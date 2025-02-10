ADVERTISEMENT

There can never be too much artwork based on cats—and so, today, we present you with Jesse Jarldane, an artist who draws funny cat behavior in a vintage poster style.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Jesse disclosed that it all started during the pandemic when he and his girlfriend adopted an older cat named Aiko. “I didn’t know it then, but adopting Aiko changed my life. I quickly became obsessed with cats and began drawing them to practice my art skills,” wrote Jesse. 

Fast forward to today—Jesse has a following of over 80K people on Instagram and continues to draw very relatable cat content for us to enjoy. So let’s hop into the post and read the full interview with the artist below.

More info: Instagram | jessejarldane.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Illustration of a cat with text "Time is an illusion until I'm hungry," capturing the hilarious nature of cats.

jessejarldaneart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

First of all, Jesse expanded on the topic of how it all began. He wrote: “This all started during the pandemic lockdown when I was looking for a change of pace at home. One day, my girlfriend showed me a picture of a very cute cat at a local no-kill shelter, and it was one of those moments where I knew getting a cat was the answer to mixing up the energy of my home life. The next day, I adopted a 13-year-old gray cat named Aiko.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Illustration of a cat with text expressing its quirky and hilarious nature, showing its independence and style.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cat illustration humorously suggesting a second breakfast, showcasing quirky and hilarious nature of cats.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “Before getting Aiko, the subject of my art was rather aimless—I didn’t have a consistent theme, and would make whatever was inspiring for me. Soon, my entire direction shifted to cats. Honestly, it was the perfect answer to the challenge of the “what should I draw?” question. I grew up in Colorado, where I currently live. My family never owned furry pets, as most of us had allergies to fur. We had a few parakeets and hermit crabs though. As a kid, I really loved dogs. I’d volunteer at the Humane Society and walk the dogs there, would walk dogs for people, and I’ve wanted a pitbull my entire life. I really considered myself a dog person. That is until Aiko came along.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Now I am completely obsessed with cats.”

    The artist also shared more about the essence of his artwork: “I draw cats—in any and every situation. The essence of my work revolves around the quirky and hilarious nature of cats and all their unique personalities. My main goal is to capture the essence of them.”
    #4

    Illustration of a cat lying comfortably on a pink patterned mat, showcasing the quirky nature of cats.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Cat sitting on a laptop during a video call, illustrating the quirky and hilarious nature of cats.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We wondered what initially drew Jesse to the world of artistry. He replied: “It’s the third grade and a few students had gathered under the playground during recess. As I join them, I notice they are showing each other various drawings they made of characters from imagination. One of the kid's drawings was so incredible that I had a startling shock of awakening at that moment—that I wanted to make art that was cool like that, and that making art that good was possible. I remember being in so much awe that something deep within me came online.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Cat watching TV with cheetah and dog racing, showcasing the hilarious nature of cats' imaginations in a quirky illustration.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Illustration of a cat relaxing on a carpet in the sunlight, highlighting the quirky nature of cats.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As for the creative process, Jesse shared how he came up with ideas for his illustrations.

    “Most of my creative process involves observing cats. Whether it's enjoying and watching Aiko be a wonderful retired elder cat (with lots of energy), seeing a funny video online, or experiencing another quirky thing a cat I meet does. Sometimes, I’ll get an idea and then it naturally grows into a series as I build the original idea.

    There definitely isn’t a shortage of material to get inspiration from. I always experience something new with Aiko and other cats that bring me tons of inspiration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I also am inspired by many different artistic styles and mediums. Many times the medium I’m using informs the illustration and what I draw.”
    #8

    Cat hanging from blinds with text "Be Unapologetic," showcasing quirky and hilarious nature in green illustration.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Illustrated cat with text humorously stating its survival from a tummy ache, highlighting the quirky nature of cats.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We asked Jesse to share what he hopes audiences will take away from his artwork.

    He wrote: “I hope my audience takes away joy and happiness from my artwork. One of the most surprising things I’ve discovered from being in the cat-loving community has been how strong the community is. People from all walks of life come together to share their love for cats. It transcends borders and is something we all relate to. Owning a cat is this universal experience where we all can enjoy how ridiculous and fun it is to have a little quirky, basically wild animal live with us.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “As the world seems more and more polarized, I’ve found that the cat-loving community is a shining light of love. Anyone and everyone has the space to share their love for their cats, and it’s such a joy that I get to provide a space for that with my art and share my own love for cats. Most of my audience is online, and it truly is remarkable to see so many people from all over the world engage with each other in a peaceful way.”
    #10

    Cat sleeping on books in a humorous illustration, showcasing the quirky nature of cats.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Cat humorously unrolls toilet paper while perched on a toilet, showcasing its quirky nature in this artistic illustration.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Lastly, the artist added: “I hope that you find some enjoyment in the art I share and that it inspires you to live your best life. Many of the illustrations I make are inspired by cats, but also lessons that I’ve realized I can work on. I believe cats are masters at living in the present moment, in the total truth of who they are, and completely unafraid to express that. They are like little zen masters who get pampered, and I strive to live like that too. Love! - Jesse."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Cat humorously seated on a table amid chaos, with spilled items and a plant nearby.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Illustration of a quirky cat sitting in a corner, humorously staring at the wall with the caption, "What an incredible view!"

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Illustration of a cat with humorous text, showcasing the quirky nature of cats.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Illustration of a quirky cat with a fierce pose, set against a pink background with the text "Protect Your Inner Peace."

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Cat sitting in a box illustration with text "Follow Your Bliss," showcasing the quirky nature of cats.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Cat on a flamingo float in a quirky illustration, enjoying the ocean at sunset.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Illustration of a cat's face with the text "Life Update: I Just Took a Nap," showcasing the hilarious nature of cats.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Cat playfully pawing a vase of flowers on a table, showcasing its quirky nature.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cat wearing goggles rides a motorcycle with mountains in the background, capturing its quirky and hilarious nature.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Illustration of a cat sleeping near a seaside window, capturing the quirky and hilarious nature of cats.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Cat illustration playing multiple instruments in a whimsical style, highlighting the quirky and hilarious nature of cats.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Cat driving a race car labeled "Zoomies Speed Shop," showcasing the hilarious nature of cats in quirky illustration.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Illustration of a quirky cat curled up, humorously conveying exhaustion from doing nothing all day.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Illustration of a cat's face with text "This is my happy face," capturing the quirky nature of cats.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Illustration of a cat, mouth open, with text saying it's hard being loved, highlighting the hilarious nature of cats.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Quirky cat illustration with text "Sorry, I can't. I have plans," depicting the humorous nature of cats.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Illustration of a quirky cat yawning with the text "This life is weird, you're doing great" above it.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Samurai befriends a cat in quirky illustration.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Cat snug in bed with a stuffed monkey, watching a screen, illustrating the quirky and hilarious nature of cats.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Cat surfing a large wave on a pink surfboard at sunset, showcasing its quirky and hilarious nature.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Cat with quirky pose cycling swiftly, showcasing the hilarious nature of cats in a playful illustration.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Cat performing a skateboarding trick, embodying quirky and hilarious nature, with "Stay Tricky" and "Zoomies Skate Co." text.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Cat riding a motorcycle with the text "Zoomies Supply Co." showcasing the quirky and hilarious nature of cats.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Knight and cat in armor sitting on stone steps with quote, showcasing the quirky nature of cats.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Cat peeking from a green-tiled wall, under a "Cancer" zodiac sign, showcasing quirky and hilarious nature in illustration.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Gemini illustration featuring two quirky cats sitting side by side, surrounded by stars, labeled logical, curious, and flexible.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Illustration of a cat labeled Leo, showcasing the quirky nature of cats with zodiac symbols and traits like confident and loyal.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Illustration of a cat as Virgo, showcasing its quirky and hilarious nature, adorned with stars and floral elements.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Cat illustration interacting with a snake, featuring whimsical details.

    jessejarldaneart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!