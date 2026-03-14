47 Funny Regret Moments That May Make You Feel Better About Your Own Bad Decisions
Life is full of regrets. Some are small—like spilling coffee on a nice shirt—and some are spectacularly, irreversibly terrible. And a lot of the time, they’re also unavoidable, when all you can do is step back, accept what happened, and try to move on without letting it take over your mind.
So, to reassure you that you’re not alone in these “wish I hadn’t” experiences, we put together a gallery of moments people would love to erase from their memory. Whether earned or purely accidental, yikes!
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I Love It When We Rise Up Together To Destroy The Patriarchy ✊
Lifeboy
The Moment This Jogger Realized He Stumbled Into My Friends’ Engagement Photo
Nobody cares about your perfect engagement photo unless it’s comedy gold like this.
My Indoor Cat’s First Time Experiencing Heights & He Instantly Regretted It 😂
Mis-Snakes Were Made
Mistakes Were Made
Tells The Potential Employee To Find Another Job If They Don’t Like His Terms. Is Shocked When She Agrees To Do Just That
This Is Coco. He Was Banned From Three Groomers For Aggression. He Is Now Under House Arrest (I Have To Shave Him Myself)
He Had No Idea What To Expect
“Don’t Look At The Sun!” *proceeds To Look At The Sun*
I Was 13 And We Decided To See Who Could Jump The Farthest Off The Swing. This Was The Moment Before I Hit A Pole At The Playground
This Picture Was Taken The Moment Before I Fell Into The Splits, Thinking That I Could Ride These Like Rollerblades
Justin’s Appointment
Self Burn
Posing On A Flaming Chair For A Cool Photo
It is kind of a cool photo. But now he has a hot rear end. 😂
Instant Regret
Nah. That’s all on you for not thinking it through.
“Plumber Returns To Re-Clog Pipe After Restaurant Refuses To Pay Bill”
This Man Drove 1,000+ Miles To Hoard And Scalp Supplies, But Now He Can't Find Buyers. Boo-Hoo
They Didn't See That Coming
Missing Your Husband's Singing For Months Because You Can't Say Sorry
Don’t Worry, He’s Fine
Forever Alone
My Mom Made A Mistake While Cutting My Hair
This is metal, too. Would you consider cutting off your finger to complete the look?
They Took The Dog Swimming For The First Time
Instant Regret
When You Finish Work At 5 But You’re Storming The Capitol Building At 6
Single Dad Wanting To Absolutely Nail It For Christmas This Year, So I Saved Up And Bought My 3yo Daughter The Largest Dollhouse I Could Find. I See Now That I Definitely Veered Out Of My Lane When I Made This Decision. Pray For Me Please LOL
Layoff Skilled Workers Hurts Company?
Oh Boy
Another “Unschooling” Success Story
Can I Pet Him? -Sure, He’s Friendly-(Doggo Starts Growling Mid Picture)
Trying To Take A Picture Posing With The Birds
My Friend's Dog Decided To Join The Fun Of A Slip And Slide, Instant Regret
Keep Me In Your Prayers
Making A Frog Friend
Both of these are really good photos, each in their own way.
"Now They Are Infected!"
You're Not A Teenager. You're 24
Context for people out of the loop: this is Johnny Somali, a streamer who's known for his repeated disrespectful behaviours in multiple countries. His behaviour includes yelling Hiroshima Nagasaki on Japanese public trains, harassing high school girls, sexually harassing a female police officer in Israel, lap dancing on a WW2 comfort woman statue in South Korea, and many many more. He was previously kicked out of Japan and Israel for his misdemeanors. He was also banned from Kick and Twitch and now streams on Rumble. He's currently arrested in South Korea for possession [of illegal substances] and is facing jail time and is also literally being hunted down by Koreans. He also offered a similar apology to Japan before, only to immediately start insulting the country as soon as he's out of the country.