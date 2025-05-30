The daily grind can sometimes feel like, well, a grind. Between endless emails, meetings about meetings, and that one coworker who always microwaves fish, the office could often use a serious injection of fun. Forget another "World's Okayest Employee" mug – we're talking gifts that spark genuine chuckles, maybe a snort-laugh, and yes, quite possibly a dramatic eye roll from Susan in accounting (which is its own reward, really).

We've navigated the treacherous waters of workplace appropriateness (mostly) to find 24 office items that are perfect for your desk, your door, or even as a gift for that person whose name you only kinda know but want to make laugh. Prepare for office finds that range from the delightfully absurd to the subtly sarcastic, all designed to make those 9-to-5 hours a little less beige and a lot more brilliant.

#1

Forget The 'World's Best Boss' Mug, This 'Employee Of The Moment' Award Is The Real MVP Of Office Gifts

Hand holding a humorous employee of the moment certificate, a funny find to brighten your office personality.

Review: "Bought without my wife knowing and randomly leave them for her when she cleans and she gets a kick out of them" - Jordan Asbeck

    #2

    Watch Your Younger Coworkers Try To Figure Out What Ancient Artifact This Floppy Disk Coaster Is While It Quietly Protects Your Desk From Unsightly Beverage Sweat

    Vintage floppy disk coasters with coffee and strawberries, quirky office humor for a personality transplant with funny finds.

    Review: "Bought these as a gift for my dad and he couldn’t wait to use them. They do the job and are cute looking sitting on tables." - Em R

    #3

    Your Cubicle Is About To Become The Epicenter Of Witty Commentary And Passive-Aggressive Reminders Now That This Chic Seafoam Green Letterboard Exists

    Letter board on office desk with funny coding quote, surrounded by electronics and a red container, showcasing office personality finds.

    Review: "The board is very sturdy (like genuinely - it's *well-built*), there are plenty of letters for any message, and it goes well anywhere - even on the desk of an engineer! Definitely a purchase I'm in love with; I only wish I'd bought it sooner!" - Kimberly Horton

    #4

    Disguise Your Blunders With A Bit Of Playful Deception Using These Pencil Shaped Erasers , Because Who Expects Your Mistake-Fixer To Look Like A Mistake-Maker?

    Two miniature yellow pencils with pink erasers on a wooden surface, showcasing funny office finds for personality transplant.

    Review: "The erasers are really nice. They are well-made, the material feels right and it does look like a small pencil." - Dan vs

    #5

    Finally, A Guide To Navigating Office Awkwardness Without Getting Written Up! Actual HR -Approved Ways To Tell Coworkers They're Stupid Will Have You Mastering The Art Of Subtle Shade

    Blue office humor graphic on HR-approved ways to tell coworkers they're stupid with funny finds for personality transplant.

    Review: "I got this as a gag gift for a coworker. It turned out not only to be hilarious, but actually have some legit recommendations for tactful responses. It will certainly not be the last copy I purchase!" - Harriet B.

    #6

    Mondays Got You Feeling Like A Visitor? This 'I Don't Work Here' Desk Plate Sums It Up Perfectly

    Black desk sign with white text saying I DON'T WORK HERE next to a small potted plant, showcasing funny office finds.

    Review: "This is the perfect sign to install in your office to let your coworkers know how you truly feel. Don’t have time for their BS? Easy! Because you don’t actually work here." - ELU

    #7

    "Everything Is Fine" On The Outside, Hilarious Sarcasm On The Inside. This Memo Pad Is The Perfect Gift For Your Work Bestie Who Gets Your Sense Of Humor

    Cartoon with a stressed office worker and a pile of papers showing funny finds for office personality transplant ideas.

    Review: "I got this as a gift for our boss and she really enjoyed them! The graphic is really cute and with our office being very busy, it was very apt and the boss for a good chuckle out of this!" - Alli

    #8

    Your Desk Clutter Is About To Meet Its Extraterrestrial Match Because This Flying Saucer Paperclip Holder Beams Up Stray Paperclips With Uncanny Efficiency

    Alien UFO office desk accessory with cow-shaped funny paper clips, a quirky personality transplant for your office space.

    Review: "I selected this unique paperclip holder for some fun in the office. It is a clever conversation piece but it also is practical and well made." - Matt Morgan

    Feeling the urge to give your workspace a much-needed humor infusion yet? Hold onto your ergonomic chair, because the parade of peculiar and laugh-out-loud desk accessories is far from over. We've still got a lineup of items that will make even the most serious Monday morning feel a bit brighter.

    Oversized colorful pencils held by hands, showcasing funny finds perfect for an office personality transplant.

    Review: "These comically large pencils actually work and they’re super high quality! They also actually write and the eraser works too" - Lauren Jay

    #10

    Dull Office Supplies Are A Thing Of The Past! These Sarcastic Ballpoint Pens Will Bring Some Much-Needed Humor To Your Workday

    Colorful pens with funny phrases like STOP TALKING and SHH NO ONE CARES, perfect funny finds for an office personality transplant.

    Review: "I bought these for myself and a friend at work. These pens write so smooth! The funny sayings on them are an added bonus ;)" - Aften

    Illuminated decision ball and elderly man in quirky hat with tarot cards, adding funny finds to office personality.

    Review: "Got this as a gag for my office and I have enjoyed it so much that I'm buying more for family and friends. 👍 Awesome value, fast delivery and with a special hand written too.💜👍💯😎 Help this small business put a smile on your face while keeping the smile on theirs.🤪🤣🔥🌈" - Sandra B. Tate

    #12

    From "Out Of Office" To "I'm Not Lazy, I'm Energy Efficient," These 30 Different Fun And Flip-Over Messages Will Perfectly Capture Your Mood

    Two desk calendars with funny messages, perfect funny finds for an office needing a personality transplant.

    Review: "I purchased this for a friend of mine. It's really cute. The cards are colorful and sturdy with a bit of a gloss. It adds a cute touch to a desk or work station. Can't go wrong!" - ND

    Retro camper pen holder with scissors, markers, and pens, a quirky office personality transplant idea for a fun workspace.

    Review: "Oh my god it’s so cute! I love the outdoors and want my own camper but for now as I work this 9-5 this piece of kitsch will scratch the itch. Other posters complained that it wasn’t sturdy or that it tipped over but it’s holding my scissors, some highlighters, and lip balm just fine. I’m so pleased with this!" - Amazon Customer

    #14

    Our Coworkers Will Either Love You Or Hate You For Bringing This Dad Joke Machine Button To The Office - Either Way, It's Guaranteed To Liven Up Those Monday Meetings

    Yellow funny button labeled Dad Joke on a desk, a humorous office personality transplant find.

    Review: "I have a team member who was named the ultimate Dad Joker in our company. This was perfect for his work desk!" - Needham74

    #15

    The Days Of Your Family/Roommates/Pets Thinking Your Intense Staring At A Screen Is An Open Invitation For A Chat Are Over, Thanks To This Very Necessary 'On A Call' Sign For Your Home Office Door

    Lighted sign on office door displaying on a call, adding personality to the workspace with funny finds.

    Review: "This was the perfect solution for me as a work-from-home employee! Family and friends can now come into my office or call out to me without disrupting me when I am on a call." - Chris T.

    #16

    Your Desk Will Now Radiate The Calm Acceptance Of Utter Chaos Every Time You Use Your Mouse On This "This Is Fine" Meme Mousepad

    Office mouse pad with funny dog cartoon sitting calmly amid flames, adding personality to a workspace with humor.

    Review: "Adorable. Can't wait to put it on my desk at work." - Kindle Customer

    Alright, intrepid desk decorators, we're nearing the end of our tour through the wonderfully weird world of office finds, but don't close that browser tab just yet. The final few items on our list are prepped and ready to ensure your workspace is anything but forgettable and everything hilarious.
    #17

    Before Your Keyboard Officially Files For Worker's Comp Due To Aggressive Typing, Redirect That Energy To This Surprisingly Cathartic Desktop Punching Bag

    Red and black desktop punching bag, a funny office find to upgrade your office personality and boost workspace fun.

    Review: "This is my new best friend!! I kept saying I feel I need to punch something so I purchased this. I use it at work. It has great suction and I attach it to my desk and I punch it like a real punching bag. It is made well, it comes with a pump and it is so satisfying to hit. It was a great purchase!" - Nubian Queen

    #18

    Your Coworkers Will Be "Scents-Ing" Something Special When You Gift Them These Hilarious Leado Candles

    Brown candle with funny office quote burning, adding personality transplant vibes and humor to workspace decor.

    Review: "I absolutely loved this! Got it as my going away gift to my coworker. Loved the scent, almost keeped if for myself. Packaging was great! And letters on the candle were clear to read." - Lisha

    Decorative office planters with glasses and accessories adding personality and humor to the workspace with funny finds.

    Review: "I had fun with this one, and it makes me smile in the morning when I arrive at work. Good purchase." - Eleanor F Anders

    #20

    Your Coworkers Will Do A Double-Take, Then Probably Ask Where You Got The Most Wonderfully Weird Office Supply Ever, Aka This Hot Dog Stapler

    Hot dog stapler with mustard and ketchup design on office desk, showcasing funny finds for office personality transplant.

    Review: "This is a great stapler. Weighs more then expected but is an amazing conversation starter. Work for a whole meat company so everyone loves it." - Amazon Customer

    Two women smiling at a laptop with a red funny office sign about no crisis on a busy schedule nearby.

    Review: "Made a great joke gift for my boss for our Secret Santa exchange. I told him when he doesn’t want to be bothered he should just put this on his desk." - Jennifer van der Kleut

    #22

    Your Desk Is About To Look Like It's Training For A Tiny Olympics With This Hilariously Buff Bench Press Pen Holder Keeping Your Writing Tools In Shape

    Desk organizer shaped like a barbell lifting rack holding pens and pencils, a funny office personality transplant find.

    Review: "This is super adorable! I bought this for my office and this fits perfectly. As a big gym rat I am pleased. It is is made out of plastic and not heavy duty material." - Carmen

    #23

    Forget Those Generic Scenic Views, Your Wall Is About To Bravely Document The Real Call Of Doodie, Month After Glorious Month, With This Pooping Pooches Calendar

    Pooping Pooches calendar cover showing a dog in a blue outfit in the snow, featuring funny office personality finds.

    Review: "This is a great gift for the eccentric people in your life. Some people like waking up to coffee, others to a sunrise. Some people need something inspiring to wake up to. Others will benefit from these majestic pooches doing the duty." - Jake

    #24

    Prepare To Be A Real 'Fun-Gi' At Work By Actually Ticking Off Your To-Do List With This Adorable Mushroom Timer For Productivity

    Colorful mushroom-shaped kitchen timers in grass, playful and funny finds for an office personality transplant.

    Review: "The timer works well and easy to use. The color is nice and built well. The timer is pretty loud which is great because I can’t hear much." - Amanda

