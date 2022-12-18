46 Blatantly Obvious Knock Offs Of Famous Brands That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)
We’re all looking to save money any way we can, but sometimes buying name brand products is worth shelling out that extra 50 cents. It’s great that more affordable options exist, but you’ll never catch me purchasing “Noreos” or a knock-off version of Pringles. (Nobody else has ever been able to nail those classic recipes!) Nowadays, it seems like there’s an off-brand version of anything and everything. Occasionally they’re well done, but often, you regret the purchase as soon as you get home and realize that glue isn’t actually sticky at all and those “Fringles” taste more like cardboard than potato crisps.
And while you might not want to purchase any of these knock-off items yourself, we can still find joy in poking fun at these blatant attempts to rip off famous brands. From recreations of classic characters that look like they’ve been microwaved for 30 seconds to very creative spellings of popular brand names, we’ve gathered some of the best posts from the [Terrible] Off Brands subreddit down below.
Be sure to upvote the photos you find most amusing, or that you can’t believe didn’t cause a lawsuit, and let us know in the comments if there are any brands you actually prefer to purchase knock-off versions of. Then if you’re interested in Bored Panda’s previous articles featuring even more blatant rip offs, you can find those right here and here!
This post may include affiliate links.
Dancing Jordan
They Only Learn From The Best
This "Shrek" In A Park In Turkey
Look, I’m all for saving money. I don’t have an unlimited shopping budget either, and we all know how hard inflation has hit this year. But sometimes, brands are famous for a reason. The quality of their products might be unlike any other, and the saying “you get what you pay for” exists for a reason. I’m not encouraging you to spend exorbitant amounts of money on luxury brands or blow your rent money on something that you could have easily found at a lower price. But I also think it’s fair for these blatant knock-offs to be roasted online.
And clearly, I’m not the only one who feels this way, as the [Terrible] Off Brands subreddit has nearly 1 million members. There aren’t a lot of rules for the community, but the most important is that the photos shared must feature “an imitation of an existing name brand product or at least be within the concept of it”. And as it turns out, there are plenty of these imitations out there. But these products exist for a variety of reasons. Sometimes, they come about through grocery stores trying to offer a cheaper option that they can still gain profits from, while other times counterfeit product creators try to piggy-back on the success of big brands. This list has it all, so strap in and enjoy this rollercoaster of knock-off products.
Many Many Doctors
Omg Guys! It’s Pukicho!
Manuella
Generic brand products aren’t always a bad thing. Especially when it comes to pharmaceuticals, they can save you big bucks and give you equally good results. The important thing is that the ingredients are the same; sometimes you really are paying for just a brand. Plus, according to Consumer Reports, most store brands come out to about 20-25% lower prices. When doing your grocery shopping for the week, taking a quarter off of your grand total can make a huge difference.
And according to 75% of shoppers, store brands are just as delicious or effective as the famous names. I have to admit, I have often been disappointed by ALDI products that are recreations of other big brands, but Trader Joe’s has my heart. Many of their own products are obvious imitations, but they always ensure that the quality is high. In fact, many of their items are actually made in the same factories as our favorite brands and simply labeled differently, so don’t be scared to try the “Crunchy Cinnamon Squares”, “Trader Joe’s O’s” or the “Scandinavian Swimmers”.
KFC Rip Offf
"Icequeerii"
Hmm Okay?
One important factor I like to look for in an imitation product is self-awareness. I don’t mind if it’s not exactly the same as what it’s trying to recreate, but it still as to be good. If it’s a food item, it better be delicious. If it’s a household product, it better work well. And if it’s a clothing item, well, I don’t want any blatant knock-offs of famous brands because there is no chance the quality will be as high.
While one can argue that they don’t want to support huge brands because they’re anti capitalist, the more ethical choice is usually not purchasing blatant rip offs. For example, if you don’t want to buy Oreos because you don’t want to support Nabisco, don’t opt for the Great Value brand option because Walmart is one of the largest corporations in the world. And if you want to buy Nike sneakers but can’t afford the originals, going for counterfeit products might be diving into an even more questionable ethical arena.
This Perfume I Found At A Cheap Shop Today. Anyone Wanna Smell Like Some Cooch?
🤣🤣 now presenting the latest in sexual gratification technology...
Mockey
Got This Present 9 Years Ago. Still Cracks Me Up To This Day
When it comes to protecting their brand, companies can have a hard time proving that someone is trying to mislead customers or take advantage of their popularity to make sales. But apparently, there is a distinction between counterfeits, knock-offs and replicas, according to Arthur Zaczkiewics at Women’s Wear Daily. A counterfeit is “essentially a product that is identical to another product, and thereby infringes upon the trademark of that product mark”. A knock-off is “a product that resembles another item, but isn’t exactly identical”, and replica is “a relatively new term coined by counterfeiters to promote their products online”.
Hotdognald’s
Dora's Smarter Cousin, Donna
Whats App Perfume
Amy Goldsmith, partner in the retail group and co-chair of the intellectual property practice group at Tarter Krinsky & Drogin, explained to Women’s Wear Daily how these terms are used and what they mean for companies in a legal sense. “The counterfeit is hard to distinguish from the original — although there are usually quality differences between the genuine goods, labels or packaging and the fake ones,” Goldsmith noted. “Contrary to counterfeiting, infringement is not limited to those who own registrations,” she explained. “If your company has common law rights, then those rights can be infringed by the use of an identical mark or a substantially similar mark in a way that causes confusion.”
Anyone Looking For A Reliable Vehicle?
Wow What A Good View?
I will admit, the picture on the bottle is very pretty
I Found The Bootleg Lighting Mcqueen Car
While creating and selling counterfeit goods is illegal, the purchasing of them in the United States is not, so it can be very hard to keep them from spreading like wildfire. “The laws assume consumers are innocently being duped and try to protect honest Americans from the bad intentions of manufacturers looking to make a quick buck,” Naree Chan, legal counsel at legaltemplates.net told WWD. “In reality, as we know, many consumers are looking for a cheaper version of a fancy price-tagged item. France and Italy, for example, recognize this reality and punish tourists who buy fake designer goods.”
Ever Heard Of Sniper?
Tenis Perrones (Happy New Year For Everyone)
I Can Respect The Honesty, At Least
If you’re a business owner or have created a popular product, Goldsmith notes that the first step you should take is to protect what you own. “Trademarks are territorial — you need one wherever you are — and almost all countries work on a first-to-file wins system. So file early,” she told WWD. “Then watch what others are doing so that you can act. Global watching services are available, which tell your company who has filed similar trademarks, who is using a domain name which includes your brand name, and who is selling what type of products. Since there are negative consequences to delaying (for instance, irreparable harm cannot be proven if you wait too long), watching and acting in a timely fashion is important.”
Found These In The Same Store. I Just Can't Decide Which Should I Get...
Where’s Woman?
Something Is Not Looking Right
There's so many in this one image it hurts my brain and my heart
It’s not likely to find any of them on this list, but on a rare occasion, it is possible to find a store brand dupe that’s even better than the popular name brand option. According to Jill Nystul, the woman behind the blog One Good Thing, Target sells a couple of items that are worth purchasing store brand: up & up Advanced Therapy Lotion and Market Pantry butter. From Kroger, Jill swears by Simple Truth canned goods, and from Walmart, she can vouch for the Great Value brand pie crusts, ketchup and sunscreen. These are a few products that might save you a little extra money without causing any regrets when you finally get around to using them.
Found This Gem At My Mil's House
Looks like us pandas aren’t gonna be bored for long…oh s**t
Captain China
My Favourite Film, My Fav Scene Is When Mutant Shrek And The Snake From The Wild Fight Randall In Monsters Incorporated!
We hope you’re enjoying this list of some of the most shameless and ridiculous recreations of famous brands. We can’t all afford a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt or an official Where's Waldo costume, but it's great to know that there are cheaper options on the market. (We just might get roasted online for purchasing them...) Keep upvoting the knock-offs that you find most amusing, and let us know in the comments if you've ever seen even worse rip offs of famous brands out in the wild. Then if you're looking for more of these comically bad recreations of popular products, you can find Bored Panda's last article featuring the [Terrible] Off Brands subreddit right here!
Spongebob & Patrick Join The Confederacy!
Looks Phony
Off Brand Oompa Loompa
I Think You Used The Wrong Molds, Guys…
4 Disappointments For The Price Of One!
The gnomes and trolls boy is giving me the annoying kid from Polar Express vibes
I Don't Recall This Scene
Why would a tiger and a tranquilizer gun be in the same package in the first place ?!?
It’s Humble, It Doesn’t Like To Flex
To The Edge Of Space And No Further!
I would have had a fit and cried for hours if these were at my birthday parties as a kid.
Bringing Back A Classic
Burek King
When You Find The Ps5 On Wish
The Little Train That Won A Medal
Ah Yes My Favorite Soda, Shport.
Monsters Dru
Real Life Redemption Through Jesus
This is in Edinburgh Scotland! I’ve seen it at a church in the west end!
Bought This T-Shirt For 80 Euros. Took Me Long Enough To Figure Out What Was Wrong
Super Jump Man From Weagle
Ah Yes, My Favourite Car Brands- Aston Maptin And Popschf
Mildly Infuriated Bird
Don't forget the British release "These Birds are Really Put Out"
Google is presently paying $10447 to $13025 every month for working on the web from home. I have joined this activity 2 months back and I have earned $15248 in my first month from this activity. I can say my life is improved totally! Look at it what I do..........>>> http://Www.Salaryapp1.com
Google is presently paying $10447 to $13025 every month for working on the web from home. I have joined this activity 2 months back and I have earned $15248 in my first month from this activity. I can say my life is improved totally! Look at it what I do..........>>> http://Www.Salaryapp1.com