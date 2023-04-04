Low Quality Stories is one of many bizarre Instagram accounts sharing odd, cursed images, but they’re certainly doing a great job making a name for themselves in the niche. The account has shared only 335 images, but it has already amassed nearly 15k followers. There’s something about these odd photos that captivate us, and we just can’t seem to get enough of them. Strange occurrences one wouldn’t expect to see and hilariously unsettling interactions from social media fill the feed of Low Quality Stories, and we are here for it. But why are we so drawn to all of these cursed images?

Matt Moen wrote a piece for Paper exploring exactly what intrigues us about these photos, noting that we somehow find comfort in the discomfort of cursed images. “They lurk in the corners of our feeds, the runoff from our group chats, the bottom of Google searches we instantly regret making; the cursed image is the mold collecting along the edges of the internet,” Moen explains. “We have no idea where they come from, we know they shouldn't exist and yet there is something about these so-called ‘cursed images’ that fascinates us nonetheless.”