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Few cartoonists move as effortlessly between humor, social commentary, and emotional honesty as Megan J. Herbert. Best known for tackling everything from politics and environmental issues to the struggles of everyday life, the Australian illustrator has built a body of work that reminds readers cartoons can do far more than deliver a punchline. Some make us laugh, others make us think, and many of hers manage to do both at once.

While Herbert has earned recognition for her political cartoons and broader creative work, she also has a remarkable ability to capture the internal experiences that often go unnoticed. Through deceptively simple illustrations, she explores anxiety, perfectionism, burnout, self-doubt, and the constant pressure to keep up with modern life.

Below, we've collected some of Herbert's latest comics that blend wit, empathy, and sharp observation into stories that are likely to leave you smiling, reflecting, and perhaps feeling a little more understood.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | behance.net | medium.com | meganherbert.com