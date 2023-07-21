Today we'd like to introduce you to Vaughan Tomlinson, a skilled illustrator, and cartoonist hailing from South Africa and currently settled in New York, has distinguished himself with his humorous one-panel comics. His sharp-witted and ingenious artwork has earned him a passionate fanbase of more than 39,300 followers.

Central to Tomlinson's art is the pursuit of joy and laughter. His one-panel comics act as quick shots of humor, delivering a joke or smart turn of phrase that consistently brings a grin or a good hearty laugh.

