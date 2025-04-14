ADVERTISEMENT

Billy Murphy, in his words, is “just a fella who likes drawing bears.” But to be more precise, Billy draws funny bears and other animals and accompanies them with relatable captions. This recipe has definitely worked, as for now, the artist has over 176k followers on Instagram alone.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Billy explained: “Most of my work will fit into one of two categories: relatable, such as the screaming bear who ate too much and now his tummy hurts, or absurd, such as the frog on a scooter who is off to commit tomfoolery.”

Either way, his art is always good fun—and we’re excited for you to get to know it!

More info: Instagram | billymurphyart.co.uk | bsky.app | x.com

#1

Illustration of a bear with text "Awake, but not by choice," part of Billy Murphy's animal drawings.

We asked Billy to share what drew him to the world of artistry, to which he replied: “I’d say that my whole career actually began from a picture of a fish caught inside a jellyfish, with a look of fear and desperation on his face. I drew that fish and posted it online—that was how the whole thing started. Badly Drawn Bears and everything that followed came from that.”
    #2

    Bear drawing with text "Life is for living and chicken nuggets." Simple sketch by Billy Murphy.

    #3

    Cartoon of an animal with text: "Find outfits that make you feel happy," by Billy Murphy.

    “The reason I posted back then is the same reason that I post now: it’s to try and make people’s day a little bit better. Whether the work is funny, wholesome or relatable, my goal is to create work that people find comforting because even at the best of times, the internet is a persistent cacophony of negativity.”
    #4

    Simple animal drawing by Billy Murphy with text expressing a comical contradiction in appearance versus personality.

    #5

    A cartoon frog being held with the text "You must accept the frog," in a humorous animal drawing.

    As for the creative process, Billy commented: “I write down anything and everything that comes into my mind that I think I could illustrate. Sometimes, it’s a single word, other times it may be a paragraph. I take from these to try and create a digital drawing that I’ll then make into a painting.

    “Especially when you’re creating work that is relatable, influence is everywhere you just need to take the time to slow down and look around you.”
    #6

    Cartoon bear drawing by Billy Murphy with text about returning to hole.

    #7

    Bear drawing by Billy Murphy, with a flower on its head, in a pot labeled "Please be nice to me."

    We wanted to know what Billy hoped for his audience to take away from his artwork. He wrote: “Connecting with people is the sheer essence of art, we all want to feel like there are other people out there that understand us, our quirks and our needs. Despite its simple and unassuming appearance, I hope that people are able to find comfort in my work and realise they aren’t alone despite how they may be feeling.”

    Lastly, Billy humorously added: “I hope you have a lovely day and you must accept the frog. Xox.”
    #8

    Illustration of a bear looking up with text: "Today feels like a great day (for a breakdown)."

    #9

    Two cartoon frogs holding hands with text above asking, "What if we were two frogs holding hands?" by Billy Murphy.

    #10

    Playful bear drawing with text "I Am So Silly," by Billy Murphy, showcasing humorous animal art.

    #11

    Bear drawing with humorous "Sorry I am buffering" text and simple black lines by Billy Murphy.

    #12

    Cartoon bear illustration by Billy Murphy expressing minor inconveniences.

    #13

    Bear drawing by Billy Murphy with text "No worries" and "Worrying intensifies" illustrating anxious emotion.

    #14

    Cartoon bear with text: "I'm so sorry but I wasn't listening. Can you say it again please."

    #15

    Bear drawing by Billy Murphy with the text "Life is only as serious as you make it."

    #16

    Bear drawing by Billy Murphy, showing a bear in bed with the caption "Everyone is good at something. I am good at sleeping."

    #17

    Sad cartoon animal with "Bollocks" written above, part of Billy Murphy's animal drawings series.

    #18

    Drawing of a bear with text "Do not read this." Simple black and white illustration.

    #19

    Bear drawing by Billy Murphy, showing a bear hugging another with the text "I love you so much" and "I am so tired."

    #20

    Cartoon animal with text: “I have learnt so much yet I am still so dumb.” Illustrates relatable feelings.

    #21

    Two pink blobby animals with smiles, hearts above, and the text "This is us in another life." by Billy Murphy.

    #22

    Illustration of a bear lying down with text "6 months of sleep is not enough" by Billy Murphy.

    #23

    Cartoon bears sleeping in a pile, illustrating a humorous scene by artist Billy Murphy.

    #24

    A green bird in red boots with "Feelin' Bougie" text, drawn by Billy Murphy.

    #25

    Green wizard frog illustration with a motivational quote, wearing a starry hat. Part of animal drawings by Billy Murphy.

    #26

    Bear drawing by Billy Murphy with text saying, "No I have not seen your picnic basket."

    #27

    Green dinosaur illustration with the text "I am sorry for the things I said when I was hungry."

    #28

    Bear drawing sitting by the sea under the sky, with text "Being here is a wonderful thing."

    #29

    Orange abstract art with text "A Bear (Very Close)" by Billy Murphy, featuring minimalist animal concept.

    #30

    Bear drawing by Billy Murphy with "Good Vibe" text, simple black and white illustration.

    #31

    Drawing of a bear lying down with text expressing a desire for rest over fame and money.

    #32

    Two bears hugging with text illustrating feelings of missing someone, drawn by Billy Murphy.

    #33

    A drawing of a sulking bear, showcasing relatable animal emotions.

    #34

    Bird with iPod drawing by Billy Murphy, humorous take on relatable animal art.

    #35

    Purple cartoon bear with cigarette, captioned "Be the worst version of yourself."

    #36

    Drawing of a bear resting on a log with the text “Your purpose is to be here,” by Billy Murphy.

    #37

    Cartoon drawing of a bear with humorous text about life's challenges, featuring words "I am so silly."

    #38

    Green frog illustration with text about change by Billy Murphy, featuring another small frog asking, "Gary, is that you?"

    #39

    Drawing of a bear looking unhappy with text "Very hungry, very unhappy with the situation" by Billy Murphy.

    #40

    Cartoon bear expressing love more than soup with a simple drawing style.

    #41

    A cartoon bear drawing reaching for a treat, with text "You deserve the little treat" above.

    #42

    Bear comic by Billy Murphy, depicting a surprised bear with a snake in a bowl instead of soup.

    #43

    Drawing by Billy Murphy: choose between a bowl of soup and a bowl holding a snake.

    #44

    Bear drawing with the text "I Am A Fool" above, by Billy Murphy.

