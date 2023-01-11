Anton Gudim is a highly talented comic artist hailing from Moscow, Russia. He has a unique and imaginative artistic style that is characterized by a distinct blend of weirdness, sarcasm, and thought-provoking themes. Anton's illustrations and comics are expressive and evocative, and they offer a window into his rich imagination.

One of the standout features of Anton's art is that it is dialogue-free, making it accessible and enjoyable to audiences from all backgrounds and cultures. He often tackles socially relevant issues in his work, and while he doesn't set out to create comics that are outright hilarious, his dark sense of humor often results in art that is both thought-provoking and amusing.

And in case you want to see more of Anton's work and tackle what you missed, you may find previous parts on Bored Panda (123456, 7).

More info: Instagram | patreon.com

#1

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#2

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

AJay
AJay
Community Member
30 minutes ago

The shoes we wear to take out the garbage?

#3

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#4

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#5

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#6

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#7

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#8

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#9

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#10

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
38 minutes ago

It comes with health bar! So you came back from a full recovery

#11

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#12

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#13

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#14

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#15

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#16

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#17

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
33 minutes ago

"B" looks really uncomfortable...

#18

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#19

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#20

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#21

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#22

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#23

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

Jeroen de Wijn
Jeroen de Wijn
Community Member
1 minute ago

This is the only one I found moderately amusing.

#24

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
34 minutes ago

I've been using it wrong my whole life ...

#25

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#26

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#27

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#28

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#29

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#30

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#31

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#32

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#33

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#34

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#35

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#36

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#37

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#38

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#39

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#40

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

#41

Artist’s 41 New Clever Illustrations About Modern Society

gudim_public

