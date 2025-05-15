This IG Account Shares Funny Parenting Memes That Are Painfully RelatableInterview With Expert
Whether you're a parent or not, it's hard not to smile when you come across a good parenting meme. They're the perfect mix of chaos, honesty, and humor, wrapped in one painfully relatable punchline.
Today, we’ve gathered some of the funniest posts from an Instagram account that absolutely nails the parenting experience. These memes cover everything from toys in the toilet to five-minute showers that turn into therapy sessions. If you’ve ever reheated your coffee five times and still never drank it, this one’s for you. Equal parts therapy and comedy, these posts are guaranteed to lift your mood.
This post may include affiliate links.
Quite often, kids turn to their moms for everything: big or small. Lost a toy? “Mom!” Can’t find socks? “Mom!” Forgot a school project? You guessed it. Moms are the built-in superheroes who somehow always get it done. No matter how tired they are, they swoop in and fix things. And honestly, they make it look effortless, until you hear the full story.
To understand what really goes on behind that supermom cape, we spoke with Reema Kothari. She’s a mom of two and co-runs PKIN Luxury Clothing with her husband in Jaipur. Their boutique has been featured in international fashion shows, but at home, she’s just “Mom.” From newborn cries to business calls, she’s juggled it all. And she was kind enough to share what that really feels like.
“Being a mother is a full-time, thankless job,” she laughs, echoing what many moms silently feel. “Initially, when I had my daughter, I was completely overwhelmed.” Everything changed overnight: her body, her time, and her sense of self. The love was instant, but the adjustment took time. No one prepares you for the emotional rollercoaster. And that’s just day one.
“Taking care of a newborn is demanding in ways I didn’t expect,” she admits. “From breastfeeding every few hours to learning how to swaddle, I felt like I was in survival mode.” Nights were long, and the days blurred together. But somehow, you keep going. Because that tiny human depends on you for everything. And love keeps you moving, even when you’re running on fumes.
“It’s like you lose yourself for a while,” she says softly. “Your routine, your time, your space, it’s all gone. You don’t realize how much of your identity is tied to the little things until they disappear.” But it’s not all loss, it’s transformation. You slowly grow into a new version of yourself. One that’s more tired, sure—but also tougher than ever.
Just as she found her footing again, life threw in another surprise. “I had my son, and this time I knew, I wanted to do things differently,” she says. Experience gave her clarity. She learned from the chaos of her first round. And this time, she prioritized herself, too. Not perfectly, but intentionally. It changed everything.
“You need to find your peace in the chaos,” Reema shares. “Because the chaos doesn’t go away.” Whether it’s tantrums, teething, or to-do lists, it’s always something. So instead of waiting for calm, she created little moments of calm. A quiet coffee break. A walk with no phones. Just something to breathe again.
“Stay focused and stay positive,” she says, with a smile that’s been through it all. “There will be good days and bad ones. Some days you’ll feel like a superhero, others like a mess.” And that’s okay. Parenting isn’t about perfection. It’s about being present, even when it’s messy. Especially when it’s messy.
“Don’t be fooled by all the Pinterest-perfect photos,” she warns. “There’s so much more behind the frame.” For every smiling kid in a matching outfit, there’s likely a tantrum just out of shot. Comparison steals joy. And no filter can fix the pressure it brings. Moms deserve honesty, not highlight reels.
“Managing work and kids can be overwhelming,” she says plainly. “There’s no sugarcoating it.” There are deadlines, dishes, and diapers, sometimes all at once. But she makes it work with planning, support, and forgiving herself when it all goes sideways. “It’s not about balance,” she says. “It’s about adapting.”
“You have to figure out what works for you,” she emphasizes. Not every mom needs a color-coded calendar or a morning routine. Some need help. Some need space. And all need grace. What matters is that it fits your life, not someone else’s version of it.
“Don’t forget your individual identity,” she adds firmly. “You’re a mom, yes but you’re still you.” That’s something that gets lost in the chaos of school runs and lunch boxes. Reema says she schedules time for herself—not as a luxury, but as a necessity. A happy mom is a stronger mom.
“Get your kids involved if needed,” she suggests. “Let them help. Let them see you work. Let them grow with you.” Whether it’s folding laundry or tagging clothes for the boutique, it teaches responsibility. And it reminds them that moms are humans, not machines. It’s a family thing.
Being a mom isn’t easy, but hearing stories like Reema’s reminds us that it’s possible. With patience, perspective, and a bit of humor, moms can get through just about anything. They deserve support, rest, and so much love. And yes, a break, even if it’s just five minutes to scroll and smile.
Which brings us to this: every mom deserves a laugh break. That’s where these memes come in. They’re silly, snarky, and painfully accurate, and we hope they give you a moment of joy. So tell us, which one made you smile the most today? We’d love to hear in the comments.