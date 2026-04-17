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Getting older is often seen as something quiet and predictable, but Dan Gibson, the creator of Gibbleguts Comics, has a very different take on it. In his brilliantly funny one-panel series set in the fictional “Seniors Villa,” aging turns into a playground of absurd situations, bold personalities, and unexpected punchlines.

Gibson’s comics focus on elderly characters who are anything but slow-paced. They flirt, scheme, joke, and get themselves into all kinds of ridiculous scenarios that feel both exaggerated and strangely relatable. Whether it’s dating in later life, dealing with everyday inconveniences, or simply embracing chaos, his characters bring a refreshing and humorous perspective on growing older.

Scroll down to explore some of the funniest and most unexpected moments from Gibbleguts Comics, and see why this series is winning over readers with its unapologetic take on aging and humor.

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