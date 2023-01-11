Anton Gudim is a highly talented comic artist hailing from Moscow, Russia. He has a unique and imaginative artistic style that is characterized by a distinct blend of weirdness, sarcasm, and thought-provoking themes. Anton's illustrations and comics are expressive and evocative, and they offer a window into his rich imagination.

One of the standout features of Anton's art is that it is dialogue-free, making it accessible and enjoyable to audiences from all backgrounds and cultures. He often tackles socially relevant issues in his work, and while he doesn't set out to create comics that are outright hilarious, his dark sense of humor often results in art that is both thought-provoking and amusing.

