There can never be too much artwork based on cats—and so, today, we present you with Jesse Jarldane, an artist who draws funny cat behavior in a vintage poster style.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Jesse disclosed that it all started during the pandemic when he and his girlfriend adopted an older cat named Aiko. “I didn’t know it then, but adopting Aiko changed my life. I quickly became obsessed with cats and began drawing them to practice my art skills,” wrote Jesse.

Fast forward to today—Jesse has a following of over 80K people on Instagram and continues to draw very relatable cat content for us to enjoy. So let’s hop into the post and read the full interview with the artist below.

More info: Instagram | jessejarldane.com | Facebook