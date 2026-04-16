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Some jokes don’t need a setup; they just exist, quietly waiting for that split second when everything clicks. That’s exactly where Vaughan Tomlinson thrives. His one-panel cartoons don’t shout for attention or rely on overcomplicated ideas. Instead, they slip in gently, catch you off guard, and leave you smiling before you even realize why.

At first glance, his work feels almost too simple—clean lines, minimal detail, no unnecessary noise. But then the twist lands. A small shift in perspective, a subtle visual cue, and suddenly the whole scene flips into something clever, strange, or unexpectedly funny. It’s that balance between understated and absurd that makes his cartoons so satisfying to look at.

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