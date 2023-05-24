We humans are wonderful creatures. We have been gifted with a unique intellectual power, capable of forming deep thoughts and creating complex works. But sometimes, just sometimes, our mind wants to take a break and our actions can seem absurd and, well, just plain stupid. Where there is so much space for creativity, the situations in which we all become the masters of unwise actions are inevitable.

Let us introduce you to a Twitter page called “No context idiots”, a place proving that no one is completely immune to foolishness. With over 1.3 million followers, it is a treasure trove for all things irrational and absurd. From unbridled internet jokes to images that leave us wondering what exactly these people were thinking, this page presents us with an unexpected variety of ideas and actions.

Scroll down to witness the peculiarities of human behavior and let us know your thoughts in the comments!