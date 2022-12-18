We’re all looking to save money any way we can, but sometimes buying name brand products is worth shelling out that extra 50 cents. It’s great that more affordable options exist, but you’ll never catch me purchasing “Noreos” or a knock-off version of Pringles. (Nobody else has ever been able to nail those classic recipes!) Nowadays, it seems like there’s an off-brand version of anything and everything. Occasionally they’re well done, but often, you regret the purchase as soon as you get home and realize that glue isn’t actually sticky at all and those “Fringles” taste more like cardboard than potato crisps.

And while you might not want to purchase any of these knock-off items yourself, we can still find joy in poking fun at these blatant attempts to rip off famous brands. From recreations of classic characters that look like they’ve been microwaved for 30 seconds to very creative spellings of popular brand names, we’ve gathered some of the best posts from the [Terrible] Off Brands subreddit down below.

And while you might not want to purchase any of these knock-off items yourself, we can still find joy in poking fun at these blatant attempts to rip off famous brands. From recreations of classic characters that look like they've been microwaved for 30 seconds to very creative spellings of popular brand names, we've gathered some of the best posts from the [Terrible] Off Brands subreddit down below.