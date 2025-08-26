ADVERTISEMENT

"Gibbleguts Comics" by Dan Gibson shines a spotlight on the fictional "Seniors Villa," where aging is anything but boring. Instead of quiet retirement, residents get into outrageous antics, whether it’s plotting schemes, navigating the quirks of dating later in life, or simply surviving the odd challenges of growing older with a sense of humor.

Gibson’s characters may be elderly, but they’re full of energy, wit, and mischief, making the comics a playful exaggeration of senior living. With bold colors and funny dialogues, "Gibbleguts" turns everyday struggles of aging into hilarious one-panel comics.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | Facebook

#1

Cartoon from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa showing humorous rescue attempt with a kitten stuck in a drain pipe.

gibblegutscomics Report

    #2

    Two seniors protesting fur while an elderly woman wears a furry sweater, capturing humor of getting older in Gibbleguts comics.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #3

    Cartoon from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa showing fairies representing Bunyan, Osteoporosis, and Arthritis visiting an elderly woman at night.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #4

    Cartoon from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa showing two elderly women spotting a cat wearing a helmet on a tree branch.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #5

    Two seniors review a dating profile on a computer, humorously capturing the humor of getting older in Gibbleguts comics.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #6

    Cartoon from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa showing humorous aging with Spider-Man cleaning bugs off a car bumper.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #7

    Two seniors laughing while creating a dating profile, capturing humor of getting older in a seniors villa comic.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #8

    Cartoon from Gibbleguts seniors villa comic showing humorous seniors singles meet with an unexpected cat pouncing scene.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #9

    Elderly woman humorously mistakes staff member for a gorilla in a Gibbleguts Seniors Villa comic about aging humor.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #10

    Elderly woman running a humorous kissing booth comic from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa capturing the humor of aging.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #11

    Comic from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa showing humor about aging with seniors and a caregiver in dining room scene.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #12

    Elderly couple riding a scooter labeled just married outside Gibbleguts Seniors Villa with dentures trailing behind.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #13

    Cartoon from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa shows humor of getting older with a man’s mold mistaken for new hair growth.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #14

    Cartoon from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa showing humorous airport security check with elderly man and officer.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #15

    Comic from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa showing humor of getting older with an elderly woman dumping coupons in a shoe store.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #16

    Elderly woman hiding under couch in humorous comic from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa about the humor of getting older.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #17

    Elderly woman humorously trying on a quirky swimsuit in a comic capturing the humor of getting older at seniors villa.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #18

    Elderly couple at a gravesite in a comic from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa, capturing humor of getting older.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #19

    Elderly woman humorously drinks at bar in comic from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa capturing aging humor.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #20

    Cartoon from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa showing humorous seniors first aid class with a witty take on aging and humor.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #21

    Three elderly women from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa playfully perform a humorous manty raid outdoors.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #22

    Cartoon from Gibbleguts seniors villa showing humorous take on aging with elderly woman painting varicose veins on pale legs.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #23

    Elderly couple cartoon from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa humorously capturing challenges of getting older with walking aids.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #24

    Comic from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa humorously shows older adults using a fart ringtone to deter eavesdroppers.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #25

    Cartoon from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa showing humorous elderly characters at a clothing optional beach.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #26

    Cartoon from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa showing elderly characters in humorous costume party celebrating getting older.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #27

    Cartoon from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa showing humor of getting older with prize-winning hairball at a country fair.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #28

    Two elderly characters humorously discussing family communication over coffee in a comic from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #29

    Two elderly characters humorously portrayed walking unusual pets in a comic from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #30

    Cartoon from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa showing humorous seniors dating tip about holding in a noisy toot to impress others.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #31

    Cartoon from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa showing humor about getting older with a man bathing and a caregiver nearby.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #32

    Elderly man wearing sunglasses sleeps in a 'Fart Isolator' beside a woman in bed in Gibbleguts seniors villa comic.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #33

    Cartoon from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa showing an elderly woman at a lipstick counter humorously capturing the humor of aging.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #34

    Three men with toy penguins in line at a tiny penguin clinic, humorously capturing aging in seniors villa comics.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #35

    Humorous comic from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa showing an elderly woman using a taser cane at express checkout.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #36

    Cartoon from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa showing humorous senior and cat with marijuana joke.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #37

    Elderly woman performing a humorous dentures dance, highlighting the comedy of getting older in Gibbleguts Seniors Villa comics.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #38

    Comic from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa showing humor of aging with a small elderly man and declined credit card at café.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #39

    Elderly man in hospital bed with nurse, humorously referencing aging in a seniors villa comic style.

    gibblegutscomics Report

    #40

    Cartoon from Gibbleguts Seniors Villa showing humorous take on sport recliners for seniors enjoying getting older.

    gibblegutscomics Report

