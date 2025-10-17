136 Times People Saw Something Moderately Interesting And Decided To Share It With The World (New Pics)
Hollywood, the news, and social media might make you think that the entire world is in the middle of a dramatic, high-energy, blockbuster scenario 24/7. And plenty of dramatic and important things do happen from time to time. But on any given day, across the vast majority of the world, things aren’t exactly wild. They’re mild.
Most things aren’t amazing or catastrophic. And it’s refreshing to take a step back from the fast pace of the internet. The legendary ‘Mildly Interesting’ community helps you do just that. Its members share their mildly interesting photos to interest you. Mildly. We’ve collected the freshest from the bunch to spark some curiosity and bring a bit of amusement (but not too much!) into your lives, Pandas. Scroll down to check out the pics.
Braided Grass At The Park
The Way The Snow Folded At The Bottom Of The Slide When It Slid Down Looks Neat
“Americano” Is Now “Canadiano” At This Coffee Shop
Staying curious about the world, even mildly, is a wildly challenging thing when you’re a grown-up. You have lots of responsibilities (work, studies, chores, parenting, etc.) and seemingly less time and energy to engage with new things in your environment. Not to mention the fact that you might (wrongly) believe that you already know everything there is to know about the world. But this interest in new things can negatively impact your health and your quality of life.
As you age, your curiosity tends to decline, UCLA states. But this isn’t the full picture. It is vital for your mental health that you stay engaged with the world around you. Staying curious and learning new things that you’re interested in can offset or even prevent Alzheimer’s disease. On the other hand, living a life of disinterest and barely any curiosity can increase your risk of dementia.
The Checklist Of Sins I Had To Fill Out For Confession
Apartment Building Has A Vending Machine That Lets You Rent Vacuums, Air Mattress, Printer, And Even An Xbox!
Canadian Stores Still Encouraging Us Boycott Despite Tariff Postponement
According to UCLA, people tend to have two types of curiosity in varying degrees. That’s trait curiosity (a personality trait denoting your general level of curiosity about the world) and state curiosity (your curiosity about specific topics or hobbies).
These two types of curiosity are correlated, and having more of one leads to more of the other. Recent research shows that state curiosity declines in early adulthood, sharply increases in middle age, and then continues into old age.
The Local Bus System Honored Rosa Parks On Her Birthday
My Husband And I Had Correlating Fortune Cookies Messages
My Polydactyl Cat With Two Extra Toes On Each Of His Front Paws
Picking up a new hobby or two can be a great way to showcase your curiosity about the world and also improve your mental health. You’re keeping your mind sharp. But at the same time, you’re also potentially connecting with new people in the hobby community. And having an active, thriving, positive social life is a core part of longevity, happiness, and fulfillment.
Verywell Mind stresses that bonding with like-minded people over mutual passions is great for your health. On top of that, it boosts your sense of purpose and reduces the effects of loneliness, anxiety, and depression.
A Potato Chip Almost Exactly The Same Shape As The Picture On The Package
The Man Operating The Emergency Exit In Southwest Airlines' Safety Pamphlet Has A Prosthetic Leg
Pair Of Trading Cards I Have Signed By Both Bruce And Caitlyn Jenner
Some of the biggest barriers to trying new hobbies include a lack of time, the pressure to do well, the fear of failure, and the fear of rejection.
“The pressure to do well can keep people from trying at all,” Manhattan-based psychologist Dr. Alexandra Stratyner told Verywell Mind.
My Friend Made A Deviled Ostrich Egg
My Chickfila Sandwich Came Deconstructed With The Bun In A Separate Bag
The Snow Froze Like Flowers In The Parking Lot
“Adults have a pre-existing perception of competence or knowledge. This anxiety can arise from a fear of saying something ‘dumb’ or being awkward in public, especially if the hobby is social and group-oriented,” she added.
“Someone trying a new club or class may feel anxiety about not fitting in. This dreadfulness can make starting a new hobby sound more terrifying than pleasant.”
Cop Manually Controlling Traffic Lights At An Intersection In India
A Lightning Strike Happened The Moment I Took A Photo And Made It Look Like Daytime. I Took The Second Photo 10 Seconds Later
This Hotel Has A Room Numbered 419+1 Instead Of 420
During one in-depth interview that Bored Panda conducted with the ‘Mildly Interesting’ moderator team, we learned about the importance that post titles play in keeping the atmosphere, well, mild. The titles have to describe the content without any fluff, so they end up getting rid of all of the clickbait. This is very refreshing if you’re tired of the tons of clickbait that you find in the news, on social media, and on YouTube.
“Our content is generated by our community, and given that titles cannot be clickbait, there is a unique feeling of people seeing something mildly interesting, whipping their phone out of their pocket, capturing, and posting. So the community feels very interactive (the content creators are all here) and laid back. This is probably why our comments sections are almost always nice and relaxed and, themselves, mildly interesting,” the moderator shared with Bored Panda earlier.
My Bunny Always Chooses To Sit On This Floor Tile That’s The Same Color As Him
My Uncle Lit A Firework Which Failed To Launch But Didn’t Fail To Detonate
My Son Put A Mushroom Cap On Some Paper
Seasonal changes and the holidays, naturally, impact the type of content people post. During another interview, one of the moderators pointed out that when a particular type of content starts to be posted incredibly often, it gets marked with the ‘Overdone’ flair. That way, the community receives the signal to focus on other types of mildly amusing photos.
A Bee Napping While Cuddling A Flower. She Grabbed On Tighter When I Tried To Pull It Away
Weird Pattern On Old Silicone Spatula After Chocolate Fondue And “Washing”
My Bubble Gun Has 69 Holes
A subtle impact that the ‘Mildly Interesting’ project has had on many internet users is that it gives them the impulse to take out their phone and snap a photo of something that others might otherwise pass by. They’re encouraged to participate. And the barrier for entry is incredibly low: you’re posting mildly interesting things to gently entertain strangers online, not aiming to win photography prizes with artistic masterpieces. If you’re lucky, your image might accidentally go viral.
The moderator urged people to expose themselves to more novelty and ambiguity in their daily lives so that they stay curious about the world as they grow older.
My Chicken Breast Matched The Size And Shape Of My Toast Nearly Exactly
It Rained And It’s Only Wet Where My Rear Wiper Wipes
This Ink Cartridge Warns Against Automatic Firmware Updates
The ‘Mildly Interesting’ subreddit is all about sharing photos “that are, you know, mildly interesting.” You’re meant to post pics of things that mildly interest you, and have a bit of fun.
It would be a disservice to claim that this online group is popular. It is gargantuan. Created way back in 2012, over the past 13+ years, ‘Mildly Interesting’ has grown to become a legendary repository for cool photos and an incredibly active community of followers.
At the time of writing, 6.5 million people visit the sub every single week, sharing 57k contributions. And while numbers alone can’t quite capture the lightning in a bottle that this online group has caught, the stats are still gosh darn impressive.
One of the coolest things about this subreddit is that everyone shares only original content. That means that every photo you see there is taken by an actual person. These aren’t just reshares of cool pics, popular memes, or random screenshots. ‘Mildly Interesting’ operates under the idea that, “If you didn't take the picture, don't post it.”
I Grind My Teeth So Hard At Night That I’m Wearing Through My Night Guard
Spilled Bottle Of Tapatio Hot Sauce Removed The Finish From The Floor
The Effect On My Goggles Of Daily Swimming For 6 Months (Top Is Before, Yellow Is After)
