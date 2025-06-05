ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is full of funny animal fail videos, and one artist, charmed by their humor, started turning them into playful caricatures.

While we won’t be showing the full videos, we’ve included a few screenshots that capture the essence of each moment, followed by the final illustration by @happypetartofficial. The artist behind the work, named Chip, also offers custom illustrations based on personal videos or photos.

Chip shared: “When I look at a drawing or painting of an animal, it connects emotionally—instantly. That’s what I aim to create for others: a way to experience that feeling every time they see their pet on the wall.”

So let’s dive into the post and experience animal fail videos in a whole new way through art.

More info: Instagram | happypetart.com