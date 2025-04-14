ADVERTISEMENT

Billy Murphy, in his words, is “just a fella who likes drawing bears.” But to be more precise, Billy draws funny bears and other animals and accompanies them with relatable captions. This recipe has definitely worked, as for now, the artist has over 176k followers on Instagram alone.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Billy explained: “Most of my work will fit into one of two categories: relatable, such as the screaming bear who ate too much and now his tummy hurts, or absurd, such as the frog on a scooter who is off to commit tomfoolery.”

Either way, his art is always good fun—and we’re excited for you to get to know it!

More info: Instagram | billymurphyart.co.uk | bsky.app | x.com