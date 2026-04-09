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America is touted as the land of the free and the home of the brave... It's also one of the few places you'll see a Ferrari parked next to a tractor outside a school, or kids celebrating "Spring Break" in the snow.

They may be united, but each of the United States' 50 states has its own unique flavor. They're so wildly different, they may as well be independent countries. Forget politics, climate or scenery, we're talking about daily life, and the strange things you see while out and about in each state.

People have been sharing the funniest photos that perfectly depict each state in all its chaotic glory. An Amish man in Utah withdrawing cash from an ATM while his horse-drawn carriage waits patiently on the side, dogs squashed into backpacks in New York subways, where pets are banned unless they can fit in a bag, and a driver wearing oven gloves in Arizona at "that time of year."

Bored Panda has put together a list of our absolute favorites for anyone who needs a bit of a distraction from the current state of America, or anyone who is preparing to travel to the States but doesn't have time to read a long Lonely Planet guide. So take a seat, buckle up, and prepare to take off into a fit of laughter.