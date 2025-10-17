Most things aren’t amazing or catastrophic. And it’s refreshing to take a step back from the fast pace of the internet. The legendary ‘Mildly Interesting’ community helps you do just that. Its members share their mildly interesting photos to interest you. Mildly. We’ve collected the freshest from the bunch to spark some curiosity and bring a bit of amusement (but not too much!) into your lives, Pandas. Scroll down to check out the pics.

Hollywood, the news, and social media might make you think that the entire world is in the middle of a dramatic, high-energy, blockbuster scenario 24/7. And plenty of dramatic and important things do happen from time to time. But on any given day, across the vast majority of the world, things aren’t exactly wild. They’re mild .

#1 Braided Grass At The Park

#2 The Way The Snow Folded At The Bottom Of The Slide When It Slid Down Looks Neat

#3 "Americano" Is Now "Canadiano" At This Coffee Shop

Staying curious about the world, even mildly, is a wildly challenging thing when you’re a grown-up. You have lots of responsibilities (work, studies, chores, parenting, etc.) and seemingly less time and energy to engage with new things in your environment. Not to mention the fact that you might (wrongly) believe that you already know everything there is to know about the world. But this interest in new things can negatively impact your health and your quality of life. ADVERTISEMENT As you age, your curiosity tends to decline, UCLA states. But this isn’t the full picture. It is vital for your mental health that you stay engaged with the world around you. Staying curious and learning new things that you’re interested in can offset or even prevent Alzheimer’s disease. On the other hand, living a life of disinterest and barely any curiosity can increase your risk of dementia.

#4 The Checklist Of Sins I Had To Fill Out For Confession

#5 Apartment Building Has A Vending Machine That Lets You Rent Vacuums, Air Mattress, Printer, And Even An Xbox!

#6 Canadian Stores Still Encouraging Us Boycott Despite Tariff Postponement

According to UCLA, people tend to have two types of curiosity in varying degrees. That’s trait curiosity (a personality trait denoting your general level of curiosity about the world) and state curiosity (your curiosity about specific topics or hobbies). These two types of curiosity are correlated, and having more of one leads to more of the other. Recent research shows that state curiosity declines in early adulthood, sharply increases in middle age, and then continues into old age.

#7 The Local Bus System Honored Rosa Parks On Her Birthday

#8 My Husband And I Had Correlating Fortune Cookies Messages

#9 My Polydactyl Cat With Two Extra Toes On Each Of His Front Paws

Picking up a new hobby or two can be a great way to showcase your curiosity about the world and also improve your mental health. You’re keeping your mind sharp. But at the same time, you’re also potentially connecting with new people in the hobby community. And having an active, thriving, positive social life is a core part of longevity, happiness, and fulfillment. Verywell Mind stresses that bonding with like-minded people over mutual passions is great for your health. On top of that, it boosts your sense of purpose and reduces the effects of loneliness, anxiety, and depression.

#10 A Potato Chip Almost Exactly The Same Shape As The Picture On The Package

#11 The Man Operating The Emergency Exit In Southwest Airlines' Safety Pamphlet Has A Prosthetic Leg

#12 Pair Of Trading Cards I Have Signed By Both Bruce And Caitlyn Jenner

Some of the biggest barriers to trying new hobbies include a lack of time, the pressure to do well, the fear of failure, and the fear of rejection. “The pressure to do well can keep people from trying at all,” Manhattan-based psychologist Dr. Alexandra Stratyner told Verywell Mind.

#13 My Friend Made A Deviled Ostrich Egg

#14 My Chickfila Sandwich Came Deconstructed With The Bun In A Separate Bag

#15 The Snow Froze Like Flowers In The Parking Lot

“Adults have a pre-existing perception of competence or knowledge. This anxiety can arise from a fear of saying something ‘dumb’ or being awkward in public, especially if the hobby is social and group-oriented,” she added. “Someone trying a new club or class may feel anxiety about not fitting in. This dreadfulness can make starting a new hobby sound more terrifying than pleasant.”

#16 Cop Manually Controlling Traffic Lights At An Intersection In India

#17 A Lightning Strike Happened The Moment I Took A Photo And Made It Look Like Daytime. I Took The Second Photo 10 Seconds Later

#18 This Hotel Has A Room Numbered 419+1 Instead Of 420

During one in-depth interview that Bored Panda conducted with the ‘Mildly Interesting’ moderator team, we learned about the importance that post titles play in keeping the atmosphere, well, mild. The titles have to describe the content without any fluff, so they end up getting rid of all of the clickbait. This is very refreshing if you’re tired of the tons of clickbait that you find in the news, on social media, and on YouTube. “Our content is generated by our community, and given that titles cannot be clickbait, there is a unique feeling of people seeing something mildly interesting, whipping their phone out of their pocket, capturing, and posting. So the community feels very interactive (the content creators are all here) and laid back. This is probably why our comments sections are almost always nice and relaxed and, themselves, mildly interesting,” the moderator shared with Bored Panda earlier.

#19 My Bunny Always Chooses To Sit On This Floor Tile That's The Same Color As Him

#20 My Uncle Lit A Firework Which Failed To Launch But Didn't Fail To Detonate

#21 My Son Put A Mushroom Cap On Some Paper

Seasonal changes and the holidays, naturally, impact the type of content people post. During another interview, one of the moderators pointed out that when a particular type of content starts to be posted incredibly often, it gets marked with the ‘Overdone’ flair. That way, the community receives the signal to focus on other types of mildly amusing photos.

#22 A Bee Napping While Cuddling A Flower. She Grabbed On Tighter When I Tried To Pull It Away

#23 Weird Pattern On Old Silicone Spatula After Chocolate Fondue And "Washing"

#24 My Bubble Gun Has 69 Holes

A subtle impact that the ‘Mildly Interesting’ project has had on many internet users is that it gives them the impulse to take out their phone and snap a photo of something that others might otherwise pass by. They’re encouraged to participate. And the barrier for entry is incredibly low: you’re posting mildly interesting things to gently entertain strangers online, not aiming to win photography prizes with artistic masterpieces. If you’re lucky, your image might accidentally go viral. The moderator urged people to expose themselves to more novelty and ambiguity in their daily lives so that they stay curious about the world as they grow older.

#25 My Chicken Breast Matched The Size And Shape Of My Toast Nearly Exactly

#26 It Rained And It's Only Wet Where My Rear Wiper Wipes

#27 This Ink Cartridge Warns Against Automatic Firmware Updates

The ‘Mildly Interesting’ subreddit is all about sharing photos “that are, you know, mildly interesting.” You’re meant to post pics of things that mildly interest you, and have a bit of fun. It would be a disservice to claim that this online group is popular. It is gargantuan. Created way back in 2012, over the past 13+ years, ‘Mildly Interesting’ has grown to become a legendary repository for cool photos and an incredibly active community of followers. ADVERTISEMENT At the time of writing, 6.5 million people visit the sub every single week, sharing 57k contributions. And while numbers alone can’t quite capture the lightning in a bottle that this online group has caught, the stats are still gosh darn impressive. ADVERTISEMENT One of the coolest things about this subreddit is that everyone shares only original content. That means that every photo you see there is taken by an actual person. These aren’t just reshares of cool pics, popular memes, or random screenshots. ‘Mildly Interesting’ operates under the idea that, “If you didn't take the picture, don't post it.”

#28 I Grind My Teeth So Hard At Night That I'm Wearing Through My Night Guard

#29 Spilled Bottle Of Tapatio Hot Sauce Removed The Finish From The Floor

#30 The Effect On My Goggles Of Daily Swimming For 6 Months (Top Is Before, Yellow Is After)

If you’ve got any mild or wild opinions to share, we’d love to hear them, Pandas. Which of these photos did you enjoy looking at the most? What are some mild interests and hobbies that you have? What do you do to protect yourself from the non-stop, lightning-fast pace of the modern internet? We’ll wait for you in the comments, so join us there whenever you’d like.

#31 I Got Eggs As A Valentine's Present From A Student

#32 My Hand After 70lb Weight Loss

#33 The Snow Has Melted Everywhere Except Around This Heat Pump

#34 How Empty The Wife Valentine's Day Cards Section Is Compared To Husband

#35 You Can Reveal Lincoln's Hat On The Il Driver's License With A Black Light!

#36 302 Individual Stamps On My Package From China

#37 Valentine's Card I Got In The 90s (Left) And The One My Son Got Yesterday

#38 This Pub's Bathroom Is Down A Flight Of Stairs, So They Installed Cushions On The Wall

#39 Our Plane Flew Through The Northern Lights

#40 The Morning Sun Shining Through The Front Door Peephole On My Staircase

#41 Fog Over La Makes It Look Like Badly Rendered Video Game

#42 Tracked My Boyfriend's Hot Sauce Consumption Over The Course Of 13 Days

#43 My Cactus Shows When I Stopped Smoking

#44 I Made A Crane From A Breath Strip

#45 This Sign At The Pool Prohibits People With Diarrhea To Enter The Water

#46 Carotenosis Before And After. Left Was Me In December, Right Is Me Now After I Stopped Eating Carrots Every Day

#47 I Manage A Liquor Store And Found A 24 Hour Aa Token Left On The Shelf

#48 A Bug Landed On My Husband's Back And Laid Eggs

#49 Just Cleanly Removed The Entire Nerve From My Patient's Tooth (On Purpose)

#50 Woke Up From A Nap And My Pupils Are Two Different Sizes

#51 There's A Wi-Fi Symbol On My Potato As I Was Peeling It

#52 My Dog Kinda Looks Like An Oil Painting In This Photo

#53 My Citys Landfill Gives Me Windows Xp Vibes

#54 Broke An Billards Ball And Found A Mini One Inside

#55 My Father Found Over $40k USD Inside An Old Furnace

#56 My Dad Was Apple Employee #1851 In 1981

#57 This Restaurant Puts A Sticker On All Ubereats Order To Tell You Not To Use Ubereats

#58 Chuck E Got Arrested At My Local Chuck E Cheese

#59 The Sky Outside My House Looks Like A Badly Rendered Video Game

#60 There Are Four Seats, But The Shadow Only Casts Three Due To The Lighting

#61 Almost Flat Rainbow

#62 This Mushroom Growing Kit I Saw At The Hardware Store Sprouted Itself Through The Top

#63 The Boardwalk Wood Isn't Getting Wet Around The Screws

#64 My Mom Grew Braided Carrots

#65 Local Grocer Covers Cereal Boxes That Have Images Of Women For "Modesty" Purposes

#66 Was Taking Apart An Old Dryer And Found A Bunch Of These Perfectly Spherical Lint Balls Inside

#67 The Writing On Jessie And Woody's Feet Is Different To Show How Different Andy's Handwriting Is As He Got Older

#68 The Name Of This World Heritage Site In Canada Is Surprisingly Violent

#69 Beautiful Cappuccino Machine At An Estate Sale

#70 I Got $4 In Silver Certificates Today As A Tip

#71 Chocolate Covered Strawberry Without The Strawberry, Inside View

#72 I Pinched My Finger With Pliers And Instead Of One Bruise I Got Like 40 Tiny Bruises

#73 My Daughter's Toy Ice Cream Ingredients

#74 The Taco Bell In My Hometown Hasn't Been Updated Since The 90s

#75 I Found A Wallet On A Saturday, I Left A Note In A Way So Only The Real Owner Could Contact Me

#76 Received This Huge Ice Cream Cone From Mcdonald's

#77 My Unopened Water Has A Cap In It

#78 We Live In Phoenix. Our Thermometer Literally Melted

#79 Random Black Dot Appeared On My Hand Three Days Ago

#80 Sometimes My Veins Are Sunken Instead Of Raised

#81 My Bag Of Crisps Tells Me How Long I'd Need To Run For To Burn Off One Portion's Worth Of Calories

#82 One Lighter Out Of My New Pack Has A Really Long Flame

#83 My Dentist Office Has A Therapy Dog That Will Sit With You If You Are Feeling Nervous

#84 The Faucet Handle On The Left Is Scratched By My Wife's Wedding Ring, But The Handle On The Right Still Looks Almost New

#85 My Newborn In A Body Composition Pod

#86 Butcher Box Feeds Family Of Four For A Week- $25

#87 Flossed A Tiny 8 Out Of My Teeth Last Night

#88 The Pineapples In My Spa Water Are Shaped Like Cats

#89 I Found This Strange Lemon At Workplace

#90 I Found A Fake Brick In My Garage Containing A Load Of Coins Hidden By The Previous Owner

#91 My 93 Year Old Nan Can Touch Her Toes

#92 This Shop Cat By My Workplace Is 18+ Years Old

#93 I Have A Birth Defect That Makes Me Unable To Bend My Thumbs

#94 Over $1m Worth Of Singles Stapled To The Walls And Ceilings Of This Restaurant

#95 Me And My Cat Have Matching Birthmarks On Our Faces

#96 Owl Hit My Window, Leaving A Perfect Silhouette

#97 A Big Chunk Of Obsidian My Son Found

#98 Saw A Rock That Resembles A Foot

#99 Intricate Potato Chip Flower In My Bag Of Cape Cod

#100 My Cutting Mat Produces Oil From These Four Squares

#101 My Girlfriend Fell With Her Bike And Her Eyelashes Are Embedded In Her Broken Glasses

#102 This Pear Fell From Our Tree And Cut Itself In Half - Perfectly Corrugated

#103 My Old Phone Case Of 4 Years

#104 Anti Theft Spam In Hawaii Share icon

#105 The Squeeze Ball At The Donation Center Is A Little Propane Tank Share icon

#106 My Potato Looks Just Like An Apple Share icon

#107 I Get To Watch The Airbus Beluga Fly Past My Window Almost Every Day Share icon

#108 Salsa Dripped Onto My Copper Bottom Pot And Turned Blue Share icon

#109 In The UK, Car Rental Companies Give You A Wristband For Your Left Wrist To Remind You To Drive On The Left Side Of The Road Share icon

#110 My Son Eats His Watermelon Down To The Skin Share icon

#111 Got A Solid Wood And Metal Birthday Invite For A Stranger In An Unmarked Golden Envelop. [address Removed] Share icon

#112 My Middle Finger Turns Extremely White When It's Cold Share icon

#113 My Local Church Has A Statue Of An Angel Killing The Corona Virus Share icon

#114 This Bmw Test Vehicle Has A Qr Code With A Privacy Policy Basically Share icon

#115 Only One Of My Daughters Pant Legs Shrunk In The Dryer Share icon

#116 Fly Trapped Itself On Some Hot Glu That Dripped From The Gun Share icon

#117 A Perfectly Shaped Flower Share icon

#118 This Cross Walk Button Asks You Not To Push It Share icon

#119 Large Bruising At My Hand 2 Days After A Practice Iv Insertion Share icon

#120 My Knee Spontaneously Doubled In Size Share icon

#121 This Mcdonalds Only Has One Golden Arch Share icon

#122 A Hot Air Balloon Landed In My Back Yard Last Night Share icon

#123 My Croissant Looks Like The Rebel Alliance Symbol From Star Wars Share icon

#124 Weird Bottle Found On The Ocean With Many Human-Added Parts And Layers (No Message Inside Sadly) Share icon

#125 Got A Bite/Scratch/Cut (Idk What Happened) And My Now My Vein Is Squiggly Share icon

#126 This Sign On A Hiking Trail Thanking A Good Samaritan Share icon

#127 All Of My Favorite Pairs Of Jeans Ripped In About The Same Place Share icon

#128 This Chunk Of Marble Glued To The Inside Of This Clock I Bought Share icon

#129 This Mcdonald’s Flag At Half-Staff Share icon

#130 H&m Tags Have Rfids In Them Share icon

#131 Phone Charger Broke In Such A Way Where Both Prongs Came Out And Were Stuck In The Outlet When I Unplugged It Share icon

#132 Brazilian Remote Has A Specific Button For Soccer Share icon

#133 My Barber Covered A Bullet Hole With A Sticker Of George Clooney’s Head Share icon

#134 My Public Safety Teacher Has A Bolt From The Twin Towers After The Collapse Share icon

#135 My Cat Crawled In My Bathrobe Sleeve And Fell Asleep Share icon

