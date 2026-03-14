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Life is full of regrets. Some are small—like spilling coffee on a nice shirt—and some are spectacularly, irreversibly terrible. And a lot of the time, they’re also unavoidable, when all you can do is step back, accept what happened, and try to move on without letting it take over your mind.

So, to reassure you that you’re not alone in these “wish I hadn’t” experiences, we put together a gallery of moments people would love to erase from their memory. Whether earned or purely accidental, yikes!

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#1

I Love It When We Rise Up Together To Destroy The Patriarchy ✊

A story about funny regret moments where students unite with bold makeup to challenge a teacher's strict rule.

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    #2

    Lifeboy

    Orange tabby cat tasting soap in two images, showing funny regret moments after a bad decision.

    graystone777 Report

    10points
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    #3

    The Moment This Jogger Realized He Stumbled Into My Friends’ Engagement Photo

    Man in blue shorts making a funny regret moment while a man proposes to a woman by a riverside in the city.

    123CJP Report

    9points
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    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody cares about your perfect engagement photo unless it’s comedy gold like this.

    1
    1point
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    #4

    My Indoor Cat’s First Time Experiencing Heights & He Instantly Regretted It 😂

    Man on ladder reaching for Christmas tree ornament while cat clings to ladder, capturing funny regret moments and bad decisions.

    supercj926 Report

    9points
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    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor little guy. His face is priceless.

    0
    0points
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    #5

    Mis-Snakes Were Made

    X-ray of hand after man allegedly cut off finger following snake bite in a funny regret moment involving bad decisions.

    YourHostEdge Report

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    #6

    Mistakes Were Made

    Cat trapped inside shrink wrap packaging of water bottles, a funny regret moment showing bad decisions.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
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    #7

    Tells The Potential Employee To Find Another Job If They Don’t Like His Terms. Is Shocked When She Agrees To Do Just That

    Tweet about a funny regret moment after a bad job interview that offers low pay and causes mixed feelings.

    Adeisha Report

    8points
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    #8

    This Is Coco. He Was Banned From Three Groomers For Aggression. He Is Now Under House Arrest (I Have To Shave Him Myself)

    Grumpy cat with shaved fur sitting on patterned rug near wooden cabinet in funny regret moments scene.

    prettyfacebasketcase Report

    8points
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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I want to talk to you about diabeetus."

    2
    2points
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    #9

    He Had No Idea What To Expect

    Husky showing funny regret moments as it jumps but awkwardly falls into a pool, capturing a bad decision moment.

    GallowBoob Report

    8points
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    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "This thing is not solid! Help!"

    0
    0points
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    #10

    “Don’t Look At The Sun!” *proceeds To Look At The Sun*

    Screenshot of a tweet showing search spikes in "my eyes hurt" after a solar eclipse with data graph and engagement stats.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    I Was 13 And We Decided To See Who Could Jump The Farthest Off The Swing. This Was The Moment Before I Hit A Pole At The Playground

    Teen boy making a funny regret face while running past swings at night, capturing a humorous regret moment.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why did you hit a Pole? Didn't you like his accent?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #12

    This Picture Was Taken The Moment Before I Fell Into The Splits, Thinking That I Could Ride These Like Rollerblades

    Man with shocked expression balancing on small boards during a humorous regret moment indoors with orange cones around.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #13

    Justin’s Appointment

    Text message exchange showing funny regret moments after an accidental inappropriate reply to an appointment confirmation.

    reddit.com Report

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    #14

    Self Burn

    Woman with face bandages after acid incident and two people reacting with a comment about funny regret moments and bad decisions.

    ImTheAlligator Report

    7points
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    #15

    Posing On A Flaming Chair For A Cool Photo

    Young man sitting beside a burning chair at the beach, capturing a funny regret moment after a bad decision.

    GallowBoob Report

    7points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is kind of a cool photo. But now he has a hot rear end. 😂

    2
    2points
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    #16

    Instant Regret

    Adult hiding under pillows on a couch while a child plays drums, a funny regret moment in a family living room.

    superpatty Report

    7points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah. That’s all on you for not thinking it through.

    2
    2points
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    #17

    “Plumber Returns To Re-Clog Pipe After Restaurant Refuses To Pay Bill”

    Plumber in orange hoodie working on pipe outside wet pavement near red service truck, illustrating funny regret moments and bad decisions.

    AnnesleyandCo Report

    6points
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    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If plumber has experienced the restaurant not paying him - why did he take another job from them?

    -2
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    #18

    This Man Drove 1,000+ Miles To Hoard And Scalp Supplies, But Now He Can't Find Buyers. Boo-Hoo

    Young man standing in front of a cluttered garage filled with boxes and cleaning supplies, illustrating funny regret moments.

    manBjarkepig Report

    6points
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    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s called price gouging and it’s illegal.

    2
    2points
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    #19

    They Didn't See That Coming

    Car being towed on a flatbed truck at a red light, illustrating funny regret moments and bad decisions while driving.

    Sensatai Report

    6points
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    #20

    Missing Your Husband's Singing For Months Because You Can't Say Sorry

    Alt text: A funny regret moment about a husband who stopped singing after a harsh comment causing lasting silence.

    secretLGBTnGWAacc Report

    6points
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    #21

    Don’t Worry, He’s Fine

    Man declares himself as Jesus and faces fear of crucifixion in a funny regret moment highlighting bad decisions.

    IYamSweetPotato Report

    6points
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    #22

    Forever Alone

    Text message exchange showing funny regret moments with an Uber driver, highlighting bad decisions and misunderstandings.

    GallowBoob Report

    6points
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    #23

    My Mom Made A Mistake While Cutting My Hair

    Close-up of a person’s head with a large patch of unevenly shaved hair, showing funny regret moments.

    sadkkman123 Report

    6points
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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is metal, too. Would you consider cutting off your finger to complete the look?

    1
    1point
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    #24

    They Took The Dog Swimming For The First Time

    Golden retriever in a life jacket struggling with a person in water, capturing funny regret moments in the lake.

    GallowBoob Report

    6points
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    #25

    Instant Regret

    Woman making a funny regret face while holding a large cat, capturing a humorous regret moment at home.

    basshead541 Report

    6points
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    #26

    When You Finish Work At 5 But You’re Storming The Capitol Building At 6

    Man wearing Trump hat and government ID, captured in a funny regret moment about bad decisions and workplace timing.

    SnooConfections3389 Report

    5points
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    #27

    Single Dad Wanting To Absolutely Nail It For Christmas This Year, So I Saved Up And Bought My 3yo Daughter The Largest Dollhouse I Could Find. I See Now That I Definitely Veered Out Of My Lane When I Made This Decision. Pray For Me Please LOL

    Unassembled dollhouse pieces scattered on floor showing a funny regret moment of a complex bad decision.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oooh! I’m up for it!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #28

    Layoff Skilled Workers Hurts Company?

    Spotify CEO surprised by impact of laying off 1,500 employees showing funny regret moments in business decisions

    isu_trickster Report

    5points
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    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL! Maybe pay Joe Rogan less and hire those essential employees back?

    1
    1point
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    #29

    Oh Boy

    Text message exchange showing a funny regret moment with an autocorrect fail about going to the gym tomorrow.

    Arpikarhu Report

    4points
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    #30

    Another “Unschooling” Success Story

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the struggle of teaching a 9-year-old to read and related funny regret moments.

    jenandabollywood Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder if schools exist for a reason?

    2
    2points
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    #31

    Can I Pet Him? -Sure, He’s Friendly-(Doggo Starts Growling Mid Picture)

    Young man with a pit bull dog in a park showing funny regret moments through changing expressions.

    astronaut_monkey Report

    4points
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    #32

    Trying To Take A Picture Posing With The Birds

    Young woman in white dress squatting near pigeons then reacting with funny regret moments outdoors by brick wall

    GallowBoob Report

    4points
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    #33

    My Friend's Dog Decided To Join The Fun Of A Slip And Slide, Instant Regret

    Man falling on slip and slide with dog jumping over him, capturing a funny regret moment in a sunny backyard setting.

    darkviper039 Report

    4points
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    #34

    Keep Me In Your Prayers

    Social media posts showing funny regret moments about bad decisions and unexpected COVID-19 news reactions.

    NeptuneAgency Report

    3points
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    #35

    Making A Frog Friend

    Woman in pool experiencing funny regret moment as a small frog jumps from her hand onto her face in a backyard setting.

    DiosMioMan2 Report

    3points
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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Both of these are really good photos, each in their own way.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #36

    "Now They Are Infected!"

    Person with red, irritated eyes shares a funny regret moment of using urine drops causing discharge and discomfort.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #37

    You're Not A Teenager. You're 24

    Screenshot of a social media post about a streamer facing jail time, illustrating funny regret moments and bad decisions.

    Context for people out of the loop: this is Johnny Somali, a streamer who's known for his repeated disrespectful behaviours in multiple countries. His behaviour includes yelling Hiroshima Nagasaki on Japanese public trains, harassing high school girls, sexually harassing a female police officer in Israel, lap dancing on a WW2 comfort woman statue in South Korea, and many many more. He was previously kicked out of Japan and Israel for his misdemeanors. He was also banned from Kick and Twitch and now streams on Rumble. He's currently arrested in South Korea for possession [of illegal substances] and is facing jail time and is also literally being hunted down by Koreans. He also offered a similar apology to Japan before, only to immediately start insulting the country as soon as he's out of the country.

    Aki008035 Report

    3points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn’t caning a punishment in one of these countries?

    1
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    #38

    Classic Oh No Consequences Sunday: Lady Orders Sushi Rolls That Were Not On Sale & Gets Angry She Can’t Return Them For A Refund

    Negative review of sushi order and refund refusal, illustrating a funny regret moment about bad decisions with kids at a restaurant.

    GamerGirlLex77 Report

    3points
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    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This level of lack of accountability used to be stunning - now it's parr for the course. By the way: the "customer is always right" is a fallacy. Long been debunked.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #39

    “I Eat Nothing But Raw Meat Raw Milk And Eggs, Why Am I Having Health Problems?”

    Screenshot of a social media post detailing a carnivore diet and hair loss, showing a funny regret moment about health decisions.

    csstraight Report

    3points
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    #40

    Student Failing To Take Responsibility For …

    Text message showing regretful moment asking professor for help after being forced out of school due to bad decisions.

    homicidaldonut Report

    3points
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    #41

    Ignore Fines For Breaking Traffic Laws And There Are Consequences?!

    Facebook post requesting advice after receiving a £1770 fine for breaking Ultra Low Emissions Zone rules, showing regret moments.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
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    #42

    My Professor Regraded My Assignment And Now My Grade Is Even Lower

    Screenshot of a Reddit post in r/college describing a regret moment involving grade retaliation by a professor.

    ShinkenRed48 Report

    2points
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    #43

    Maybe Call Ahead With Such A Large Order??

    Screenshot of a one-star online review describing a frustrating customer service experience, highlighting funny regret moments.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
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    #44

    Moves To Rainforest, Complains That It Rains Too Much

    Social media post showing funny regret moments about constant rain and bad decisions living in Washington state.

    Which_Public_6743 Report

    2points
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    #45

    Instant Regret

    Funny regret moment captured in a social media argument revealing bad decisions and awkward online interactions.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
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    #46

    Instant Regret

    Man experiencing funny regret moments as he drinks a strange milk and soda mix in his kitchen, showing disappointment and confusion.

    Double-decker_trams Report

    2points
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    #47

    If It Can Happen In It Can Happen Anywhere!

    Man sharing a story about a stolen truck, a funny regret moment that may make you feel better about your own bad decisions.

    tidymaze Report

    1point
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