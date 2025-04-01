ADVERTISEMENT

After failing to syndicate two comic strips in the 1990s, I rebooted my cartooning ambition in 2018 by drawing gag cartoons for domestic and international publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Saturday Evening Post, Reader’s Digest, Weekly Humorist, Alta, Woman’s World, The Oldie, The Phoenix, Accounting Today, and others. I also spend a limited amount of time doing freelance cartooning for logos, greeting cards, coloring books, etc.

I grew up in the Chicago neighborhood of Rogers Park, but graduated from high school in Mosinee, WI. After college, I moved to Milwaukee, WI, where I worked for 37 years as a packaging design engineer. My interests also include playing ice hockey and guitar, but rarely at the same time.

