ADVERTISEMENT

It's become the content we never knew we needed. And the problem we never knew we had. People trying to sell mirrors online...

It might sound simple, until you attempt to do it yourself without getting in the way. Across the internet, dozens of brave souls have tried to sell their mirrors, only to capture more than they'd originally planned. What started out as a genuine effort to photograph a reflective item for sale soon turned into comedy gold.

There are even entire online communities dedicated to what's become one of our new favorite genres. Mirrors For Sale is the place to be. Not if you're really looking to buy a mirror. But rather, if you want some hilarious inspiration for how *not to take a photo of a reflective item. The page has 90,000 members and is meant to showcase unintentional reflections only. But now and again, a very intentional image pops up. And it's too good not to share.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best photos of reflections gone rogue. So sit back, keep scrolling and prepare to laugh as you see things from a whole new angle.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Love The Effort And The Details

Person holding a mirror showing a reflection of them wearing a black dress, highlighting funny mirror selling fails.

acidmine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

There seems to be an unspoken rule of internet life: if you try to sell a mirror, the mirror might sell you…

Often, what should be a straightforward listing photo—“Large wall mirror, excellent condition”—degenerates into a surreal, unintentional self-portrait series. A half-dressed arm, a phone hovering in mid-air, a suspiciously framed pair of feet… these images have become a genre all their own, shared all over the ‘net.

It’s voyeurism and slapstick rolled into one oddly compelling scroll.
RELATED:
    #2

    Cheese Grater For Sale

    Distorted reflection on an iron's surface creating a funny and unusual face in a mirror reflection photo.

    PandaOfDoom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Am I Doing This Right?

    Tabby cat in sink with exaggerated reflection in a mirror, showcasing funny times people tried to sell a mirror with reflection charm

    xristosp59 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you don’t want to end up on the Rogue Reflections Wall of Fame. And you do want your online listing to sell the mirror and not your dignity, here’s what you should consider…

    Try to avoid straight-on shots. Photograph the mirror at a slight angle so that it reflects a plain wall or ceiling rather than you standing there holding a phone. This simple tip can help to reduce any visible clutter and embarrassing reflections.
    #4

    Subverted! Via Craigslist

    Ornate framed mirror with text saying people removed from picture and mirror in perfect condition, reflection humor.

    intheyear3005 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Spotted On The Facebook Market Place

    Reflection of a man taking a photo through a car window, demonstrating a humorous mirror selling fail with reflection selling it.

    SmiteTheBacon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Peekaboo

    Optical device with mirror reflecting a man's face, illustrating humorous mirror reflection selling moments.

    teadunker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The second rule when photographing shiny or reflective objects is to remember to light what the object is reflecting, not the object itself,” notes the DIY Photography site. “So for example, if you want the mirror’s reflection to appear white or with a nice gradient then you need to create that for it to reflect.”

    This applies whether you’re photographing a stainless steel teapot, sunglasses, a trumpet or a mirror.
    #7

    The Gateway To Grandma's Has Opened!

    Ornate wooden mirror with shutters reflecting an elderly person sitting on a chair in a cozy, decorated room.

    Vaporwwahhhhhhhh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Contemplating Existence

    Yellow Labrador looking at its reflection in a large floor mirror showcasing funny times people tried to sell a mirror.

    Nytemare2366 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Found On An Amazon Review

    Hexagonal mirrored tiles reflecting a shirtless man, showcasing a creative and funny mirror reflection for selling.

    SwanginPassYaKnees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Don’t forget to clean the surface of the object you’re photographing, advises photographer, Rachel Kimberley.

    “Reflective surfaces are often also prone to fingerprints and smudges, so if you are working with a lot of glass or metal in your scene it's a good idea to wear cotton gloves while styling - this will prevent you from having to edit out marks and prints later,” the expert writes, adding that it also helps to keep a microfiber cloth and a spray bottle of water and vinegar mix handy, to clean the reflective objects.
    #10

    Keep Your Curse To Yourself, Thanks

    Wooden Chinese cabinet for sale with a mirror reflecting three people taking a photo, showcasing a funny mirror reflection moment.

    Tyrocious Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Camera For Sale

    Close-up of a digital camera showing a reflection of a person on its screen, highlighting mirror reflection selling humor.

    Itz0n Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Never Thought I'd Find One In The Wild

    Reflection of a person sitting with legs spread, captured on a large Samsung TV screen acting like a mirror.

    thathappend Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you’re selling a mirror, treat the photo like any other product shot: plan the background, tame the light, and resist the impulse to stand in frame.

    And if you’re browsing, enjoy the accidental art and the comic timing. There’s something oddly comforting about collective face palms and reflections gone rogue.

    Luckily for those who enjoy this type of content, it would seem that for as long as humans try to photograph reflective surfaces, we’ll keep finding new ways to end up in the picture.

    Sometimes unintentionally stealing the listing’s thunder, but always delivering a laugh.
    #13

    Crab?

    Person reflected in a vintage octagonal mirror wearing glasses and an orange sweater, creatively showing the mirror's appeal.

    HungryF0Rapples Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Dog Mirror

    Black and white dog standing on hind legs looking at its reflection in a large wooden framed mirror outdoors.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    The Spectacles Are Always A Nice Touch On Ghost-Types

    Person dressed as a ghost taking a selfie in a wooden-framed mirror, highlighting funny mirror reflection selling moments.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Selling A Mirror

    Man covering his face while taking a mirror selfie in a decorative frame, showing a funny reflection selling a mirror.

    bonniepirate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    We Have Peaked As A Subreddit

    Blue electric guitar with a mirror plate reflecting a man's face, showcasing a funny mirror reflection selling moment.

    Jamobinks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Not Really A Mirror But Still Probably Counts

    Reflection captured on a mirror selling attempt, showing a person’s face and camera in the CD cover’s shiny surface.

    cowboycock69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    I Made A Reddit Account Specifically To Post This Cuz My Best Friend Said To

    Woman in red shirt taking a mirror selfie with laptop reflection, showcasing a humorous mirror selling moment.

    cringe1999 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Wholesome Mirror

    Electric guitar with a mirror reflection showing a person making a peace sign, highlighting hilarious mirror sales moments.

    MyOwnExWife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Hmmm

    Black electric guitar with glossy finish showing reflection of a shirtless man, illustrating mirror reflection selling humor.

    Walusqueegee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Apologies If This Isn't The Right Place- But I Thought Immediately Of This Sub. This Is An Actual Ad In My Hometown!

    Mirror listing showing spooky ghost reflection with humorous selling attempt for mirror and reflection SEO keywords.

    bzzinthetrap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    This Is A New One

    Wall mounted mirror with wood frame showing a ghost-like reflection covered by a draped cloth humorously selling the reflection.

    fetucine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Hm

    Man with bare torso and jeans reflected in a vintage white mirror for sale, highlighting the reflection that sells it.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Selling A Mirror

    Wood-framed mirror reflecting a garden, brick walls, and a person taking a photo, highlighting mirror reflection humor.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Selling A Mirror

    Wood framed mirror reflecting bare feet and a glass jar on carpet, showcasing a humorous angle for mirror sale.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Finally! Someone Figured Out How To Get The Front Facing Angled Picture Without Being Seen In The Reflection

    Vintage cherry bedroom suite with mirror reflecting person taking a photo, highlighting hilarious times people sold a mirror.

    BigSkyCuntry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Arty

    Man taking selfie reflected in magnifying mirror with three suction caps, illustrating humorous mirror reflection selling attempt.

    brideofsanto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    It’s A Mirror For Sale. I Don’t Know What To Title It

    Oval mirror for sale with reflection of happy dog inside, showcasing how the reflection can help sell mirrors humorously

    imaginaryannie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Damn. Would’ve Been A Cheap Person

    Dark brown standalone framed mirror for sale, with a person reflected sitting on a chair wearing casual clothes.

    dldppl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Reflective Boi

    Dog looking at its reflection in a wooden framed mirror, an example of hilarious times people tried to sell a mirror.

    Graini Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    $8 12x12 Heavy

    Woman taking a selfie in a decorative mirror for sale with emphasis on the reflection selling the mirror online.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Weird Flex But Ok?

    Man posing in underwear taking selfie in large mirror, showing hilarious reflection that sells the mirror.

    sugarsnooki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Power Stance Of A Saleswoman

    Woman taking a photo in an ornate mirror, showing a reflection that humorously highlights the mirror's unique selling point.

    drew_barrymores_lisp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Shiny Rock

    Hand holding a rusty, irregularly shaped mirror reflecting a man's face, showcasing funny mirror reflection moments.

    brulmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Hm

    Large wooden mirror for sale showing the reflection of a person standing on a yellow stool in a bedroom setting.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Yes

    Reflection of person taking selfie in a microwave screen, illustrating funny mirror selling moments with reflections that sold it

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Hm

    White cabinet with a small mirror reflecting a shirtless person, highlighting hilarious times people tried to sell a mirror.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    A Hider

    Round vintage mirror for sale with person partially hidden in the reflection holding an orange phone in a doorway.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    And Here I Was Just Shopping For A Mirror

    Person holding a phone taking a mirror selfie with visible reflection humorously selling a mirror online.

    jus_like_at Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Pretty Guitar

    Electric guitar with a mirror-like reflective surface showing sky clouds and person taking a photo, highlighting reflection selling it.

    ME1280 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Grandma Getting That Extra Drift In Need For Speed

    Vintage white wood mirror with ornate frame, reflection shows person taking selfie with tablet selling mirror online.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    I Pray To God That He Is Included

    Mid century teak wooden mirror for sale showing reflection of a golden retriever on a grey couch in a living room.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Found In My Local Garage Sale Site

    Wood-framed mirror showing a dog's reflection, highlighting hilarious times people tried to sell a mirror with the reflection selling it.

    sweetpotatogoatwind Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    *gulp*

    Used mirror for sale showing a reflection of a room with chairs and decorative birdhouse collection inside.

    woweewow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Guy Took A Photo Of His Homemade Computer. Nice Face

    Reflection of a man's face visible in a colorful RGB-lit computer setup, showcasing the mirror effect selling the item.

    ITstaff09 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Fashun

    Small dog in green jacket reflected as a large dog in giant mirror in a living room with carpet and furniture

    s_q_u_m_p Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Forgot About That Bezel

    Bathroom mirror reflecting a person taking a photo with a toilet and towel visible, highlighting funny mirror reflection selling moments.

    Bibby_M Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    He Needs The $15

    Light up mirror showing the reflection of a ginger cat lying on a carpet in a cluttered room for sale.

    eggsinmyass Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    He Is Powering Up

    Mirror listing showing reflection of person wearing ripped jeans and sandals in a kitchen setting with wooden floors.

    mirr_martorana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Reminded Me Of This Sub

    Tweet showing a reflection on a Christmas ornament where the mirror's reflection humorously sells the item.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    I Think This Belong Here

    Mirror photo shows reflection of person in green cloak with flash light obscuring face, highlighting hilarious mirror sale moments.

    jop76 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    All-Aluminum Guitar For Sale

    Reflection on a mirrored guitar showing a man taking a photo, illustrating funny times people tried to sell a mirror with its reflection.

    Gamerboy49 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Dog Not Included

    Free bathroom mirror for sale showing a dog's reflection, highlighting hilarious times people sold mirrors with reflections.

    nothous Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Amaze Heckin' Mirror For Sale

    Antique wooden mirror reflecting a dog standing near a chair and a storage bin on a hardwood floor.

    scodal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Portal To The Aether

    Large mirror on pavement reflecting blue sky and clouds, showing hilarious times people sold mirrors with reflections.

    Jereton_EX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Grr

    Blue electric guitar with a glossy reflection showing a person taking a photo, highlighting the reflection sold it concept.

    Walusqueegee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Somedays In This Game You See An Object So Beautiful, So Sublime, That It Literally Takes Your Breath Away. Not Today, Obviously

    Modern geometric mirror with multiple square reflections creating a unique artistic wall decor effect for sale.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Vintage Mirror

    Man taking a selfie reflected in an ornate vintage wood vanity mirror with a gold frame for sale.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Hm

    Person taking mirror selfie seated with legs wide, highlighting humorous mirror reflection in casual room setting.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Spongebob?

    Vintage mirror with ornate gold frame reflecting a person's boots on a black floor against a white wall.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Is That Person The Divider?

    Reflection of a person seen on the glass surface of a Ninja air fryer, highlighting mirror and reflection selling humor.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Door Hider Type

    Large silver-framed mirror leaning against a wall, reflecting a person partially hidden behind a door in a home setting.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Selling A Mirror

    Vanity mirror with open drawers reflecting a muscular torso, showcasing funny mirror selling moments and reflection humor.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Not Haunted

    Man taking selfie in a mirror while selling a vintage vanity table highlighting mirror reflection humor.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Urgently

    Person posing creatively with a bathroom mirror showing the reflection that humorously sells the mirror design.

    sylvia_luisa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Found On Facebook

    Person holding a fancy small mirror with an ornate frame showing a smiling selfie reflection.

    throwaway115935666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Please Hurry

    Person struggling to carry a very large and heavy mirror, highlighting humorous mirror reflection selling moments.

    kennypea45 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Werk

    Man lying on floor taking a mirror selfie, showing a casual reflection that highlights the mirror for sale.

    itismylife92 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    If You Buy This Wardrobe She Will Finally Be Set Free

    Vintage wooden cabinet with mirrored door reflecting a person, showcasing a hilarious mirror selling moment with unexpected reflection.

    Snackattaxk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    You Win This Time

    Wooden dresser with a mirror labeled MIRROR, showcasing a classic design with shelves, drawers, and decorative items.

    rehpotsirhc123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    The Mirror Has An Arm Of Its Own!

    Tall mirror reflecting a hand holding a phone, showcasing the reflection as the main selling feature in a simple room.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Robots Stealing Our Jobs!

    Postmodern pedimented mirror reflecting a cozy living room and tripod camera, highlighting mirror reflection selling appeal.

    Azrielenish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Look At The Size Of That Tablet!

    Person using a tablet to take a photo of a mirror for sale, highlighting the reflection in the basement setting.

    scodal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Man Shows Off Tiny Legs In Mirror

    Person holding a large mirror reflecting their legs and grass, showcasing a hilarious mirror reflection selling moment.

    SaveFile1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Trapped Souls Of A Father And Son For $25

    Decorative wall mirrors with unique circular design reflecting room and person wearing a hat, highlighting mirror reflection humor.

    Robinsarm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Don't Follow Your Dreams

    Person's reflection showing legs and torso in a glitter mirror with the text Follow your Dreams displayed twice.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    How Far Away Is That Fella?

    Hand holding a mirror reflecting a room with a door, stairs, and a small life-size cutout figure on the floor, mirror reflection humor.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Konnichiwa

    Mirror with floral frame reflecting person holding tablet, showcasing hilarious times people tried to sell a mirror reflection.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Free You Say?

    Broken mirror with c*****d glass reflecting a person taking a photo in a cluttered room, highlighting funny mirror selling attempts.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Selling A Mirror

    Person holding phone to take a mirror selfie showing reflection with white door in the background, mirror selling humor concept.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Selling A Mirror

    Person humorously covering face with shirt while sitting in front of a large ornate mirror, reflection selling the mirror.

    SellingAMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!