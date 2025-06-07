When you think of a scientist, what comes to mind? Some might say a pretty serious, highly intelligent guy in a white coat, who spends so much time solving problems that he doesn’t have many hours left to laugh. But that stereotype isn’t necessarily true.

Loads of ladies have entered the field, white coats are sometimes optional, and many scientists have a wicked sense of humor. They just don’t always use it when explaining their work for fear that it might make them sound less credible. However, when they do concoct a joke, they carry it out with such precision that it might spark enough laughter to launch you out of inertia and into a better space.

There's a Facebook group called Physics Jokes and it's amassed almost 800,000 members. As the bio states, it's an "online platform created to bridge the gap between the struggles and success of Physics in terms of scientific updates and breakthroughs, jokes, questions, riddles & puzzles, test your IQ, and Did You Know." Bored Panda has put together a list of their best posts. So put your thinking caps on, keep scrolling, and don't forget to upvote the ones you love most.