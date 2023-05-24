‘No Context Idiots’: This Twitter Page Is A Treasure Trove For All Things Silly And Absurd (72 Pics)
We humans are wonderful creatures. We have been gifted with a unique intellectual power, capable of forming deep thoughts and creating complex works. But sometimes, just sometimes, our mind wants to take a break and our actions can seem absurd and, well, just plain stupid. Where there is so much space for creativity, the situations in which we all become the masters of unwise actions are inevitable.
Let us introduce you to a Twitter page called “No context idiots”, a place proving that no one is completely immune to foolishness. With over 1.3 million followers, it is a treasure trove for all things irrational and absurd. From unbridled internet jokes to images that leave us wondering what exactly these people were thinking, this page presents us with an unexpected variety of ideas and actions.
Scroll down to witness the peculiarities of human behavior and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
This post may include affiliate links.
I'll help you. You know what, I'll also bring the pitchforks (sorry, i'm out of burning torches at the moment)
Guess the kids would need to wait until they're 2 to be given a car!
Plot twist: Takes you to a naughty-naughty sight
I actually think this picture is really cool if it’s not real (if it is a real car accident then it is not cool at all)
Unless his foot is unbelievably strong, I hope and assume this weight difference is enough to avoid any often bizarrely high extra fees but not enough to really damage a surprised baggage handler’s back.
I genuinely don’t understand why Mao is still so venerated in China, after all the atrocities, persecution and Mao-made famines.
I think I’m missing something, but then I don’t use Snapchat. Does it by definition have access to your location or something?