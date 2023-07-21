Humorous One-Panel Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson (70 Pics)
Today we'd like to introduce you to Vaughan Tomlinson, a skilled illustrator, and cartoonist hailing from South Africa and currently settled in New York, has distinguished himself with his humorous one-panel comics. His sharp-witted and ingenious artwork has earned him a passionate fanbase of more than 39,300 followers.
Central to Tomlinson's art is the pursuit of joy and laughter. His one-panel comics act as quick shots of humor, delivering a joke or smart turn of phrase that consistently brings a grin or a good hearty laugh.
More info: Instagram | linktr.ee
This post may include affiliate links.
And do not eat the vomit, for deprivation leads to enlightenment
I always thought the disparity between how easy it is to get married and how difficult it is to get divorced is downright criminal
CM finally has to face his real fears and emotions in his journey of recovery
"And what day is trash day?" "I just told you... Sunday"
Old Hank Hill looking human: "The real question is, do you remember the Alamo?"