We humans are wonderful creatures. We have been gifted with a unique intellectual power, capable of forming deep thoughts and creating complex works. But sometimes, just sometimes, our mind wants to take a break and our actions can seem absurd and, well, just plain stupid. Where there is so much space for creativity, the situations in which we all become the masters of unwise actions are inevitable.

Let us introduce you to a Twitter page called “No context idiots”, a place proving that no one is completely immune to foolishness. With over 1.3 million followers, it is a treasure trove for all things irrational and absurd. From unbridled internet jokes to images that leave us wondering what exactly these people were thinking, this page presents us with an unexpected variety of ideas and actions.

Scroll down to witness the peculiarities of human behavior and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

#1

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

cats_from_the_void
I'll help you. You know what, I'll also bring the pitchforks (sorry, i'm out of burning torches at the moment)

#2

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#3

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

ThatCapybara
This post should be called "no context geniuses"

#4

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

Hawkmoon
Try it on starboy98 account.

#5

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

Abel
Is dad inside the coffin?

#6

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#7

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#8

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#9

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

Ian Reynolds
I see nothing wrong here, just a cool bed spread

#10

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

Just a boring person
Guess the kids would need to wait until they're 2 to be given a car!

#11

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#12

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#13

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#14

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#15

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#16

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#17

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#18

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

Hawkmoon
Plot twist. It was "D³ + 2D² -7D +4" all the time.

#19

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#20

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#21

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#22

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

AJay
Not good enough, the wine glass isn't full

#23

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#24

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#25

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

Cardboard Box (He/She)
Plot twist: Takes you to a naughty-naughty sight

#26

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#27

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#28

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#29

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

Olivia Lisbon
I'd rather clean one dish than the whole microwave.

#30

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

Sheena
The fear in her eyes lmao

#31

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#32

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#33

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#34

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#35

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

Daria
it's so cute I wanna squeeze it 😍

#36

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#37

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#38

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#39

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#40

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#41

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#42

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

The turtle chef
I actually think this picture is really cool if it's not real (if it is a real car accident then it is not cool at all)

#43

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#44

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#45

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

The turtle chef
It's very cringe but why do I love it

#46

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#47

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

AJay
If anyone would like to know, I am pretty sure that the caption means "'this is so sick" when translated to English (but I may be wrong, English is not my first language)

#48

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

Olivia Lisbon
Unless his foot is unbelievably strong, I hope and assume this weight difference is enough to avoid any often bizarrely high extra fees but not enough to really damage a surprised baggage handler's back.

#49

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#50

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#51

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#52

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

Olivia Lisbon
I genuinely don't understand why Mao is still so venerated in China, after all the atrocities, persecution and Mao-made famines.

#53

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#54

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#55

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

Olivia Lisbon
I think I'm missing something, but then I don't use Snapchat. Does it by definition have access to your location or something?

#56

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#57

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#58

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#59

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#60

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#61

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#62

Funny-No-Context-Idiots

#63

Funny-No-Context-Idiots