Hollywood, the news, and social media might make you think that the entire world is in the middle of a dramatic, high-energy, blockbuster scenario 24/7. And plenty of dramatic and important things do happen from time to time. But on any given day, across the vast majority of the world, things aren’t exactly wild. They’re mild.

Most things aren’t amazing or catastrophic. And it’s refreshing to take a step back from the fast pace of the internet. The legendary ‘Mildly Interesting’ community helps you do just that. Its members share their mildly interesting photos to interest you. Mildly. We’ve collected the freshest from the bunch to spark some curiosity and bring a bit of amusement (but not too much!) into your lives, Pandas. Scroll down to check out the pics.

#1

Braided Grass At The Park

Green leafy plant in a garden bed with wood chips showing a moderately interesting natural formation shared by people.

Femalexxrage Report

Lee Gilliland
Lee Gilliland
Lee Gilliland
Community Member
Premium 43 minutes ago

Braided by the wind. Happens a lot on Cape Hatteras.

    #2

    The Way The Snow Folded At The Bottom Of The Slide When It Slid Down Looks Neat

    Snow peeled away from the edge of a slide in smooth layers, a moderately interesting sight shared outdoors in winter.

    Scarielaaa Report

    #3

    “Americano” Is Now “Canadiano” At This Coffee Shop

    Coffee menu with espresso drinks including a uniquely spelled Canadiano highlighted in green on a blackboard.

    BizAcc Report

    Staying curious about the world, even mildly, is a wildly challenging thing when you’re a grown-up. You have lots of responsibilities (work, studies, chores, parenting, etc.) and seemingly less time and energy to engage with new things in your environment. Not to mention the fact that you might (wrongly) believe that you already know everything there is to know about the world. But this interest in new things can negatively impact your health and your quality of life.

    As you age, your curiosity tends to decline, UCLA states. But this isn’t the full picture. It is vital for your mental health that you stay engaged with the world around you. Staying curious and learning new things that you’re interested in can offset or even prevent Alzheimer’s disease. On the other hand, living a life of disinterest and barely any curiosity can increase your risk of dementia.
    #4

    The Checklist Of Sins I Had To Fill Out For Confession

    List of sins, rituals, and superstitions seen as moderately interesting to share with the world.

    clarinrin3 Report

    #5

    Apartment Building Has A Vending Machine That Lets You Rent Vacuums, Air Mattress, Printer, And Even An Xbox!

    Vending machine-style setup with vacuum cleaners, steamers, and irons available to borrow for moderate interest sharing.

    nosidam Report

    #6

    Canadian Stores Still Encouraging Us Boycott Despite Tariff Postponement

    Sign in a store promoting Canadian products with a maple leaf logo and stacked Pepsi packs in the foreground.

    Big_Depth8762 Report

    According to UCLA, people tend to have two types of curiosity in varying degrees. That’s trait curiosity (a personality trait denoting your general level of curiosity about the world) and state curiosity (your curiosity about specific topics or hobbies).

    These two types of curiosity are correlated, and having more of one leads to more of the other. Recent research shows that state curiosity declines in early adulthood, sharply increases in middle age, and then continues into old age.
    #7

    The Local Bus System Honored Rosa Parks On Her Birthday

    Bus seat reserved in honor of Rosa Parks with a colorful patterned interior, showing moderately interesting public transit detail.

    OkPear1343 Report

    #8

    My Husband And I Had Correlating Fortune Cookies Messages

    Close-up of two fortune cookie messages about March, shared as a moderately interesting moment by people worldwide.

    BlondeRed Report

    #9

    My Polydactyl Cat With Two Extra Toes On Each Of His Front Paws

    Close-up of a cat's paw with an unusual extra toe held gently by a human hand, showing moderately interesting details.

    Savings_Recover_5046 Report

    Picking up a new hobby or two can be a great way to showcase your curiosity about the world and also improve your mental health. You’re keeping your mind sharp. But at the same time, you’re also potentially connecting with new people in the hobby community. And having an active, thriving, positive social life is a core part of longevity, happiness, and fulfillment.

    Verywell Mind stresses that bonding with like-minded people over mutual passions is great for your health. On top of that, it boosts your sense of purpose and reduces the effects of loneliness, anxiety, and depression.
    #10

    A Potato Chip Almost Exactly The Same Shape As The Picture On The Package

    Hand holding a potato chip that perfectly matches the image on the chip bag showing something moderately interesting.

    xi_close_flat Report

    #11

    The Man Operating The Emergency Exit In Southwest Airlines' Safety Pamphlet Has A Prosthetic Leg

    Illustration of a person with a prosthetic leg stepping out during an emergency exit procedure, moderately interesting share.

    Kmb1995 Report

    #12

    Pair Of Trading Cards I Have Signed By Both Bruce And Caitlyn Jenner

    Two moderately interesting autographed Bruce and Caitlyn Jenner trading cards, PSA/DNA certified in protective cases.

    thatmanwill Report

    Some of the biggest barriers to trying new hobbies include a lack of time, the pressure to do well, the fear of failure, and the fear of rejection.

    “The pressure to do well can keep people from trying at all,” Manhattan-based psychologist Dr. Alexandra Stratyner told Verywell Mind.
    #13

    My Friend Made A Deviled Ostrich Egg

    Close-up of a moderately interesting deviled egg with unusual presentation and seasoning on a kitchen counter.

    GiveMeYourDwnvts Report

    #14

    My Chickfila Sandwich Came Deconstructed With The Bun In A Separate Bag

    Fast food meal with waffle fries, grilled chicken on lettuce, and a sandwich bun seen as moderately interesting by people online.

    500mgPrednisone Report

    #15

    The Snow Froze Like Flowers In The Parking Lot

    Close-up of frost crystals forming intricate patterns on a dark surface, showcasing a moderately interesting natural phenomenon.

    Goodnight_Gromit Report

    “Adults have a pre-existing perception of competence or knowledge. This anxiety can arise from a fear of saying something ‘dumb’ or being awkward in public, especially if the hobby is social and group-oriented,” she added.

    “Someone trying a new club or class may feel anxiety about not fitting in. This dreadfulness can make starting a new hobby sound more terrifying than pleasant.”
    #16

    Cop Manually Controlling Traffic Lights At An Intersection In India

    Man standing next to a pole with a mobile phone charger cable wrapped around his arm on a city street.

    JuniorAd1070 Report

    #17

    A Lightning Strike Happened The Moment I Took A Photo And Made It Look Like Daytime. I Took The Second Photo 10 Seconds Later

    Day and night views of a rainy urban street with parked bicycles and cars, captured as moderately interesting moments.

    thebookkeeper Report

    #18

    This Hotel Has A Room Numbered 419+1 Instead Of 420

    Room number sign showing 419+1 with no smoking symbol, an example of moderately interesting details people share.

    SerendipitouslySane Report

    During one in-depth interview that Bored Panda conducted with the ‘Mildly Interesting’ moderator team, we learned about the importance that post titles play in keeping the atmosphere, well, mild. The titles have to describe the content without any fluff, so they end up getting rid of all of the clickbait. This is very refreshing if you’re tired of the tons of clickbait that you find in the news, on social media, and on YouTube.

    “Our content is generated by our community, and given that titles cannot be clickbait, there is a unique feeling of people seeing something mildly interesting, whipping their phone out of their pocket, capturing, and posting. So the community feels very interactive (the content creators are all here) and laid back. This is probably why our comments sections are almost always nice and relaxed and, themselves, mildly interesting,” the moderator shared with Bored Panda earlier.
    #19

    My Bunny Always Chooses To Sit On This Floor Tile That’s The Same Color As Him

    Small rabbit sitting perfectly inside a single floor tile square in a minimally decorated tiled room, moderately interesting sight.

    milenoopy Report

    #20

    My Uncle Lit A Firework Which Failed To Launch But Didn’t Fail To Detonate

    Two people watching bright sparks radiate outward at night, capturing a moderately interesting moment.

    panaceator Report

    #21

    My Son Put A Mushroom Cap On Some Paper

    Mushroom cap placed on paper with spore prints creating moderately interesting symmetrical patterns.

    Deom23 Report

    Seasonal changes and the holidays, naturally, impact the type of content people post. During another interview, one of the moderators pointed out that when a particular type of content starts to be posted incredibly often, it gets marked with the ‘Overdone’ flair. That way, the community receives the signal to focus on other types of mildly amusing photos.
    #22

    A Bee Napping While Cuddling A Flower. She Grabbed On Tighter When I Tried To Pull It Away

    Black insect carrying a white flower petal on rough textured ground, a moderately interesting moment shared with the world.

    Apprehensive-Bit7903 Report

    #23

    Weird Pattern On Old Silicone Spatula After Chocolate Fondue And “Washing”

    Spatula with intricate patterns from wear and tear, showcasing moderately interesting textures to share with the world.

    kashout88 Report

    #24

    My Bubble Gun Has 69 Holes

    Blue brush with many small bristles, showcasing a unique and moderately interesting design shared with the world.

    BlastedChutoy Report

    A subtle impact that the ‘Mildly Interesting’ project has had on many internet users is that it gives them the impulse to take out their phone and snap a photo of something that others might otherwise pass by. They’re encouraged to participate. And the barrier for entry is incredibly low: you’re posting mildly interesting things to gently entertain strangers online, not aiming to win photography prizes with artistic masterpieces. If you’re lucky, your image might accidentally go viral.

    The moderator urged people to expose themselves to more novelty and ambiguity in their daily lives so that they stay curious about the world as they grow older.
    #25

    My Chicken Breast Matched The Size And Shape Of My Toast Nearly Exactly

    Hand holding a piece of moderately interesting toasted bread with peanut butter on a white plate on granite surface

    forsaken_bacon Report

    #26

    It Rained And It’s Only Wet Where My Rear Wiper Wipes

    Red car rear windshield with water droplets cleared only in the wiper path, showing a moderately interesting pattern.

    spoonmaster3000 Report

    #27

    This Ink Cartridge Warns Against Automatic Firmware Updates

    Silver cartridge packaging with a yellow alert label about disabling automatic firmware updates on a granite countertop

    Crashdagamer Report

    The ‘Mildly Interesting’ subreddit is all about sharing photos “that are, you know, mildly interesting.” You’re meant to post pics of things that mildly interest you, and have a bit of fun.

    It would be a disservice to claim that this online group is popular. It is gargantuan. Created way back in 2012, over the past 13+ years, ‘Mildly Interesting’ has grown to become a legendary repository for cool photos and an incredibly active community of followers.

    At the time of writing, 6.5 million people visit the sub every single week, sharing 57k contributions. And while numbers alone can’t quite capture the lightning in a bottle that this online group has caught, the stats are still gosh darn impressive.

    One of the coolest things about this subreddit is that everyone shares only original content. That means that every photo you see there is taken by an actual person. These aren’t just reshares of cool pics, popular memes, or random screenshots. ‘Mildly Interesting’ operates under the idea that, “If you didn't take the picture, don't post it.”
    #28

    I Grind My Teeth So Hard At Night That I’m Wearing Through My Night Guard

    Clear dental retainer with visible wear and residue, resting on a textured gray towel in a close-up shot.

    katrinkabuttlin Report

    #29

    Spilled Bottle Of Tapatio Hot Sauce Removed The Finish From The Floor

    Moderately interesting floor stain resembling a paint splash under chairs in a room with concrete flooring.

    maximumpeapod Report

    #30

    The Effect On My Goggles Of Daily Swimming For 6 Months (Top Is Before, Yellow Is After)

    Hand holding two pairs of swim goggles with blue lenses, showing moderately interesting details in the design.

    DonutPoweh Report

    If you’ve got any mild or wild opinions to share, we’d love to hear them, Pandas. Which of these photos did you enjoy looking at the most?

    What are some mild interests and hobbies that you have? What do you do to protect yourself from the non-stop, lightning-fast pace of the modern internet? We’ll wait for you in the comments, so join us there whenever you’d like.
    #31

    I Got Eggs As A Valentine’s Present From A Student

    Clear container holding a dozen eggs with two heart-shaped ice packs on a marble countertop, moderately interesting sight.

    itsmurdockffs Report

    #32

    My Hand After 70lb Weight Loss

    Comparison of two hands holding a black phone case, showcasing a moderately interesting difference in skin tone and lighting.

    burnerprofile69 Report

    #33

    The Snow Has Melted Everywhere Except Around This Heat Pump

    Snow only covers area around an outdoor metal structure on a paved ground, moderately interesting scene shared by people.

    Fabricensis Report

    #34

    How Empty The Wife Valentine’s Day Cards Section Is Compared To Husband

    Valentine's Day cards displayed in a store aisle with labeled sections for husband, wife, and someone special.

    SchreckMusic Report

    #35

    You Can Reveal Lincoln’s Hat On The Il Driver’s License With A Black Light!

    Close-up of a driver license hologram showing Lincoln wearing a glowing neon hat, an interesting shared visual detail.

    _VLW_ Report

    #36

    302 Individual Stamps On My Package From China

    Long cardboard box fully covered with many postage stamps, an example of something moderately interesting shared online.

    colacola79 Report

    #37

    Valentine's Card I Got In The 90s (Left) And The One My Son Got Yesterday

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cards featuring pizza, representing moderately interesting collectibles shared by people worldwide.

    RebootDarkwingDuck Report

    #38

    This Pub's Bathroom Is Down A Flight Of Stairs, So They Installed Cushions On The Wall

    Staircase blocked by brown padded seats under a Dee Quays sign in a moderately interesting indoor setting

    DanRossiDraws Report

    #39

    Our Plane Flew Through The Northern Lights

    View of green northern lights from airplane window showing SAS wingtip glowing red at night, moderately interesting sight shared.

    TheRavaen Report

    #40

    The Morning Sun Shining Through The Front Door Peephole On My Staircase

    Moderately interesting rainbow light reflection on carpeted stairs creating a small colorful heart shape.

    ivthreadp110 Report

    #41

    Fog Over La Makes It Look Like Badly Rendered Video Game

    View from airplane window showing city lights and clouds creating a moderately interesting nighttime pattern to share with the world

    donbbqq Report

    #42

    Tracked My Boyfriend's Hot Sauce Consumption Over The Course Of 13 Days

    Partially used Tapatío hot sauce bottle with dates marked to track consumption over time, showing moderately interesting usage.

    bunnytommy Report

    #43

    My Cactus Shows When I Stopped Smoking

    Tall fuzzy cactus plants growing in a white mug on a table with household items in the background, moderately interesting scene.

    Kindly-Pineapple-585 Report

    #44

    I Made A Crane From A Breath Strip

    Small Listerine breath strips pack held in hand with a tiny origami crane attached on top, moderately interesting detail.

    bonktimer Report

    #45

    This Sign At The Pool Prohibits People With Diarrhea To Enter The Water

    Warning sign by a pool stating people with active or recent diarrhea in the past 14 days cannot enter the pool water.

    Bardzosz Report

    #46

    Carotenosis Before And After. Left Was Me In December, Right Is Me Now After I Stopped Eating Carrots Every Day

    Side-by-side photos of a woman outdoors in a blue scarf and indoors in a plaid shirt, shared as moderately interesting pictures.

    AhsewkaTano Report

    #47

    I Manage A Liquor Store And Found A 24 Hour Aa Token Left On The Shelf

    Blue glass bottles on a store shelf with various liquor bottles and boxes in the background, moderately interesting display.

    DarwinismObvious Report

    #48

    A Bug Landed On My Husband’s Back And Laid Eggs

    Insect carrying eggs on blue shirt shoulder, outdoors with trees and buildings in background, sharing moderately interesting moment.

    NewbieHere8989 Report

    #49

    Just Cleanly Removed The Entire Nerve From My Patient’s Tooth (On Purpose)

    Hand in glove holding a thin, twisted tool with a delicate spiral tip, showcasing an interesting close-up detail.

    42ndRedBalloonFromUp Report

    #50

    Woke Up From A Nap And My Pupils Are Two Different Sizes

    Close-up of a person's face showing moderately interesting eyes with unique colors, capturing a curious moment to share.

    Effective_Ad_5664 Report

    #51

    There’s A Wi-Fi Symbol On My Potato As I Was Peeling It

    Hand holding a peeled potato with unusual brown markings, one resembling a Wi-Fi symbol, moderately interesting sight.

    LukahTheArtist Report

    #52

    My Dog Kinda Looks Like An Oil Painting In This Photo

    Dog standing behind glass door, casting a shadow that looks like it is outside on the patio moderately interesting sight.

    Hcrumble Report

    #53

    My Citys Landfill Gives Me Windows Xp Vibes

    Traffic light showing red at road with signs and a green hill under a partly cloudy sky in an interesting scene.

    canmancans Report

    #54

    Broke An Billards Ball And Found A Mini One Inside

    Hand holding a broken candy shaped like a colorful fish, moderately interesting object shared online.

    Wall-Wave Report

    #55

    My Father Found Over $40k USD Inside An Old Furnace

    Several tins filled with neatly stacked and bundled cash displayed on a metal surface outdoors, moderately interesting.

    dmatson724 Report

    #56

    My Dad Was Apple Employee #1851 In 1981

    Vintage Apple employee ID card from the 1980s with photo and signature, a moderately interesting tech relic shared online.

    [deleted] Report

    #57

    This Restaurant Puts A Sticker On All Ubereats Order To Tell You Not To Use Ubereats

    Takeout container with label promoting delivery service as a moderately interesting alternative to Uber Eats on a desk.

    refep Report

    #58

    Chuck E Got Arrested At My Local Chuck E Cheese

    Police officer handcuffing person in a Chuck E. Cheese costume, a moderately interesting moment shared by people.

    easygoingbarber Report

    #59

    The Sky Outside My House Looks Like A Badly Rendered Video Game

    Unique cloud pattern over suburban houses, an example of moderately interesting scenes people decided to share worldwide.

    LakeTilia Report

    #60

    There Are Four Seats, But The Shadow Only Casts Three Due To The Lighting

    Minimalist bench with four maroon cushioned seats and metal legs on tiled floor in a simple room, moderately interesting design.

    MrMatt88 Report

    #61

    Almost Flat Rainbow

    Group of people in wetsuits on a beach with surfboards and a vibrant rainbow over the ocean, moderately interesting scene.

    rabexc Report

    #62

    This Mushroom Growing Kit I Saw At The Hardware Store Sprouted Itself Through The Top

    Organic mushroom mini grow kit with a large mushroom sprouting, shown in a store aisle display.

    Gem_Supernova Report

    #63

    The Boardwalk Wood Isn’t Getting Wet Around The Screws

    Wide wooden boardwalk along a beach with benches, a gazebo, and buildings capturing a moderately interesting scene.

    mracer19 Report

    #64

    My Mom Grew Braided Carrots

    Hand holding a cluster of intertwined colorful carrots freshly picked with soil on fingers, moderately interesting find.

    sethcurrysleftshoe Report

    #65

    Local Grocer Covers Cereal Boxes That Have Images Of Women For "Modesty" Purposes

    Hand holding a Reese's Puffs cereal box with a blank label in front of other Reese's Puffs boxes on a store shelf.

    Permanent_Kat Report

    #66

    Was Taking Apart An Old Dryer And Found A Bunch Of These Perfectly Spherical Lint Balls Inside

    Small, moderately interesting dark felt balls arranged on a textured white paper towel, shared as a curious discovery.

    PubScrubRedemption Report

    #67

    The Writing On Jessie And Woody’s Feet Is Different To Show How Different Andy’s Handwriting Is As He Got Older

    Two Toy Story Woody dolls held by hand showing the name Andy written on the soles of their shoes, moderately interesting detail.

    Fast-Opening-1051 Report

    #68

    The Name Of This World Heritage Site In Canada Is Surprisingly Violent

    Rust-colored sign for Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump World Heritage Site in a dry grassy landscape, moderately interesting landmark.

    biograf_ Report

    #69

    Beautiful Cappuccino Machine At An Estate Sale

    Vintage copper cappuccino machine with intricate design and eagle ornament, showing moderately interesting craftsmanship details.

    Msbossyboots Report

    #70

    I Got $4 In Silver Certificates Today As A Tip

    Hand holding four moderately interesting vintage silver certificate one dollar bills with different series years on metal surface.

    ReallyCoolGuy36 Report

    #71

    Chocolate Covered Strawberry Without The Strawberry, Inside View

    Close-up of a hand holding a textured, bubble-patterned chocolate piece, showcasing moderately interesting details.

    the_real_queebles Report

    #72

    I Pinched My Finger With Pliers And Instead Of One Bruise I Got Like 40 Tiny Bruises

    Close-up of a fingertip with tiny black dots, one of 136 times people saw something moderately interesting to share.

    kinkhorse Report

    #73

    My Daughter’s Toy Ice Cream Ingredients

    Nutrition facts label parody showing unlimited calories from fun and 110% total play value, highlighting moderately interesting product details.

    NotAlanShapiro Report

    #74

    The Taco Bell In My Hometown Hasn't Been Updated Since The 90s

    Empty fast food restaurant interior with colorful retro seating and promotional food posters on windows, moderately interesting scene

    LeeK2K Report

    #75

    I Found A Wallet On A Saturday, I Left A Note In A Way So Only The Real Owner Could Contact Me

    Handwritten note found with a puzzle to solve for contact, shared among moderately interesting discoveries by people.

    MixaLv Report

    #76

    Received This Huge Ice Cream Cone From Mcdonald’s

    Hand holding an unusually tall ice cream cone inside a car, showcasing a moderately interesting food moment shared.

    BleachSupporter Report

    #77

    My Unopened Water Has A Cap In It

    Close-up of a water bottle showing an inner cap trapped inside, a moderately interesting share from everyday life.

    Vampyre1282 Report

    #78

    We Live In Phoenix. Our Thermometer Literally Melted

    Vintage rooster-themed outdoor thermometer displaying temperature on a textured blue background, moderately interesting find.

    rhodatoyota Report

    #79

    Random Black Dot Appeared On My Hand Three Days Ago

    Close-up of palm with a tiny black dot in the center, one of many moderately interesting moments shared online.

    No-Sheepherder8879 Report

    #80

    Sometimes My Veins Are Sunken Instead Of Raised

    Arm with two band-aids perfectly matching skin tone, showing a moderately interesting moment shared by people.

    concloro Report

    #81

    My Bag Of Crisps Tells Me How Long I'd Need To Run For To Burn Off One Portion's Worth Of Calories

    Close-up of product packaging showing nutritional info and recommended exercise time, shared as moderately interesting.

    Yes_v2 Report

    #82

    One Lighter Out Of My New Pack Has A Really Long Flame

    Hand holding lighter with unusually tall flame, a moderately interesting moment captured to share with the world.

    PhilyJFry Report

    #83

    My Dentist Office Has A Therapy Dog That Will Sit With You If You Are Feeling Nervous

    Curly dog with a blue and yellow collar sitting calmly between owner’s legs, a moderately interesting moment shared.

    finnandjovie Report

    #84

    The Faucet Handle On The Left Is Scratched By My Wife’s Wedding Ring, But The Handle On The Right Still Looks Almost New

    Close-up of a scratched bathroom faucet with a reflective surface, showing a moderately interesting everyday object.

    OliverWendelholmes Report

    #85

    My Newborn In A Body Composition Pod

    Infant body composition system showing a baby inside the scanner, with medical data on the monitor screen.

    sillybunny22 Report

    #86

    Butcher Box Feeds Family Of Four For A Week- $25

    Butcher's bundle meat pack displayed in a grocery store offering dinner for a week for $25, moderately interesting find.

    Machosod Report

    #87

    Flossed A Tiny 8 Out Of My Teeth Last Night

    Close-up of a hand with chipped black nail polish holding a thin wire, a moderately interesting everyday moment shared online.

    SinnexCryllic Report

    #88

    The Pineapples In My Spa Water Are Shaped Like Cats

    Close-up of a beverage dispenser with lemon slices, mint leaves, and pineapple pieces creating a moderately interesting drink display.

    zyncl19 Report

    #89

    I Found This Strange Lemon At Workplace

    Hand in black glove holding a lemon cut into four equal, symmetrical sections, showing moderately interesting fruit detail.

    vogkerja Report

    #90

    I Found A Fake Brick In My Garage Containing A Load Of Coins Hidden By The Previous Owner

    Box filled with old wrapped coins and loose change, a moderately interesting find shared by people around the world

    Battlearmor Report

    #91

    My 93 Year Old Nan Can Touch Her Toes

    Elderly person in a green sweater touching toes on a patterned rug, a moderately interesting moment shared with the world.

    BlackberryKnown2632 Report

    #92

    This Shop Cat By My Workplace Is 18+ Years Old

    Gray tabby cat resting on papers in a workshop, one of 136 times people saw something moderately interesting to share.

    Icebergnametaken Report

    #93

    I Have A Birth Defect That Makes Me Unable To Bend My Thumbs

    Close-up of two fingers pressed side by side showing a unique moderately interesting hand feature.

    hugehorseshoecrab Report

    #94

    Over $1m Worth Of Singles Stapled To The Walls And Ceilings Of This Restaurant

    Bar ceiling covered with hanging dollar bills under stained glass pub lights in a moderately interesting setting.

    timlane11 Report

    #95

    Me And My Cat Have Matching Birthmarks On Our Faces

    Man with half face painted to match a black and white cat lying down, showing moderately interesting visual similarity.

    Agile-Ad325 Report

    #96

    Owl Hit My Window, Leaving A Perfect Silhouette

    Reflection of a moderately interesting bird-shaped mark on a glass window with outdoor evening scene in the background.

    Baskic_ Report

    #97

    A Big Chunk Of Obsidian My Son Found

    Black shiny rock with smooth surfaces placed next to a yellow soda can showing moderately interesting texture details.

    Im_a_furniture Report

    #98

    Saw A Rock That Resembles A Foot

    Concrete foot-shaped sculpture partially buried in gravel and dirt, an example of something moderately interesting shared online.

    Odd-Introduction-945 Report

    #99

    Intricate Potato Chip Flower In My Bag Of Cape Cod

    Hand holding a chip shaped like a delicate flower, showing a moderately interesting snack detail to share.

    ExcitingCommunity3 Report

    #100

    My Cutting Mat Produces Oil From These Four Squares

    Black liquid spilled on a cutting mat with grid lines, next to plastic bags containing screws and wall anchors.

    Nexus_666 Report

    #101

    My Girlfriend Fell With Her Bike And Her Eyelashes Are Embedded In Her Broken Glasses

    Close-up of a dried leaf that looks like an insect on the rim of eyeglasses, a moderately interesting natural illusion.

    Wonderjoy Report

    #102

    This Pear Fell From Our Tree And Cut Itself In Half - Perfectly Corrugated

    Partially eaten apples on the ground near garden plants showing a moderately interesting natural scene.

    Rehddit Report

    #103

    My Old Phone Case Of 4 Years (Left) vs. This New One I Just Got Today (Right)

    Two phone cases on a windowsill, one clear and new, the other moderately interesting and burnt from heat exposure.

    lonelyshara Report

    #104

    Anti Theft Spam In Hawaii

    Cans of Spam with different flavors displayed in plastic cases, showcasing a moderately interesting store setup.

    SwedishHeadache Report

    #105

    The Squeeze Ball At The Donation Center Is A Little Propane Tank

    Hand holding a small cracked object showing something moderately interesting to share with the world.

    snowwwwhite23 Report

    #106

    My Potato Looks Just Like An Apple

    Hand holding a large, oddly shaped fruit resembling a potato with an apple-like stem, moderately interesting moment shared.

    thyghs Report

    #107

    I Get To Watch The Airbus Beluga Fly Past My Window Almost Every Day

    Airbus plane flying low over trees and buildings, capturing a moderately interesting moment shared by people.

    Marie_999 Report

    #108

    Salsa Dripped Onto My Copper Bottom Pot And Turned Blue

    Copper pot with green corrosion spots and residue in a dishwasher, an example of moderately interesting things people shared.

    flwrpot_1 Report

    #109

    In The UK, Car Rental Companies Give You A Wristband For Your Left Wrist To Remind You To Drive On The Left Side Of The Road

    Wristband on arm reads place on left hand, capturing a moderately interesting moment shared by someone.

    jeffbas Report

    #110

    My Son Eats His Watermelon Down To The Skin

    Watermelon slices on a plate next to a red bowl with watermelon rind pieces, showcasing moderately interesting food prep.

    opgary Report

    #111

    Got A Solid Wood And Metal Birthday Invite For A Stranger In An Unmarked Golden Envelop. [address Removed]

    Invitation card celebrating a 100th birthday, an example of something moderately interesting shared by people.

    MountainQueen420 Report

    #112

    My Middle Finger Turns Extremely White When It's Cold

    Close-up of a wet hand with a moderately interesting yellowish middle finger, shared as a new moderately interesting pic.

    Kingtripz Report

    #113

    My Local Church Has A Statue Of An Angel Killing The Corona Virus

    Statue of a winged figure holding a long spear in a park setting, an example of moderately interesting art shared by people.

    nemosana Report

    #114

    This Bmw Test Vehicle Has A Qr Code With A Privacy Policy Basically

    Camouflaged test vehicle on a busy street with recognizable fast food signs in the background, moderately interesting scene.

    rootedchrome Report

    #115

    Only One Of My Daughters Pant Legs Shrunk In The Dryer

    Light pink leggings with one leg shorter than the other, laid out on a textured green surface, moderately interesting clothing item.

    me_me_sad_boiii Report

    #116

    Fly Trapped Itself On Some Hot Glu That Dripped From The Gun

    Fly stuck on the tip of a small tool against a textured white paper background, a moderately interesting close-up moment.

    grey_fr Report

    #117

    A Perfectly Shaped Flower

    Bright orange flower blooming in garden soil showcasing a moderately interesting natural pattern and vibrant colors.

    BeneficialPen5499 Report

    #118

    This Cross Walk Button Asks You Not To Push It

    Pedestrian signal button with a sign indicating the walk signal is automatic on a city street at night.

    JordanDryce Report

    #119

    Large Bruising At My Hand 2 Days After A Practice Iv Insertion

    Close-up of a hand with a large, multicolored bruise showing moderately interesting skin discoloration.

    bebigorl Report

    #120

    My Knee Spontaneously Doubled In Size

    Leg resting inside a car with a socked foot visible, showing a moderately interesting knee bump detail.

    nanomeister Report

    #121

    This Mcdonalds Only Has One Golden Arch

    McDonald's sign with the iconic golden arches against a partly cloudy sky, a moderately interesting roadside view.

    avocadotoastwhisper Report

    #122

    A Hot Air Balloon Landed In My Back Yard Last Night

    Red hot air balloon on the ground with people preparing for takeoff, showcasing moderately interesting scenes shared online.

    HobartGum Report

    #123

    My Croissant Looks Like The Rebel Alliance Symbol From Star Wars

    A moderately interesting croissant with an unusual middle horn shape on a patterned plate.

    Idamatika Report

    #124

    Weird Bottle Found On The Ocean With Many Human-Added Parts And Layers (No Message Inside Sadly)

    Seaweed-covered bottle with attached spoons and knives held on a beach, a moderately interesting found object.

    yakadooo Report

    #125

    Got A Bite/Scratch/Cut (Idk What Happened) And My Now My Vein Is Squiggly

    Close-up of a hand showing a moderately interesting red zigzag vein pattern, shared by people online.

    SpecialistOk8873 Report

    #126

    This Sign On A Hiking Trail Thanking A Good Samaritan

    Sign expressing gratitude to a stranger who helped during a heart attack, shared as a moderately interesting moment.

    Reformed_Herald Report

    #127

    All Of My Favorite Pairs Of Jeans Ripped In About The Same Place

    Worn jeans with tears in the crotch area, showing moderately interesting wear patterns and fabric distress.

    SquashmyZucchini Report

    #128

    This Chunk Of Marble Glued To The Inside Of This Clock I Bought

    Vintage cassette tape player opened, revealing unusual internal components, captured as a moderately interesting share.

    supaslendytubbyANDRW Report

    #129

    This Mcdonald’s Flag At Half-Staff

    McDonald's flag flying at half-mast outside restaurant on a clear sunny day, showing moderately interesting scene.

    Spider-Erik Report

    #130

    H&m Tags Have Rfids In Them

    Hand holding a clothing price tag showing an unusually high price, capturing a moderately interesting moment.

    assdotaye Report

    #131

    Phone Charger Broke In Such A Way Where Both Prongs Came Out And Were Stuck In The Outlet When I Unplugged It

    Hand holding a small black adapter plug near a metal electrical outlet box in an industrial setting, moderately interesting.

    S1MP50N_92 Report

    #132

    Brazilian Remote Has A Specific Button For Soccer

    Close-up of a hand holding a TV remote featuring a colorful cube button, highlighting moderately interesting design details.

    -bjunoo Report

    #133

    My Barber Covered A Bullet Hole With A Sticker Of George Clooney’s Head

    Sticker of a man's face partially torn on a wall with a cable running nearby, moderately interesting sight shared online.

    FreakyOnion Report

    #134

    My Public Safety Teacher Has A Bolt From The Twin Towers After The Collapse

    Rusty bolt standing upright on a wooden surface in front of a laptop, showcasing moderately interesting wear and texture.

    Ace_thecreator1 Report

    #135

    My Cat Crawled In My Bathrobe Sleeve And Fell Asleep

    A moderately interesting moment with a cat sleeping inside a sleeve while a hand gently rests nearby.

    xenofall Report

    #136

    I Work Next To The Studio That Creates The Content For The Sphere In Las Vegas. It’s A Mini-Sphere

    Large geodesic dome behind a gated entrance at an industrial area, capturing something moderately interesting to share.

    bucketAnimator <