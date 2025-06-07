When you think of a scientist, what comes to mind? Some might say a pretty serious, highly intelligent guy in a white coat, who spends so much time solving problems that he doesn’t have many hours left to laugh. But that stereotype isn’t necessarily true.

Loads of ladies have entered the field, white coats are sometimes optional, and many scientists have a wicked sense of humor. They just don’t always use it when explaining their work for fear that it might make them sound less credible. However, when they do concoct a joke, they carry it out with such precision that it might spark enough laughter to launch you out of inertia and into a better space.

There's a Facebook group called Physics Jokes and it's amassed almost 800,000 members. As the bio states, it's an "online platform created to bridge the gap between the struggles and success of Physics in terms of scientific updates and breakthroughs, jokes, questions, riddles & puzzles, test your IQ, and Did You Know." Bored Panda has put together a list of their best posts. So put your thinking caps on, keep scrolling, and don't forget to upvote the ones you love most. 

#1

Painting showing historical figures Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison with physics jokes highlighting science humor.

Sohag Mondal Report

While it's unlikely to find a bunch of scientists doing stand-up on Comedy Central, some new research has shown that the use of humor can benefit those in the field. The study published in the Journal of Science Communication (JCOM) suggests that being funny can enhance both the likability of scientists and the perceived reliability of the scientific information they convey.

It's something politicians caught onto a while back, and many use it to their advantage by throwing in a well-placed joke to capture public attention and building trust. "Scientists, however, are much more reluctant to use humor when engaging in science communication," notes a Journal of Science Communication article. "They may fear that a lighthearted approach could make them seem less authoritative and, consequently, make scientific findings appear less credible."
    #2

    Man with long blond hair looking thoughtful, illustrating a physics joke related to Schrödinger and science humor.

    Trent Haney Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm really trying to see the humor in this, but mostly I'm thinking that somebody doesn't understand why it was so important to put Schrödinger's cat in the box while it was alive.

    #3

    Two goats standing on a nearly vertical cliff, illustrating physics jokes that make science fun and engaging.

    Haider Ali Report

    The study, led by Alexandra Lynn Frank, a doctoral student at the Grady College of Mass Communication at the University of Georgia, examined humor in the context of social media posts from scientists, similar to the ones featured on this Bored Panda listicle. But the researchers focused on artificial intelligence-related content, by creating a fictional scientist called Dr. Jamie Devon.

    They then posted cartoons on Devon's Twitter/X account. The type of humor the fake scientist used fell into three categories: satire (a mild, Horatian type), anthropomorphism (using animals or objects behaving like humans), or a combination of the two.
    #4

    Cartoon showing a science teacher pushing kids on swings illustrating physics jokes making science fun and engaging.

    Sovana Jahan Shapla Report

    #5

    Cartoon of the number 8 on a couch saying if it lies down, they never finish, a physics joke illustrating humor in science.

    Yarek Guy Report

    #6

    Three dachshunds holding impossible shapes in their mouths illustrating physics jokes and quantum physics concepts humor.

    Manoj Acharya Report

    “Our study aimed to bridge this gap by enhancing our understanding of how individuals react to anthropomorphism and satire while providing practical insights for scientists and science communicators,” Frank explained.

    The researchers created an an online survey with an embedded experiment. The 2,212 participants were aware they were taking a survey but not that they were part of an experiment. They were shown one of eight versions of a fictional Twitter/X conversation initiated by 'Dr. Devon.'

    "After viewing the content, participants reported how much mirth (i.e., perceived humor) they experienced, how likable they found the scientist, and they evaluated the legitimacy of the content as an appropriate form of science communication," reports JCOM.

    #7

    Sad statue holding head with text above showing a wordplay joke related to physics jokes and science humor.

    Chetan Shah Report

    #8

    Humorous physics joke comparing Rihanna’s shine to diamonds reflecting, illustrating that science doesn’t have to be boring.

    Husna Hoiriyah Report

    #9

    Dog wearing a hat balancing on cans labeled math and theory, illustrating a funny physics joke about science.

    Saith Ali Channa󱢏 Report

    The findings showed that humor “can both have positive impacts on the likeability of a communicator, as well as enhancing perceptions that the message is an appropriate and legitimate source of scientific information.”

    “Politicians, entertainers, and advertisers often use humor because people tend to like and connect with people who can make them laugh. When people find something funny, they’re usually less likely to argue with or reject the message or the person delivering it," said Frank. "Our research supports this idea. We found that humor can aid scientists’ communication efforts, but only if people think they’re funny.”
    #10

    Tree roots shaped like a cube on a sidewalk, illustrating a funny physics joke about the cube root concept.

    Joseph Tsemane Report

    #11

    Man crouching by train tracks labeled with physics terms, humorously illustrating physics jokes and concepts.

    Jaylord Comendo Report

    #12

    Twitter post by user Joby Hollis joking about needing to look up the volume of a sphere despite having a PhD in physics.

    Saith Ali Channa󱢏 Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lazy Joby - you're supposed to be able to work it out. Just a quick bit of calculus. 😉😁

    The researchers warned that the incorrect use of humor could backfire. "Harsh forms of satire can be perceived as aggressive, which may undermine the credibility of the source of scientific information,” explains Frank, adding that sarcasm or aggressively targeting someone is highly discouraged.

    One of the downsides to the findings is a funny enough communicator could insert themselves into debates where their knowledge is lacking. "Our respondents were given almost no background about the scientists who posted the cartoon, outside of their credentials as a 'Dr.' as listed within their name on Twitter and our introduction to the stimulus, which told participants they would be viewing 'a screenshot of a Twitter conversation started by a scientist,'" Frank says.
    #13

    Physics joke showing a person lifting another in a cart, illustrating funny and confusing physics problems.

    Saith Ali Channa󱢏 Report

    #14

    Cartoon showing a physics joke where a person dives from a moving RV's pool as the pool lid flips open.

    Elena Case Report

    #15

    Three men laughing outdoors, illustrating a physics joke about avoiding math in class with humor.

    Favour Archibong Report

    The researcher says despite this, a simple humorous cartoon, along with a few playful user comments served to elevate not only the likeability of the poster, but also the appropriateness and legitimacy of the cartoon as a piece of social commentary.

    This raises fears that 'disingenuous actors' posing as scientists, or using the fake title "Dr." could cultivate a following and push anti-science agendas and disinformation. "What does that say about the nature of debates taking place around the important scientific topics of the day?" ponders Frank.
    #16

    Framed portrait of Isaac Newton with apples on a plate, illustrating physics jokes and humor before exams

    Kiki Yuliawati Report

    #17

    Illustration of a large hand labeled Physics pressing down on a small figure labeled Student, representing physics pressure.

    Kartik Maiti Report

    #18

    Black and white sketch of Albert Einstein shining a flashlight on a balance scale, illustrating a physics joke concept.

    Farazx Riazx Report

    However, Frank adds that when used responsibly, humor is a powerful tool that can humanize scientists and create meaningful connections with the public on social media.

    "By leveraging humor, scientists can simplify complex concepts, making them more relatable and easier to understand," says the researcher. "This approach not only fosters goodwill but also has the potential to dispel misinformation in a friendly manner. Moreover, humor can spark curiosity, motivating people to seek out additional information on important scientific topics.”
    #19

    Cartoon showing a man eagerly drinking physics study time like water while biology and chemistry get only a few drops.

    Veer Tawary Report

    #20

    E equals mc squared rewritten humorously as energy equals milk times coffee squared in a physics jokes style.

    Yuli Setiawati Report

    #21

    Character from a TV show delivering a physics joke about nitrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide in the air for physics jokes.

    Gregory Logro Bolide Report

    #22

    Cartoon cat and mouse labeled Oxygen and Water, humorously reacting to the phrase I can't live without you physics joke.

    Kartik Maiti Report

    #23

    Meme featuring a physics joke with characters discussing physics with humor, highlighting physics jokes and science fun.

    FΛЯНẨĐ へ Report

    #24

    Cartoon showing two math booths with contrasting equations and crowds, illustrating physics jokes and science humor.

    Nopphol Thammarongpan Report

    #25

    Text message conversation featuring a physics joke involving multiplication and logarithms, highlighting physics humor.

    Lentina Damanik Report

    #26

    Man and girl in car discussing physics joke about lightning and thunder with diagram proving the joke, illustrating physics humor.

    Chetan Shah Report

    #27

    Cartoon cat pressing two red buttons labeled Being dead and Being alive, illustrating physics jokes and Schrödinger’s cat concept.

    Pasindu Sooriarachchi Report

    #28

    Scene from sitcom showing a math joke about solving x²=4 with physics jokes humor and casual conversation.

    Jr. Tanvir　ツ 󱢏 Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😂 (no, seriously - at least in part because forgetting about the negative root of whatever you're solving can be a problem, and if what you're doing is being applied in real life, it can be a real life problem)

    #29

    Black and white photos of Max Planck in 1878 and 1901 illustrating physics jokes about science and quantum physics humor.

    Attaullah Khalilzada Report

    #30

    Portrait of Isaac Newton with a humorous physics quote illustrating why physics jokes make science less boring.

    Saith Ali Channa󱢏 Report

    #31

    Young man putting on glasses to clearly see the physics equation sin²A + cos²A illustrating physics jokes humor

    Kartik Maiti Report

    #32

    Student surrounded by scattered notes illustrating a physics joke about tension and exam study procrastination.

    Mbuyazi Alwande Slwane Sihle Report

    #33

    Man in yellow lab coat and glasses mixing chemicals, illustrating physics jokes that prove science is fun and engaging.

    MD Shihabul Hasan Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All I'll say is: divide by 3.6. 😁 (my head is filled with useless stuff like that. 1000 m in 1 km;' 60*60 = 3600 s in 1 hr. km- > m is "divide by 1000"; hr -> s is "multiply by 3600". It works out, trust me.)

    #34

    Text-based physics joke featuring Sodium Hydride as a humorous response, illustrating physics jokes that make science fun and engaging.

    Kartik Maiti Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sodium hydride = NaH. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sodium_hydride

    #35

    Three Spider-Man characters pointing at each other with math expressions, illustrating physics jokes humorously.

    Nopphol Thammarongpan Report

    #36

    Cartoon showing a student ignored by biology, maths, and chemistry but entertained by funny physics jokes.

    Widia Andrilia Report

    #37

    Physics joke using math analogy for past tense verbs, contrasted humorously with English and math teachers as Lego figures.

    Thai Chu Report

    #38

    Physics joke with copper and tellurium elements from the periodic table spelling the word cute in handwritten text.

    Thai Chu Report

    #39

    Couple in bed with man pondering physics joke about force, displacement, and work as vector and scalar quantities.

    Kartik Maiti Report

    #40

    Handwritten note with a complex integral as a physics joke pin code, combining humor and science.

    Almeera Zalfatunnisa Report

    #41

    Man's facial expressions changing from curious to amazed, illustrating the humor in physics jokes and physics memes.

    Yuvraj Report

    #42

    Graph showing the rise and fall of math skills from primary school to job stage with physics jokes in the background.

    Samiul Xul-qarnayn Report

    #43

    Clock with numbers replaced by multiples of pi, illustrating a physics joke that makes science fun and engaging.

    Adermx Fhulerny Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you don't understand, look here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radian

    #44

    Physics joke image showing incorrect equation 3 squared equals 6, highlighting humor in science and physics jokes.

    Saith Ali Channa󱢏 Report

    #45

    Young girl upset with text about mathematicians, contrasted with armored figure with physics jokes about dads.

    Jaylord Comendo Report

    #46

    Physics jokes illustration explaining force, mass, and acceleration with people and animals in a humorous science setting.

    Saith Ali Channa󱢏 Report

    #47

    Boy in a red cap climbing stairs labeled with physics topics, illustrating interest in physics jokes and science humor.

    Jaylord Comendo Report

    #48

    Split image showing a man smiling for physics memes and looking serious for physics problems, highlighting physics jokes.

    ᏰᎯᏦᎯᏚ ᎷᏫᎻᎯᎷᎬᎠ Report

    #49

    Man explaining thermodynamics enthusiastically while little girl looks confused, highlighting physics jokes and fun science learning.

    Madhav Thakur Report

    #50

    Anime characters labeled Kelvin and Celsius show temperature differences with scientific humor in this physics jokes image.

    Kartik Maiti Report

    #51

    Man reacting with increasing confusion to progressively complex good night text jokes, illustrating physics humor and science fun.

    Kartik Maiti Report

    #52

    Two men pointing to their heads in a meme style, illustrating a funny moment related to physics jokes and science humor.

    Thai Chu Report

    #53

    Math and physics joke with angle, tea cup, and pi symbol illustrating humor in physics jokes for science lovers.

    Thai Chu Report

    #54

    Couple laughing at a physics joke featuring symbols d/dx and e^x illustrating humor in physics jokes.

    Rupam Mudly Report

    #55

    Two divers carry a canoe underwater above a scene with two men inside a submerged boat, showing physics in action.

    Jaylord Comendo Report

    #56

    Tennis court meme showing physics jokes with quadratic formulas and a tank, illustrating complex science humor.

    Kiki Yuliawati Report

    #57

    Humorous illustration of physics concepts showing meteors hitting a flat Earth and dinosaurs reacting, related to physics jokes.

    Gregory Logro Bolide Report

    #58

    Woman wiping tears after getting hit by an apple contrasted with Newton saying let's do some physics in humor meme.

    Yarek Guy Report

    #59

    Physics joke about time dilation with clock, shattered watch, and figures near a black hole illustration.

    Jaylord Comendo Report

