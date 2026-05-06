People Saw This Woman’s Proposal Pic And Couldn’t Resist Making These 42 Hilarious Edits
Give a netizen an image with potential and a couple of uninterrupted minutes and they will rapidly make something funny out of it, often for the viewing pleasure of the rest of us.
A woman’s TikTok showcasing the rather curious pose her boyfriend took when proposing to her went viral after the internet started editing it for fun. Get comfortable as you scroll through people’s creations, upvote your favorite edit and be sure to share your own thoughts and observations in the comments section down below.
More info: TikTok
Image credits: cambellbeach
Image credits: cambellbeach
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A long time ago in a bulgarian gym….
Couldn’t have this man tarnishing your perfect moment queen. I fixed it 🫶🏻
i fixed it
an absolute diva
Look what i found!!!!!!
this is all I see😂
Getting ready for his 100m dash
This is what u want?
Bro is doing a whole workout
I couldn’t help myself 😩😩😩😂
Ashtanga 😁
this better?
maybe a little more stretch?
Sorry I had too😭
Perfect couple
One can say that was Fantastic
isn't he gorgeous 😂😂😂