tanvi is on a mission to illustrate her personal experiences in hopes of finding humor in all those difficult feelings and experiences. Her illustrations share a deep connection with her audience by capturing raw emotions with a touch of wit and relatability. By sharing her personal journey, Tanvi fosters a sense of community where open conversations about mental health are encouraged rather than shied away from. 

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore Tamvi’s work, which serves as a reminder that while life may be overwhelming at times, there’s always room for a little laughter, creativity, and connection.

More info: rumandraisin.in | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cartoon cat illustrating anxiety reaction to literally nothing.

rumandraisin.studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda got in touch with Tanvi, who kindly shared more about herself: “I am a Mumbai-based illustrator and the founder of Rum & Raisin Studio. I illustrate from my personal experiences with anxiety in adulthood, ADHD, and other relatively common mental health struggles we currently face as a generation. We create fun self-help tools, relatable accessories, and products to help people like me feel seen and less alone.”

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:
    #2

    Two illustrated women at the gym chatting instead of working out, illustrating personal experiences with anxiety.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Cartoon bird with toast on head, dancing with musical notes around, depicting humorous take on anxiety experiences.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We were curious about what initially drew Tanvi to the world of artistry. She wrote: “I have always been a creative kid, with a few artists in my family. I was encouraged to express myself through visuals at a very early age, and then my design education in graphic design and illustration further solidified my passion for the world of art and visual storytelling. I have been creating lil pieces of art since I was as little as 3, and I haven’t stopped since.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Cartoon bear representing anxiety, looking at a watch with text expressing impatience: "I know 'this too shall pass'...".

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Cartoon frog with teary eyes and tangled thoughts, illustrating anxiety in a relatable way.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Tanvi also described the essence or theme behind her illustrations.

    “Illustrations for your inner child! We are all figuring out life, no one really knows what they are truly doing, and my work is a depiction of that journey in a humorous and relatable way.”
    #6

    Illustration of a girl washing a brain, expressing personal experiences with anxiety.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Cartoon illustrating personal experiences with anxiety; two girls encourage each other with "You Got This" speech bubbles.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As for the creative process, Tanvi explained how she comes up with ideas for illustrations and products.

    “A lot of the time, I draw from my own life experiences, so I get random ideas popping into my head at random times and I turn them into little sketches. As for the products, we have an extremely detailed design process, with lots of iterations, trial and error, sampling, and manufacturing. We test out products within our community, get feedback, and also consult a psychologist if needed.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Cartoon cookie crying, illustrating relatable experiences with anxiety.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Illustration of a frog contemplating its actions with text about consequences; anxiety experiences depicted humorously.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The artist wrote about what she hopes audiences take away from her work. “I just want people to know that they are not alone and that having anxiety doesn’t make you broken in any way.”

    Lastly, Tanvi added, “Our products are now available worldwide, and we’d love to ship you a care package. Please check this for more information.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Panda illustrating anxiety experiences, facing its reflection in a mirror.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Penguin holding a flower and sword illustrates personal experiences with anxiety and boundary-setting.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Illustration of a tired cat on a couch after Diwali, boxes and shawl nearby, depicting relatable anxiety experiences.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Cartoon cat in a box labeled "Emotionally Fragile," illustrating relatable anxiety experiences.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Illustration of a woman appearing calm on a mattress with chaotic scribbles symbolizing anxiety surrounding her.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Illustration of a figure depicting depression and its impact on a person, capturing relatable anxiety experiences.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Illustration of a sleepy penguin in bed with text about calling in sick, reflecting relatable anxiety experiences.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Illustration of a raccoon depicting anxiety, surrounded by text expressing a desire for relief from constant happenings.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Cartoon fish representing anxiety, surrounded by question marks, with a loading bar, captioned "Erasing all data every three minutes."

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Cartoon baguette character offering emotional support, saying "There there," reflecting anxiety experiences.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cute character illustrates relatable anxiety: "Mistakes are okay for everyone but me."

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Illustration of a worried raccoon with text about anxiety, illustrating personal experiences.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Cartoon illustration depicts personal experience with anxiety through characters giving advice but not following it.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Frog on a lily pad with a thought bubble about anxiety, expressing suspicion and relatability.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Cartoon duck with sunglasses, showing personal experiences with anxiety, standing in a puddle with peace sign.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Cartoon illustrating personal experiences with anxiety, showing a tense woman at 5:00 PM and a calm, happy woman at 5:10 PM.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Cute cartoon cat illustrating anxiety, holding a rose and asking about a full stop for reassurance.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Two matchstick figures labeled overthinker and over-explainer holding hands, illustrating anxiety experiences.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Cartoon character humorously questions "adulting," reflecting artist's experiences with anxiety.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Illustration of a person with anxiety, holding a cup, and a brain character beside them, conveying a message of perseverance.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Cartoon illustrating anxiety, showing a stressed character with tears and flames, saying "Get. Back. Inside."

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Illustration of a cute, highly sensitive animal with traits like "big heart" and "needs snacks," highlighting anxiety experiences.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Illustration depicting anxiety with a tear drop character and text about societal views on crying as weakness.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Cartoon of girl with anxiety monster, highlighting personal experiences with anxiety.

    rumandraisin.studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!