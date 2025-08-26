ADVERTISEMENT

"Gibbleguts Comics" by Dan Gibson shines a spotlight on the fictional "Seniors Villa," where aging is anything but boring. Instead of quiet retirement, residents get into outrageous antics, whether it’s plotting schemes, navigating the quirks of dating later in life, or simply surviving the odd challenges of growing older with a sense of humor.

Gibson’s characters may be elderly, but they’re full of energy, wit, and mischief, making the comics a playful exaggeration of senior living. With bold colors and funny dialogues, "Gibbleguts" turns everyday struggles of aging into hilarious one-panel comics.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | Facebook