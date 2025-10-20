Not every unforgettable photo was perfectly planned. Some of the best ones were born out of the most unbelievable fails. From total accidents to deliberate photobombs, the timing of background bloopers can turn any on-camera moment into pure comedy. Whether it’s a furry friend or a curious stranger, photo crashers always have a way of stealing the spotlight. Prepare to be captivated by the unexpected scenes on this list of 43 of the funniest photobombs ever caught on camera. Brace yourself, as some of these photos are so funny they just might have you crying with laughter.

#1 Manatee Photobombing Share icon

#2 Photobombed By A Dog Share icon

#3 A Friend Of Mine Posted A Baby Pic Of Her At Disney... Everyone Was Wayy More Intrigued By What Was Happening In The Background Share icon

#4 Sarrail Ridge This Morning (Ft. A Little Photo Bomb) Share icon

#5 That Came Outta Nowhere Share icon

#6 Baby Hippo Photobombing This Couple's Engagement Photo Share icon

#7 My Son Is At A Firefighting Display Share icon

#8 Photobomb Level 100 Share icon

#9 Photobomb Cat Share icon

#10 My Friend's Brother's Wedding Photo... With Their Pastor In The Background Share icon

#11 My Best Mate’s Wedding Pictures Came Back And I Don’t Come Off Well Here Share icon

While we all probably know photography has existed for years, it may come as a shock that it actually dates back to the early 19th century. Interestingly, the first known photographs were captured on metal plates by inventors like Joseph Nicéphore Niépce and Louis Daguerre. Over the years, cameras have become smaller, faster, and more sophisticated, which has helped turn photography into an accessible art form.

#12 Obama Accidentally Photobombed This Picture Share icon

#13 The Boss Of Photobomb Share icon

#14 Photobomb Level: Ghost Share icon

#15 My Friend Tried To Take A Nice Picture At The Mall Share icon

#16 Blursed Photobomb Share icon

#17 Photobombed By My Own Cat Share icon

#18 Probably The Best Photobomb Of All Time Share icon

#19 The Best Photobomb I've Seen Share icon

#20 My Corgi Got Photobombed Share icon

#21 Attempted To Take A Cute Picture Of Me And My Dog. This Was The Result Share icon

#22 An Actual Picture Taken Off My Fiancee And Her Sister In 2001 Share icon

#23 My Wife Just Texted Me This Picture Of Our Cat Playing Behind The TV Share icon

#24 What In Photobomber Share icon

#25 Unreal Photobomb Share icon

#26 One Of My More Glamorous Moments Photobombing My Family Share icon

#27 Photobomb Level: Dad Share icon

#28 Photo Bombed By Her Sister Share icon

#29 My Dog Photo Bombed My Nail Pic Share icon

#30 1900ish Argentina: My Great-Grandfather Luigi (Right) Just After Immigrating, Being Photobombed By Who I Strongly Suspect Was His Best Friend. My Grandfather Was Later Named After Both Men Share icon

#31 Teresa Cristina, The Empress Of Brazil, Being Photobombed By Crown Princess Isabel And Princess Leopoldina (1861) Share icon

#32 My Great Grandma, Photobombing My Great Grandpa And Great Aunt - Late 1950’s Share icon

#33 The Rock Photobombs A Fan Share icon

For the longest time, we've been led to believe that selfies are a purely modern concept that popped up in the 21st century, but unbelievably, the first selfie dates back to 1839. Of course, back then, taking a selfie may have been a bit of a hassle, but with the invention of smartphones and social media, taking selfies has never been easier.

#34 Snapped A Nice Picture Of My Dad Admiring A Gorilla's Back Share icon

#35 My Uncle Photo Bombing Jimmy Carter, 1980 Share icon

#36 A Serious Looking Princess Dagmar (Future Empress Of Russia) Being Photobombed By Her Elder Brother Prince William Of Denmark (Future King Of The Hellenes), 1861 Share icon

#37 Shark Photobomb Share icon

#38 My Son's First Photobomb. He's 10 Months Old Share icon

#39 The Peak Of My Photobombing Career. I Will Never Top This Share icon

#40 Visiting Paris With My Boyfriend And His Brother. This Picture Pretty Much Sums Up How It's Going So Far Share icon

#41 Good Old Dried Seaweed Doing Funny Pose In The Background Share icon

#42 And I'm Just Here Photobombing Share icon