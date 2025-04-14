44 Drawings Of Bears And Other Animals You Might Relate To, By Billy MurphyInterview With Artist
Billy Murphy, in his words, is “just a fella who likes drawing bears.” But to be more precise, Billy draws funny bears and other animals and accompanies them with relatable captions. This recipe has definitely worked, as for now, the artist has over 176k followers on Instagram alone.
In an interview with Bored Panda, Billy explained: “Most of my work will fit into one of two categories: relatable, such as the screaming bear who ate too much and now his tummy hurts, or absurd, such as the frog on a scooter who is off to commit tomfoolery.”
Either way, his art is always good fun—and we’re excited for you to get to know it!
More info: Instagram | billymurphyart.co.uk | bsky.app | x.com
We asked Billy to share what drew him to the world of artistry, to which he replied: “I’d say that my whole career actually began from a picture of a fish caught inside a jellyfish, with a look of fear and desperation on his face. I drew that fish and posted it online—that was how the whole thing started. Badly Drawn Bears and everything that followed came from that.”
“The reason I posted back then is the same reason that I post now: it’s to try and make people’s day a little bit better. Whether the work is funny, wholesome or relatable, my goal is to create work that people find comforting because even at the best of times, the internet is a persistent cacophony of negativity.”
As for the creative process, Billy commented: “I write down anything and everything that comes into my mind that I think I could illustrate. Sometimes, it’s a single word, other times it may be a paragraph. I take from these to try and create a digital drawing that I’ll then make into a painting.
“Especially when you’re creating work that is relatable, influence is everywhere you just need to take the time to slow down and look around you.”
We wanted to know what Billy hoped for his audience to take away from his artwork. He wrote: “Connecting with people is the sheer essence of art, we all want to feel like there are other people out there that understand us, our quirks and our needs. Despite its simple and unassuming appearance, I hope that people are able to find comfort in my work and realise they aren’t alone despite how they may be feeling.”
Lastly, Billy humorously added: “I hope you have a lovely day and you must accept the frog. Xox.”
I need all of these printed on T-shirt!!! BP make an online merchandise store then you can create a pop up add.
