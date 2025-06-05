ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is full of funny animal fail videos, and one artist, charmed by their humor, started turning them into playful caricatures.

While we won’t be showing the full videos, we’ve included a few screenshots that capture the essence of each moment, followed by the final illustration by @happypetartofficial. The artist behind the work, named Chip, also offers custom illustrations based on personal videos or photos.

Chip shared: “When I look at a drawing or painting of an animal, it connects emotionally—instantly. That’s what I aim to create for others: a way to experience that feeling every time they see their pet on the wall.”

So let’s dive into the post and experience animal fail videos in a whole new way through art.

More info: Instagram | happypetart.com

#1

Snail photographed on car window transformed into a hilarious royal portrait capturing awkward pet moments.

happypetartofficial Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Dog slipping on ice in awkward moment next to a person and hilarious royal pet portrait painting with fish.

    happypetartofficial Report

    #3

    White cat interacting awkwardly with vacuum hose, followed by a hilarious royal portrait transformation by artist.

    happypetartofficial Report

    #4

    Woman kicking with a small dog nearby and a hilarious royal pet portrait showing the dog's funny expression.

    happypetartofficial Report

    #5

    A cat with a red nose and bee on its head in a hilarious royal pet portrait by an artist.

    happypetartofficial Report

    #6

    Dog jumping into pool and a man swimming, followed by a hilarious royal pet portrait painting capturing the awkward moment.

    happypetartofficial Report

    #7

    Child riding a pig in a field, turned into a hilarious royal pet portrait by an artist capturing awkward moments.

    happypetartofficial Report

    #8

    Man catching an anaconda in water beside a humorous royal-style pet portrait of an awkward moment with a snake.

    happypetartofficial Report

    #9

    A horse making a funny face next to a hilarious royal portrait of the pet capturing its most awkward moments.

    happypetartofficial Report

    #10

    Couple hugging a cat and a framed hilarious royal portrait turning pets' awkward moments into funny art.

    happypetartofficial Report

    #11

    Dog's awkward bath moment turned into a hilarious royal pet portrait by the artist, capturing a funny pet scene.

    happypetartofficial Report

    #12

    A golden retriever's awkward moment transformed into a hilarious royal pet portrait by a creative artist.

    happypetartofficial Report

    #13

    Child playing with a toy truck holding a lizard, featured in a hilarious royal pet portrait by an artist transforming awkward moments.

    happypetartofficial Report

    #14

    Man playing with a hamster followed by a hilarious royal pet portrait of the hamster saying I’m OK with a peace sign.

    happypetartofficial Report

    #15

    Man dropping trash near small dog with a hilarious royal pet portrait showing dog’s awkward moment on pavement.

    happypetartofficial Report

    #16

    Person feeding a squirrel and a hilarious royal portrait artist turning pets awkward moments into funny art.

    happypetartofficial Report

    #17

    Cat playfully pawing at a startled rooster and a hilarious royal pet portrait inspired by awkward moments.

    happypetartofficial Report

    #18

    Two cats in an awkward moment turned into a hilarious royal pet portrait with exaggerated expressions and playful poses.

    happypetartofficial Report

    #19

    Two giraffes in awkward poses in a field paired with a hilarious royal portrait of giraffes by artist.

    happypetartofficial Report

    #20

    Hilarious royal pet portraits capturing awkward moments of a dog and child with exaggerated, comedic expressions.

    happypetartofficial Report

