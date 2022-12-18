We’re all looking to save money any way we can, but sometimes buying name brand products is worth shelling out that extra 50 cents. It’s great that more affordable options exist, but you’ll never catch me purchasing “Noreos” or a knock-off version of Pringles. (Nobody else has ever been able to nail those classic recipes!) Nowadays, it seems like there’s an off-brand version of anything and everything. Occasionally they’re well done, but often, you regret the purchase as soon as you get home and realize that glue isn’t actually sticky at all and those “Fringles” taste more like cardboard than potato crisps.

And while you might not want to purchase any of these knock-off items yourself, we can still find joy in poking fun at these blatant attempts to rip off famous brands. From recreations of classic characters that look like they’ve been microwaved for 30 seconds to very creative spellings of popular brand names, we’ve gathered some of the best posts from the [Terrible] Off Brands subreddit down below.

Be sure to upvote the photos you find most amusing, or that you can’t believe didn’t cause a lawsuit, and let us know in the comments if there are any brands you actually prefer to purchase knock-off versions of. Then if you’re interested in Bored Panda’s previous articles featuring even more blatant rip offs, you can find those right here and here!

#1

Dancing Jordan

Dancing Jordan

Owen
Owen
Karate Jordan

#2

They Only Learn From The Best

They Only Learn From The Best

Jane Cortez
Jane Cortez
The Scientific ‘Meth’od.

#3

This "Shrek" In A Park In Turkey

This "Shrek" In A Park In Turkey

IV (he/they)
IV (he/they)
jesus christ did shrek and bobby hill have a child?

Look, I’m all for saving money. I don’t have an unlimited shopping budget either, and we all know how hard inflation has hit this year. But sometimes, brands are famous for a reason. The quality of their products might be unlike any other, and the saying “you get what you pay for” exists for a reason. I’m not encouraging you to spend exorbitant amounts of money on luxury brands or blow your rent money on something that you could have easily found at a lower price. But I also think it’s fair for these blatant knock-offs to be roasted online.

And clearly, I’m not the only one who feels this way, as the [Terrible] Off Brands subreddit has nearly 1 million members. There aren’t a lot of rules for the community, but the most important is that the photos shared must feature “an imitation of an existing name brand product or at least be within the concept of it”. And as it turns out, there are plenty of these imitations out there. But these products exist for a variety of reasons. Sometimes, they come about through grocery stores trying to offer a cheaper option that they can still gain profits from, while other times counterfeit product creators try to piggy-back on the success of big brands. This list has it all, so strap in and enjoy this rollercoaster of knock-off products.    
#4

Many Many Doctors

Many Many Doctors

#5

Omg Guys! It’s Pukicho!

Omg Guys! It’s Pukicho!

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Looks like he hasn’t blinked for 7 hours 😳

#6

Manuella

Manuella

Owen
Owen
Are you wimp and weak buy MANELLA not nutella MANELLA for a few small payments of 79.99

Generic brand products aren’t always a bad thing. Especially when it comes to pharmaceuticals, they can save you big bucks and give you equally good results. The important thing is that the ingredients are the same; sometimes you really are paying for just a brand. Plus, according to Consumer Reports, most store brands come out to about 20-25% lower prices. When doing your grocery shopping for the week, taking a quarter off of your grand total can make a huge difference.

And according to 75% of shoppers, store brands are just as delicious or effective as the famous names. I have to admit, I have often been disappointed by ALDI products that are recreations of other big brands, but Trader Joe’s has my heart. Many of their own products are obvious imitations, but they always ensure that the quality is high. In fact, many of their items are actually made in the same factories as our favorite brands and simply labeled differently, so don’t be scared to try the “Crunchy Cinnamon Squares”, “Trader Joe’s O’s” or the “Scandinavian Swimmers”.   

#7

KFC Rip Offf

KFC Rip Offf

#8

"Icequeerii"

"Icequeerii"

#9

Hmm Okay?

Hmm Okay?

One important factor I like to look for in an imitation product is self-awareness. I don’t mind if it’s not exactly the same as what it’s trying to recreate, but it still as to be good. If it’s a food item, it better be delicious. If it’s a household product, it better work well. And if it’s a clothing item, well, I don’t want any blatant knock-offs of famous brands because there is no chance the quality will be as high.

While one can argue that they don’t want to support huge brands because they’re anti capitalist, the more ethical choice is usually not purchasing blatant rip offs. For example, if you don’t want to buy Oreos because you don’t want to support Nabisco, don’t opt for the Great Value brand option because Walmart is one of the largest corporations in the world. And if you want to buy Nike sneakers but can’t afford the originals, going for counterfeit products might be diving into an even more questionable ethical arena.   

#10

This Perfume I Found At A Cheap Shop Today. Anyone Wanna Smell Like Some Cooch?

This Perfume I Found At A Cheap Shop Today. Anyone Wanna Smell Like Some Cooch?

Phil O'Brien
Phil O'Brien
🤣🤣 now presenting the latest in sexual gratification technology...

#11

Mockey

Mockey

#12

Got This Present 9 Years Ago. Still Cracks Me Up To This Day

Got This Present 9 Years Ago. Still Cracks Me Up To This Day

When it comes to protecting their brand, companies can have a hard time proving that someone is trying to mislead customers or take advantage of their popularity to make sales. But apparently, there is a distinction between counterfeits, knock-offs and replicas, according to Arthur Zaczkiewics at Women’s Wear Daily. A counterfeit is “essentially a product that is identical to another product, and thereby infringes upon the trademark of that product mark”. A knock-off is “a product that resembles another item, but isn’t exactly identical”, and replica is “a relatively new term coined by counterfeiters to promote their products online”. 
#13

Hotdognald’s

Hotdognald’s

Saggi
Saggi
🎶 old hotDognalds had a farm, e, a, e, a, o!🎶

#14

Dora's Smarter Cousin, Donna

Dora's Smarter Cousin, Donna

#15

Whats App Perfume

Whats App Perfume

Jane Cortez
Jane Cortez
The symbol seems to indicate a fart with a phone….

Amy Goldsmith, partner in the retail group and co-chair of the intellectual property practice group at Tarter Krinsky & Drogin, explained to Women’s Wear Daily how these terms are used and what they mean for companies in a legal sense. “The counterfeit is hard to distinguish from the original — although there are usually quality differences between the genuine goods, labels or packaging and the fake ones,” Goldsmith noted. “Contrary to counterfeiting, infringement is not limited to those who own registrations,” she explained. “If your company has common law rights, then those rights can be infringed by the use of an identical mark or a substantially similar mark in a way that causes confusion.”
#16

Anyone Looking For A Reliable Vehicle?

Anyone Looking For A Reliable Vehicle?

#17

Wow What A Good View?

Wow What A Good View?

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
I will admit, the picture on the bottle is very pretty

#18

I Found The Bootleg Lighting Mcqueen Car

I Found The Bootleg Lighting Mcqueen Car

While creating and selling counterfeit goods is illegal, the purchasing of them in the United States is not, so it can be very hard to keep them from spreading like wildfire. “The laws assume consumers are innocently being duped and try to protect honest Americans from the bad intentions of manufacturers looking to make a quick buck,” Naree Chan, legal counsel at legaltemplates.net told WWD. “In reality, as we know, many consumers are looking for a cheaper version of a fancy price-tagged item. France and Italy, for example, recognize this reality and punish tourists who buy fake designer goods.”
#19

Ever Heard Of Sniper?

Ever Heard Of Sniper?

Owen
Owen
The most lethal chocolate

#20

Tenis Perrones (Happy New Year For Everyone)

Tenis Perrones (Happy New Year For Everyone)

#21

I Can Respect The Honesty, At Least

I Can Respect The Honesty, At Least

If you’re a business owner or have created a popular product, Goldsmith notes that the first step you should take is to protect what you own. “Trademarks are territorial — you need one wherever you are — and almost all countries work on a first-to-file wins system. So file early,” she told WWD. “Then watch what others are doing so that you can act. Global watching services are available, which tell your company who has filed similar trademarks, who is using a domain name which includes your brand name, and who is selling what type of products. Since there are negative consequences to delaying (for instance, irreparable harm cannot be proven if you wait too long), watching and acting in a timely fashion is important.”
#22

Found These In The Same Store. I Just Can't Decide Which Should I Get...

Found These In The Same Store. I Just Can't Decide Which Should I Get...

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
I’m betting on Chanvien Leen. What about you?

#23

Where’s Woman?

Where’s Woman?

#24

Something Is Not Looking Right

Something Is Not Looking Right

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
There's so many in this one image it hurts my brain and my heart

It’s not likely to find any of them on this list, but on a rare occasion, it is possible to find a store brand dupe that’s even better than the popular name brand option. According to Jill Nystul, the woman behind the blog One Good Thing, Target sells a couple of items that are worth purchasing store brand: up & up Advanced Therapy Lotion and Market Pantry butter. From Kroger, Jill swears by Simple Truth canned goods, and from Walmart, she can vouch for the Great Value brand pie crusts, ketchup and sunscreen. These are a few products that might save you a little extra money without causing any regrets when you finally get around to using them. 
#25

Found This Gem At My Mil's House

Found This Gem At My Mil's House

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Looks like us pandas aren’t gonna be bored for long…oh s**t

#26

Captain China

Captain China

Owen
Owen
What does the a stand for

#27

My Favourite Film, My Fav Scene Is When Mutant Shrek And The Snake From The Wild Fight Randall In Monsters Incorporated!

My Favourite Film, My Fav Scene Is When Mutant Shrek And The Snake From The Wild Fight Randall In Monsters Incorporated!

We hope you’re enjoying this list of some of the most shameless and ridiculous recreations of famous brands. We can’t all afford a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt or an official Where's Waldo costume, but it's great to know that there are cheaper options on the market. (We just might get roasted online for purchasing them...) Keep upvoting the knock-offs that you find most amusing, and let us know in the comments if you've ever seen even worse rip offs of famous brands out in the wild. Then if you're looking for more of these comically bad recreations of popular products, you can find Bored Panda's last article featuring the [Terrible] Off Brands subreddit right here!
#28

Spongebob & Patrick Join The Confederacy!

Spongebob & Patrick Join The Confederacy!

#29

Looks Phony

Looks Phony

Jane Cortez
Jane Cortez
They weren’t wrong. It definitely is a phoney.

#30

Off Brand Oompa Loompa

Off Brand Oompa Loompa

#31

I Think You Used The Wrong Molds, Guys…

I Think You Used The Wrong Molds, Guys…

#32

4 Disappointments For The Price Of One!

4 Disappointments For The Price Of One!

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
The gnomes and trolls boy is giving me the annoying kid from Polar Express vibes

#33

I Don't Recall This Scene

I Don't Recall This Scene

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Why would a tiger and a tranquilizer gun be in the same package in the first place ?!?

#34

It’s Humble, It Doesn’t Like To Flex

It’s Humble, It Doesn’t Like To Flex

#35

To The Edge Of Space And No Further!

To The Edge Of Space And No Further!

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
I would have had a fit and cried for hours if these were at my birthday parties as a kid.

#36

Bringing Back A Classic

Bringing Back A Classic

glowworm2
glowworm2
Oh no! The actual graphics for this one is even worse than that cover. Snow White is a blonde for some reason and no joke, one of the seven clever boys is a racist stereotype named Sonny.

#37

Burek King

Burek King

David
David
In muslim nations is it Burka King?

#38

When You Find The Ps5 On Wish

When You Find The Ps5 On Wish

Dekinnis
Dekinnis
Mother I require the GS5

#39

The Little Train That Won A Medal

The Little Train That Won A Medal

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
I don't think I can, I don't think i can...

#40

Ah Yes My Favorite Soda, Shport.

Ah Yes My Favorite Soda, Shport.

pyro
pyro
at first glance i thought it was a sensored swear word

#41

Monsters Dru

Monsters Dru

#42

Real Life Redemption Through Jesus

Real Life Redemption Through Jesus

Patrick Speers
Patrick Speers
This is in Edinburgh Scotland! I’ve seen it at a church in the west end!

#43

Bought This T-Shirt For 80 Euros. Took Me Long Enough To Figure Out What Was Wrong

Bought This T-Shirt For 80 Euros. Took Me Long Enough To Figure Out What Was Wrong

Owen
Owen
As a soccer fan this brings be true pain

#44

Super Jump Man From Weagle

Super Jump Man From Weagle

#45

Ah Yes, My Favourite Car Brands- Aston Maptin And Popschf

Ah Yes, My Favourite Car Brands- Aston Maptin And Popschf

#46

Mildly Infuriated Bird

Mildly Infuriated Bird

RafCo (he/him)
RafCo (he/him)
Don't forget the British release "These Birds are Really Put Out"

