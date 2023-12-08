ADVERTISEMENT

If the day has you feeling overwhelmed, we've got a great excuse for you to take a break and refresh your mind. Vaughan Tomlinson's series of cartoons provides a delightful escape from the hustle and bustle, offering moments filled with humor and smiles.

When asked about the inspiration for his work during our last interview, Vaughan told us he finds it everywhere; however, New York seems to be a special source of his ideas. The artist added: “You can’t go out and not see something strange or funny. I’ll be walking around and see or hear something that gives me an idea, or at least gets me thinking. Examples could be someone trying to walk a cat on a leash, runners angrily running around people, or a chicken on the subway being ignored by everyone.”

More info: Instagram | linktr.ee