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Give a netizen an image with potential and a couple of uninterrupted minutes and they will rapidly make something funny out of it, often for the viewing pleasure of the rest of us.

A woman’s TikTok showcasing the rather curious pose her boyfriend took when proposing to her went viral after the internet started editing it for fun. Get comfortable as you scroll through people’s creations, upvote your favorite edit and be sure to share your own thoughts and observations in the comments section down below.

More info: TikTok

Image credits: cambellbeach

Image credits: cambellbeach