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Getting older is often seen as something quiet and predictable, but Dan Gibson, the creator of Gibbleguts Comics, has a very different take on it. In his brilliantly funny one-panel series set in the fictional “Seniors Villa,” aging turns into a playground of absurd situations, bold personalities, and unexpected punchlines.

Gibson’s comics focus on elderly characters who are anything but slow-paced. They flirt, scheme, joke, and get themselves into all kinds of ridiculous scenarios that feel both exaggerated and strangely relatable. Whether it’s dating in later life, dealing with everyday inconveniences, or simply embracing chaos, his characters bring a refreshing and humorous perspective on growing older.

Scroll down to explore some of the funniest and most unexpected moments from Gibbleguts Comics, and see why this series is winning over readers with its unapologetic take on aging and humor.

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These Hilarious One-Panel Comics By Dan Gibson Prove Growing Old Is Anything But Boring (40 New Pics)

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    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Totally me! I feel seen! Lol no blue pills though. He must have taken them already and she needs to remove her dentures... otherwise...

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    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
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    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do they need a no-miss toilet--they don't have a shower?

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    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
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    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg! Seen yet again! Always sitting on the buggers!

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    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
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    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Woke up to Jimi Hendrix and Cream this morning! Can confirm

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    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
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    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Saw a video of Golden Girls scamming a meal by adding salt and sugar to chsmpagne and convincing the snooty waiter it had spoiled.

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