ADVERTISEMENT

It's become the content we never knew we needed. And the problem we never knew we had. People trying to sell mirrors online...

It might sound simple, until you attempt to do it yourself without getting in the way. Across the internet, dozens of brave souls have tried to sell their mirrors, only to capture more than they'd originally planned. What started out as a genuine effort to photograph a reflective item for sale soon turned into comedy gold.

There are even entire online communities dedicated to what's become one of our new favorite genres. Mirrors For Sale is the place to be. Not if you're really looking to buy a mirror. But rather, if you want some hilarious inspiration for how *not to take a photo of a reflective item. The page has 90,000 members and is meant to showcase unintentional reflections only. But now and again, a very intentional image pops up. And it's too good not to share.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best photos of reflections gone rogue. So sit back, keep scrolling and prepare to laugh as you see things from a whole new angle.