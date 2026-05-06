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Give a netizen an image with potential and a couple of uninterrupted minutes and they will rapidly make something funny out of it, often for the viewing pleasure of the rest of us.

A woman’s TikTok showcasing the rather curious pose her boyfriend took when proposing to her went viral after the internet started editing it for fun. Get comfortable as you scroll through people’s creations, upvote your favorite edit and be sure to share your own thoughts and observations in the comments section down below.

More info: TikTok

Image credits: cambellbeach

Image credits: cambellbeach

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woman reacts to a man in a leotard proposing on a mountaintop, inspiring hilarious edits.

Molly Report

11points
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    #2

    Hilarious edits of a woman's proposal pic, where a man dramatically leaps while proposing to a surprised woman.

    Vianlix-Christine 🩵 Report

    9points
    POST
    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those shorts aren’t leaving much to the imagination

    1
    1point
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    #3

    Woman watching a man doing lunges with a dumbbell on a mountain. Proposal pic ready for edits.

    A long time ago in a bulgarian gym….

    chiara Report

    8points
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    #4

    Man doing a high kick while proposing to a woman, showing a proposal pic in a scenic mountain setting.

    Chloe Report

    7points
    POST
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    #5

    A man proposes to a woman doing the splits on a hiking trail. Hilarious edits of this proposal pic.

    Alexandria Mont Report

    7points
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    #6

    A man proposes to a woman on a mountain, creating a viral proposal pic. His long leg stretch is notable.

    Liz_Heathen Report

    6points
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    #7

    A man in a handstand doing a proposal pic, holding a ring box on his foot for a surprised woman.

    Couldn’t have this man tarnishing your perfect moment queen. I fixed it 🫶🏻

    Nayeli Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    A man in a pink tutu and pointe shoes proposes to a woman on a hill overlooking mountains. Hilarious edits of this proposal pic are popular online.

    Here you go queen

    Nikita 🕷️🖤 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #9

    A man in a bridge pose proposes with a ring box to a woman on a mountain top, inspiring hilarious edits of the proposal pic.

    i fixed it

    nessa Report

    5points
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    #10

    Woman's proposal pic on a mountain. A man in an 80s tracksuit proposes to a woman. Hilarious edits.

    tills!! Report

    5points
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    #11

    A woman's proposal pic with a man as a centaur, kneeled on a hill. Hilarious edits are likely to follow.

    lorddtony Report

    4points
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    #12

    A woman stretching on a mat and a man kneeling, holding a red box, in a proposal pic with mountains in background.

    lexie Report

    4points
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    #13

    A woman looking surprised while a man lies on the ground, holding a proposal pic with a mountain background.

    an absolute diva

    mich Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    A man in sunglasses and a blue shirt kneels to propose to a woman on a dirt path with green mountains in the background. His proposal pic sparked hilarious edits.

    cricket Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    A man makes a curling proposal, kneeling with a curling stone. A woman watches, surprised, outdoors on a sunny day. This proposal pic is hilarious.

    . Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Man on one knee offering a flower to a woman on a mountain top. This viral proposal pic inspired many hilarious edits.

    Look what i found!!!!!!

    Lilo💗 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #17

    Woman reacts to a humorous seal proposal pic with sunglasses holding a ring box, a funny edit.

    this is all I see😂

    Claudeth✨️✨️✨️ Report

    4points
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    #18

    A man in a mermaid tail proposes to a woman on a mountain, creating a viral proposal pic.

    Courtg Report

    3points
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    #19

    A man proposes on one knee to a surprised woman on a mountain path. This viral proposal pic inspired many edits.

    Getting ready for his 100m dash

    Jilly Report

    3points
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    #20

    Woman proposing to a man doing a ballet pose, generating hilarious edits of the proposal pic.

    This is what u want?

    Cursed Spirit Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    Hilarious edits of a woman's proposal pic, featuring a man in a pink tutu proposing to a surprised woman outdoors.

    user514978237592 Report

    3points
    POST
    #22

    A man in a starting position on a track, proposing to a woman. A beautiful proposal pic and viral edits.

    Harps Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Man proposing to a woman outdoors with mountains in the background, inspiring hilarious edits.

    Mazza Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Man on one knee proposing to a woman outdoors with mountains in the background. Hilarious proposal pic edits.

    Bro is doing a whole workout

    Edinajacobsonxx Report

    3points
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    #25

    A woman reacts to a man proposing with an acrobatic pose on a dirt path overlooking mountains. This proposal pic inspired hilarious edits.

    𝒮 Report

    3points
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    #26

    Man in a pink tutu and tights proposes to a woman who looks surprised. A hilarious proposal pic with mountains in background.

    I couldn’t help myself 😩😩😩😂

    Claudeth✨️✨️✨️ Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    A male gymnast proposes to a woman on a balance beam, a viral proposal pic with hilarious edits.

    Molly Report

    2points
    POST
    #28

    A giant man proposes to a woman with a ring, a viral proposal pic with many hilarious edits.

    ⋆｡˚꒰ঌ 𝒾𝓂𝓂𝓎 ໒꒱˚｡ Report

    2points
    POST
    #29

    Woman reacting to a man's proposal pic, lying down with a ring box, on a hiking trail overlooking mountains.

    David Gereski Report

    2points
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    #30

    Man proposing to woman in a memorable proposal pic, lying on the ground, holding a ring box, with mountains in background.

    Hailee Report

    2points
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    #31

    A woman crying joyfully at her proposal pic as a man does a split. Hilarious edits inspired by this proposal.

    Tara Report

    2points
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    #32

    Woman reacts happily as a man does a yoga pose, hinting at a proposal pic, inspiring hilarious edits.

    Ashtanga 😁

    Marce Olivares Azuara Report

    2points
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    #33

    A woman watches her distorted partner, who appears to be proposing. This proposal pic has inspired many hilarious edits.

    Report

    2points
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    #34

    A man in a pink tutu proposes on the moon with Earth visible above, making this a hilarious proposal pic edit.

    this better?

    you would never guess👣🍃 Report

    2points
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    #35

    Man proposing to woman in a picturesque setting. Her excited reaction to the proposal pic sparked hilarious edits.

    maybe a little more stretch?

    Tofuu the Destroyer Report

    2points
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    #36

    Man proposing to a woman on a mountain top. This viral proposal pic inspired hilarious edits.

    Sorry I had too😭

    jayda claire Report

    2points
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    #37

    Man kneels to propose to a woman on a scenic mountain path. A memorable proposal pic that inspired hilarious edits.

    Adele_959 Report

    2points
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    #38

    Woman's proposal pic, showing a man proposing in a push-up position, creating hilarious edits.

    De todo un poco Report

    2points
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    #39

    Man proposing to a woman with hilariously long legs. This proposal pic has inspired funny edits.

    Perfect couple

    Zander Report

    2points
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    #40

    Woman's proposal pic with a man in a Mr. Fantastic costume kneeling, holding a ring box, making hilarious edits.

    One can say that was Fantastic

    Omphile Report

    2points
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    #41

    Woman's proposal pic with a man on a horse in a funny costume. Man holds a ring box and sign asking to marry.

    ......... Report

    1point
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    #42

    A person in a chicken suit, kneeling and pointing, with a mountain landscape behind them, a funny proposal pic edit.

    isn't he gorgeous 😂😂😂

    ...... Report

    1point
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