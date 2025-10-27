82 Hilarious Times People Tried To Sell A Mirror, But It Was Really The Reflection That Sold It (New Pics)
It's become the content we never knew we needed. And the problem we never knew we had. People trying to sell mirrors online...
It might sound simple, until you attempt to do it yourself without getting in the way. Across the internet, dozens of brave souls have tried to sell their mirrors, only to capture more than they'd originally planned. What started out as a genuine effort to photograph a reflective item for sale soon turned into comedy gold.
There are even entire online communities dedicated to what's become one of our new favorite genres. Mirrors For Sale is the place to be. Not if you're really looking to buy a mirror. But rather, if you want some hilarious inspiration for how *not to take a photo of a reflective item. The page has 90,000 members and is meant to showcase unintentional reflections only. But now and again, a very intentional image pops up. And it's too good not to share.
Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best photos of reflections gone rogue. So sit back, keep scrolling and prepare to laugh as you see things from a whole new angle.
I Love The Effort And The Details
There seems to be an unspoken rule of internet life: if you try to sell a mirror, the mirror might sell you…
Often, what should be a straightforward listing photo—“Large wall mirror, excellent condition”—degenerates into a surreal, unintentional self-portrait series. A half-dressed arm, a phone hovering in mid-air, a suspiciously framed pair of feet… these images have become a genre all their own, shared all over the ‘net.
It’s voyeurism and slapstick rolled into one oddly compelling scroll.
Cheese Grater For Sale
Am I Doing This Right?
If you don’t want to end up on the Rogue Reflections Wall of Fame. And you do want your online listing to sell the mirror and not your dignity, here’s what you should consider…
Try to avoid straight-on shots. Photograph the mirror at a slight angle so that it reflects a plain wall or ceiling rather than you standing there holding a phone. This simple tip can help to reduce any visible clutter and embarrassing reflections.
Subverted! Via Craigslist
Spotted On The Facebook Market Place
Peekaboo
“The second rule when photographing shiny or reflective objects is to remember to light what the object is reflecting, not the object itself,” notes the DIY Photography site. “So for example, if you want the mirror’s reflection to appear white or with a nice gradient then you need to create that for it to reflect.”
This applies whether you’re photographing a stainless steel teapot, sunglasses, a trumpet or a mirror.
The Gateway To Grandma's Has Opened!
Contemplating Existence
Found On An Amazon Review
Don’t forget to clean the surface of the object you’re photographing, advises photographer, Rachel Kimberley.
“Reflective surfaces are often also prone to fingerprints and smudges, so if you are working with a lot of glass or metal in your scene it's a good idea to wear cotton gloves while styling - this will prevent you from having to edit out marks and prints later,” the expert writes, adding that it also helps to keep a microfiber cloth and a spray bottle of water and vinegar mix handy, to clean the reflective objects.
Keep Your Curse To Yourself, Thanks
Camera For Sale
Never Thought I'd Find One In The Wild
If you’re selling a mirror, treat the photo like any other product shot: plan the background, tame the light, and resist the impulse to stand in frame.
And if you’re browsing, enjoy the accidental art and the comic timing. There’s something oddly comforting about collective face palms and reflections gone rogue.
Luckily for those who enjoy this type of content, it would seem that for as long as humans try to photograph reflective surfaces, we’ll keep finding new ways to end up in the picture.
Sometimes unintentionally stealing the listing’s thunder, but always delivering a laugh.