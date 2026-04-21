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Probably everyone who has a cat knows that actually you do not own a cat. You are, at best, a mildly tolerated staff member in a highly disorganized organization where the CEO naps 16 hours a day and still expects performance reviews.

The Instagram page 'Cat Lovers Club' is devoted to this mysterious, slightly unhinged, and endlessly entertaining feline universe. With over 7 million followers, it has become a daily refuge for those in need of humor, cuteness, and unapologetic cat chaos.

Scroll down and let these professional troublemakers brighten up your day.

More info: Instagram