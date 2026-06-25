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Few cartoonists move as effortlessly between humor, social commentary, and emotional honesty as Megan J. Herbert. Best known for tackling everything from politics and environmental issues to the struggles of everyday life, the Australian illustrator has built a body of work that reminds readers cartoons can do far more than deliver a punchline. Some make us laugh, others make us think, and many of hers manage to do both at once.

While Herbert has earned recognition for her political cartoons and broader creative work, she also has a remarkable ability to capture the internal experiences that often go unnoticed. Through deceptively simple illustrations, she explores anxiety, perfectionism, burnout, self-doubt, and the constant pressure to keep up with modern life.

Below, we've collected some of Herbert's latest comics that blend wit, empathy, and sharp observation into stories that are likely to leave you smiling, reflecting, and perhaps feeling a little more understood.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | behance.net | medium.com | meganherbert.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A funny comic depicts two birds on a wire, one spinning, creating funny comics you might relate to.

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14points
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    #2

    A funny comic depicting a person meditating, thinking about one more productivity meditation, holding a phone.

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    #3

    A funny comic depicting the Earth in a hospital bed hooked up to monitors showing adrenaline and cortisol, by a multitalented cartoonist.

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    #4

    Funny comics: a comparison of emojis from 'then' vs. 'now' showing changing reactions to catching up on news.

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    #5

    A funny comic showing a cowboy looking distraught at a phone wearing a cowboy hat, with the caption: I wish I knew how to quit you.

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    9points
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    #6

    Funny comics: a woman introduces her parents to her goose boyfriend, sparking an awkward family moment.

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    #7

    A funny comic by a multitalented cartoonist illustrating a tired person with glasses and a mug, feeling ruined after bad sleep.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ha! Youngster. I'm one-pick-up-from-the-ground-and-I'm-ruined-for-days years old.

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    #8

    A funny comic features birds chirping at people walking and running in a park, creating relatable funny comics.

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    7points
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    #9

    A funny comic by a multitalented cartoonist showing a couple in a swan boat under a Funnel of Love arch.

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    5points
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    #10

    A funny comic comparing existential angst then and now, showcasing the cartoonist's relatable humor.

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    5points
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    #11

    A funny cartoon showing a politician being interviewed by reporters about Australian values.

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    4points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As an Australian ... I have no Idea what this cartoon is about.

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    #12

    A funny comic, a political cartoon, lists things One Nation doesn't want, forming the shape of Australia, and leaves the things it wants blank, an incomplete list.

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    4points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For non-Australians, "one nation" is a fringe political party centred on anti-immigration. This is a perfect description of their policies.

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    #13

    A funny comic by a multitalented cartoonist depicting a mom waving goodbye to a car, lamenting not taking photos.

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    #14

    A funny comic of a radio DJ talking about a classic hit, showing the multitalented cartoonist's humor.

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    4points
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    #15

    A funny comic showing two scientists in a lab, with one receiving a notification about funding being cancelled, by a multitalented cartoonist.

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    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A funny comic shows two cockatoos, one labeled 'cocky' and the other 'not so cocky', making funny comics.

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    #17

    A funny comic illustrates a train labeled Renewables, Households, and Industry struggling to pull a heavy load uphill, then crashing into a large coal power plant.

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    #18

    A funny comic shows a cat looking in a mirror, seeing a glamorous version of itself, while another cat on a chair says, It was one viral video, kid. Get over yourself.

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    3points
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    #19

    A funny comic by a multitalented cartoonist showing a man confessing to being a newsaholic in a support group.

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    3points
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    #20

    A funny comic by a multitalented cartoonist showing crafty trends for winter, including knitting and patching clothes.

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    3points
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    #21

    A funny cartoon of a man giving instructions to a stagehand backstage, with a musician in the background.

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    3points
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    #22

    A funny cartoon of several politicians in a car, with one person hidden in the trunk.

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    3points
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    #23

    A funny comic illustrating political satire with figures like Netanyahu, Trump, Kanye West, and a January 6th rioter.

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    3points
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    #24

    Funny comics: a slimy creature emerges from mud, symbolizing the struggle of a creative professional making art.

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    #25

    A funny comic of a woman on the phone, complaining about a bad haircut after washing and drying it at home.

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    3points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, hair cut not salary cut.

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    #26

    Funny comics: an owl on a branch, comically correcting a man at his desk with Whom Whom.

    meganjherber Report

    3points
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    #27

    A funny comic panel shows a parent and child walking on a beach at sunset, discussing the longest day of the year and the darker days to come, with lifeguards in the background.

    meganjherber Report

    2points
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    #28

    A funny cartoon of a student writing a silly answer on the board during a math lesson.

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    2points
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    #29

    A funny cartoon of a mother explaining to her daughter why they should not lie.

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    2points
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    #30

    A funny comic of a pastor at a pulpit asking, What would Dan Levy do?, highlighting the cartoonist's relatable humor.

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    2points
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    #31

    A funny comic illustrates a woman struggling with a home workout while watching a video, making funny comics.

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    2points
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    #32

    A funny comic showing a woman pitching a graphic novel about a girl with shapeless blobs for hands to an editor.

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    #33

    A cartoon illustrates a woman holding a pillow, a bombed building, and a burning pile, depicting funny comics.

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    #34

    Funny comics: pigeons as a call center team, hilariously responding to a car wash incident.

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    #35

    A funny comic depicts a wealth vs. time graph, with two men discussing how poor people should work harder and embrace AI.

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