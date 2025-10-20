ADVERTISEMENT

Not every unforgettable photo was perfectly planned. Some of the best ones were born out of the most unbelievable fails. From total accidents to deliberate photobombs, the timing of background bloopers can turn any on-camera moment into pure comedy. Whether it’s a furry friend or a curious stranger, photo crashers always have a way of stealing the spotlight. Prepare to be captivated by the unexpected scenes on this list of 43 of the funniest photobombs ever caught on camera. Brace yourself, as some of these photos are so funny they just might have you crying with laughter.

#1

Manatee Photobombing

Man in a yellow kayak photobombed by a large manatee swimming just below the water surface in a river.

BiskyFrisket Report

    #2

    Photobombed By A Dog

    Playful dog photobombing an outdoor photo in a park with trees and a picnic table in the background.

    mitter78 Report

    #3

    A Friend Of Mine Posted A Baby Pic Of Her At Disney... Everyone Was Wayy More Intrigued By What Was Happening In The Background

    Child smiling at camera in a white hat while a funny photobomb with a character costume happens in the background.

    sasquatchh Report

    #4

    Sarrail Ridge This Morning (Ft. A Little Photo Bomb)

    Mountain landscape with a lake and a photobomb by a marmot on the grassy hilltop under a cloudy sky.

    DeaFazz Report

    #5

    That Came Outta Nowhere

    Man posing for photo while cyclist has a photobomb accident, an example of photobombs that were total disasters or perfection

    reddit.com Report

    #6

    Baby Hippo Photobombing This Couple's Engagement Photo

    Man proposing to woman at a zoo with a hippo photobombing through the glass, a perfect photobomb moment.

    Thats-So-Raven03 Report

    mariacurtis avatar
    Ria C.
    Ria C.
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    Fiona, the original hippo that could. Please look her up if you don't know.

    #7

    My Son Is At A Firefighting Display

    Child smiling in a photobomb near a burning structure with smoke as a dramatic background in an outdoor setting.

    lhope9 Report

    #8

    Photobomb Level 100

    Two horses eating hay calmly in the foreground with a photobombing horse making a goofy face behind a fence.

    Fitz0053 Report

    #9

    Photobomb Cat

    Cat photobomb mid-jump in a mirror selfie with a woman and her dog, showcasing a perfect photobomb moment.

    maghla On Twitter Report

    #10

    My Friend's Brother's Wedding Photo... With Their Pastor In The Background

    Bride and groom share a kiss at wedding while a photobomb behind them creates a total disaster or absolute perfection moment.

    FredWallber38 Report

    #11

    My Best Mate’s Wedding Pictures Came Back And I Don’t Come Off Well Here

    Man photobombs bride and groom's wedding photo with a humorous facial expression in a perfect photobomb moment.

    DanDanDan69 Report

    While we all probably know photography has existed for years, it may come as a shock that it actually dates back to the early 19th century. Interestingly, the first known photographs were captured on metal plates by inventors like Joseph Nicéphore Niépce and Louis Daguerre. Over the years, cameras have become smaller, faster, and more sophisticated, which has helped turn photography into an accessible art form.

    #12

    Obama Accidentally Photobombed This Picture

    Two children posing by the water with Washington Monument in background while two men photobomb the picture.

    fruchtiiii Report

    #13

    The Boss Of Photobomb

    Woman taking a selfie with excited crowd and a photobombing performer at a lively concert, capturing perfect photobombs moment.

    Poeticvangogh Report

    #14

    Photobomb Level: Ghost

    Woman taking a selfie with a photobomb visible as a scary face reflected in the glass behind her during an outdoor moment.

    treeman8100 Report

    #15

    My Friend Tried To Take A Nice Picture At The Mall

    Couple embracing and kissing with a surprised man photobombing in the background at a mall, capturing a perfect photobomb moment.

    TongueCave Report

    #16

    Blursed Photobomb

    Seagull photobombing an ice cream cone at the beach, creating a perfect unexpected photo moment.

    Particular_Parking_4 Report

    #17

    Photobombed By My Own Cat

    Tabby cat reaching out behind a glass of iced coffee, a photobomb capturing a perfect moment of curiosity.

    cdale326 Report

    #18

    Probably The Best Photobomb Of All Time

    Two smiling women lying down with a photobombing dog making a funny face in the background.

    cdurant Report

    #19

    The Best Photobomb I've Seen

    Couple smiling for a photo while a man in the background photobombs with a mischievous expression on a staircase.

    reddit.com Report

    #20

    My Corgi Got Photobombed

    Two dogs sitting on grass with one photobombing the other, capturing a moment of photobombs either disaster or perfection.

    Herrben Report

    #21

    Attempted To Take A Cute Picture Of Me And My Dog. This Was The Result

    Woman with earphones posing for a photobomb where a dog's snout aligns perfectly with her nose for a funny effect.

    ShamPow20 Report

    #22

    An Actual Picture Taken Off My Fiancee And Her Sister In 2001

    Two girls posing while a raccoon photobombs by jumping on one girl’s face in a backyard setting, a classic photobomb moment.

    dschuurmanator Report

    #23

    My Wife Just Texted Me This Picture Of Our Cat Playing Behind The TV

    Cat photobombing behind a TV screen blending with a person's reflection in a funny and perfect photobombs moment.

    FutonSpecialOps Report

    #24

    What In Photobomber

    Two cats in a garden setting with one cat photobombing from behind, creating a perfect photobomb moment.

    Useful-Dimension-541 Report

    #25

    Unreal Photobomb

    Young man checking watch at train station with a woman photobombing behind him, creating a perfect photobomb moment.

    jack_schnepf Report

    #26

    One Of My More Glamorous Moments Photobombing My Family

    Woman eating pizza while another person photobombs with a funny face in a candid kitchen moment.

    Wretchedrenee Report

    #27

    Photobomb Level: Dad

    Woman posing outside while man photobombs from behind a window, making hand gestures in a humorous way.

    reddit.com Report

    #28

    Photo Bombed By Her Sister

    Photo Bombed By Her Sister

    Ordinary_Novel_2704 Report

    #29

    My Dog Photo Bombed My Nail Pic

    Close-up of a hand with glittery green nails with a dog photobombing in the background, showcasing perfect photobombs.

    FloydtheBetta Report

    #30

    1900ish Argentina: My Great-Grandfather Luigi (Right) Just After Immigrating, Being Photobombed By Who I Strongly Suspect Was His Best Friend. My Grandfather Was Later Named After Both Men

    Vintage photobomb where a man’s face appears through ornate furniture, capturing a perfect unexpected moment.

    Arctucrus Report

    #31

    Teresa Cristina, The Empress Of Brazil, Being Photobombed By Crown Princess Isabel And Princess Leopoldina (1861)

    Vintage photo of a woman in a dark dress with an unexpected photobomb of two faces peeking from behind a column.

    Rondic Report

    #32

    My Great Grandma, Photobombing My Great Grandpa And Great Aunt - Late 1950’s

    Black and white photo showing a woman photobombing a candid moment between two people at an outdoor gathering.

    idestroycat Report

    #33

    The Rock Photobombs A Fan

    Man taking selfie with a loud photobomb from a muscular man making a shocked face and pointing at the camera outdoors.

    R/Wwe Report

    For the longest time, we’ve been led to believe that selfies are a purely modern concept that popped up in the 21st century, but unbelievably, the first selfie dates back to 1839. Of course, back then, taking a selfie may have been a bit of a hassle, but with the invention of smartphones and social media, taking selfies has never been easier.

    #34

    Snapped A Nice Picture Of My Dad Admiring A Gorilla's Back

    Man at zoo enclosure with gorilla photobomb creating a humorous and unexpected moment.

    80lbsdown Report

    #35

    My Uncle Photo Bombing Jimmy Carter, 1980

    Vintage photo showing a child photobombing adults in a museum, smiling widely behind a display case.

    TastesLikeDog Report

    #36

    A Serious Looking Princess Dagmar (Future Empress Of Russia) Being Photobombed By Her Elder Brother Prince William Of Denmark (Future King Of The Hellenes), 1861

    Vintage photo showing a woman posing while a man photobombs by peeking out from behind curtains, capturing a perfect photobomb moment.

    KatyaRomici00 Report

    #37

    Shark Photobomb

    Man on fishing boat unaware of great white shark photobombing close behind in ocean water.

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    My Son's First Photobomb. He's 10 Months Old

    Close-up of a baby photobombing a dessert table with chocolate cake and strawberries, creating a funny photobomb moment.

    kewlfocus Report

    #39

    The Peak Of My Photobombing Career. I Will Never Top This

    Couple posing happily at dinner with a man in the background photobombing, showcasing perfect photobombs in a social setting.

    V_for_VinceVega Report

    #40

    Visiting Paris With My Boyfriend And His Brother. This Picture Pretty Much Sums Up How It's Going So Far

    Couple kissing near Eiffel Tower with a photobomb in a gray hoodie creating a perfect photobomb moment.

    Nancynancyxd Report

    #41

    Good Old Dried Seaweed Doing Funny Pose In The Background

    Man wearing sunglasses and a cowboy hat photobombs historic reenactors dressed in colonial costumes outdoors.

    nuwonuwo Report

    #42

    And I'm Just Here Photobombing

    Woman wearing a detailed mask with a man in a Spiderman costume photobombing, capturing a perfect photobomb moment.

    Rudyrobbob Report

    #43

    Help Please

    A man photobombing a woman in a pink dress and floral headpiece during a sunset, capturing a perfect photobomb moment.

    PhilosophyOk5272 Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    This was almost certainly taken at a ren fest, and if you put a bunch of theater geeks in period garb and don't expect this, you are horrible at predicting.

