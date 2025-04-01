ADVERTISEMENT

After failing to syndicate two comic strips in the 1990s, I rebooted my cartooning ambition in 2018 by drawing gag cartoons for domestic and international publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Saturday Evening Post, Reader’s Digest, Weekly Humorist, Alta, Woman’s World, The Oldie, The Phoenix, Accounting Today, and others. I also spend a limited amount of time doing freelance cartooning for logos, greeting cards, coloring books, etc.

I grew up in the Chicago neighborhood of Rogers Park, but graduated from high school in Mosinee, WI. After college, I moved to Milwaukee, WI, where I worked for 37 years as a packaging design engineer. My interests also include playing ice hockey and guitar, but rarely at the same time.

#1

Appeared In Wall Street Journal

A cartoon shows a person on a ledge talking to a hooded figure with a scythe.

    #2

    Appeared In The Phoenix (Ireland)

    Cartoon of a couple at a bar discussing working from home, with a cityscape view through the window.

    #3

    Appeared In Weekly Humorist

    Cartoon shows a man at a restaurant table explaining cash to a waiter, highlighting retro payment methods.

    #4

    Appeared In Wall Street Journal

    Man playing tuba annoys neighbor with Vivaldi, highlighting cartoon humor.

    #5

    Appeared In The Oldie (UK)

    Dog and cat in an interview cartoon, cat questioning dog's experience.

    #6

    Appeared In The Phoenix (Ireland)

    Magician demonstrating creative accounting in a humorous cartoon setting.

    #7

    Appeared In Weekly Humorist

    Mummy cartoon reading an Egyptian book, reminiscing, saying "Ahh, those were the good old days."

    #8

    Appeared In The Phoenix (Ireland)

    Cartoons of superheroes struggling with a windy day, capes and hair blowing wildly along a city street.

    #9

    Appeared In Alta

    Cartoon with a child talking to the Grim Reaper at the door.

    #10

    Appeared In Alta (First Cartoon Ever Sold - 2018)

    Cartoon depicting a woman holding a phone and speaking about a hockey injury.

    #11

    Appeared In Saturday Evening Post

    A humorous cartoon shows two kids at a computer, plotting to manipulate browsing history.

    #12

    Appeared In Weekly Humorist

    Heaven and hell cartoon with an angel behind a counter and a man sitting in flames below.

    Report

    #13

    Appeared In Reader's Digest And Saturday Evening Post

    Cartoon of MENSA login screen with a prime numbers quiz for security verification.

    #14

    Appeared In Accounting Today

    Cartoon with executives puzzled by a declining graph labeled as a "Quantum mainframe" bug.

    #15

    Appeared In The Oldie (UK)

    Cartoon: Doctor tells a patient their lab results warrant recommending an autopsy, highlighting dark humor.

    #16

    Appeared In Saturday Evening Post

    Man in robe by fireplace humorously requests eclectic music, featuring cartoons.

    Report

    #17

    Appeared In American Bystander's 251

    Robot leading a rally of similar robots with raised fists in a stadium, depicting a humorous cartoon scene.

    #18

    Appeared In Distributor's Link

    Robot cartoon prescribing acetone soak to a bolt on a couch.

    #19

    Appeared In The Phoenix (Ireland)

    Cartoon depicting a man holding a drink, joking about leading a top virtual reality company, with a group nearby.

    #20

    Appeared In The Phoenix (Ireland)

    Cartoon scene at night with a group holding pitchforks and a person hiding behind a rock in the forest.

